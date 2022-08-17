ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heath-Newark-Licking County Airport to get new terminal building

By Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON D.C. − The Licking County Regional Airport Authority will receive a $1.8 million federal grant to build a new terminal building at the Newark-Heath-Licking County Airport in Heath.

The grant, announced by Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), was made available through the $5 billion Airport Terminal Program.

The grant program provides funding for terminal, on-airport rail access, and airport-owned airport traffic control tower projects, following the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law in November.

“This announcement is great news for Licking County and all those who use the Newark-Heath Airport,” Portman said. “Thanks to the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and this new airport funding, our aging airport facilities can finally be upgraded, leading to better functionality and efficiency for Ohio travelers.”

The airport terminal, maintenance building and hangar are too close to the taxiway, according to Federal Aviation Administration regulations, and must be moved or removed, at a cost estimated two years ago at $2.5 million.

The taxiway was moved in 2019 because it was too close to the runway, but the new taxiway location put it too close to the buildings. The cost of last year's project was $2.6 million, with federal funds paying 90% of the cost.

The terminal was built in 1975. The new terminal will be 3,500 square feet.

County Commissioner Tim Bubb said in 2020 it was inevitable that some county funds would be needed for the project.

Newark Advocate

Community Policy