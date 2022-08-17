Marlins aim to sweep 3-game series against the Padres

San Diego Padres (65-54, second in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (52-65, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (4-4, 3.47 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Marlins: Pablo Lopez (7-7, 3.55 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 129 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -144, Marlins +123; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins and the San Diego Padres square off in the final game of a three-game series. The Marlins will sweep the series with a win.

Miami has a 25-32 record in home games and a 52-65 record overall. The Marlins have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.76.

San Diego has a 32-30 record in road games and a 65-54 record overall. Padres hitters have a collective .319 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Aguilar has 15 home runs, 27 walks and 48 RBI while hitting .238 for the Marlins. Charles Leblanc is 8-for-24 with a double and an RBI over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto has 22 home runs, 103 walks and 49 RBI while hitting .254 for the Padres. Manny Machado is 17-for-43 with six doubles, two home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .220 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored by four runs

Padres: 4-6, .247 batting average, 3.71 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Garrett Cooper: day-to-day (head), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (elbow), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (back), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Padres: Tayler Scott: 15-Day IL (finger), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.