ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Marlins aim to sweep 3-game series against the Padres

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

San Diego Padres (65-54, second in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (52-65, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (4-4, 3.47 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Marlins: Pablo Lopez (7-7, 3.55 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 129 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -144, Marlins +123; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins and the San Diego Padres square off in the final game of a three-game series. The Marlins will sweep the series with a win.

Miami has a 25-32 record in home games and a 52-65 record overall. The Marlins have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.76.

San Diego has a 32-30 record in road games and a 65-54 record overall. Padres hitters have a collective .319 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Aguilar has 15 home runs, 27 walks and 48 RBI while hitting .238 for the Marlins. Charles Leblanc is 8-for-24 with a double and an RBI over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto has 22 home runs, 103 walks and 49 RBI while hitting .254 for the Padres. Manny Machado is 17-for-43 with six doubles, two home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .220 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored by four runs

Padres: 4-6, .247 batting average, 3.71 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Garrett Cooper: day-to-day (head), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (elbow), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (back), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Padres: Tayler Scott: 15-Day IL (finger), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Pujols blasts two more HRs, Cardinals beat Diamondbacks 16-7

PHOENIX (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol leaned back in his chair postgame, trying to find more superlatives to describe ageless Albert Pujols. Words weren’t easy to come by, as the slugger’s lore in baseball history continues to grow. “Listen to the names that we’re talking about, man,” Marmol said. “It’s unbelievable.” Pujols blasted two more homers on Saturday night, pushing his career total to 692 and helping St. Louis beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 16-7. With the first homer, Pujols passed fellow Cardinals icon Stan Musial for No. 2 in total bases in major league history and now has 6,143. Hank Aaron is No. 1 with 6,856.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Rodgers' RBI single in 10th lifts Rockies over Giants 4-3

DENVER (AP) — Brendan Rodgers drove in Wynton Bernard with his fourth hit of the game, and the Colorado Rockies beat the scuffling San Francisco Giants 4-3 in 10 innings on Saturday night. Ryan McMahon had three hits and Lucas Gilbreath (2-0) pitched the 10th inning for the win. Bernard, the 31-year-old rookie, started the 10th on second base. After a groundout and intentional walk, Rodgers lined a single to left off Camilo Doval (4-6) to bring home the speedy Bernard with the winning run. “I definitely got a good read,” Bernard said. “I just took a look at the outfield where they were playing. And (third base coach) Stu (Cole) was like, ‘Make sure you get a big jump.’ I knew they were going to try to throw me out, but I think they were playing a little bit deeper than usual so I don’t think they had a chance.”
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Athletics and Mariners meet, winner claims 3-game series

Seattle Mariners (66-55, second in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (44-77, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (5-4, 2.73 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Athletics: JP Sears (4-0, 1.95 ERA, .90 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -221, Athletics +183; over/under is 6 1/2...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
San Diego, CA
City
Miami, FL
San Diego, CA
Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Associated Press

Seager, Mathias hits in 10th lead Rangers past Twins 4-3

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Corey Seager hit a go-ahead single in the 10th inning and Mark Mathias added an RBI single in the frame, leading the Texas Rangers to a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night. Seager’s hit off Twins reliever Caleb Thielbar (2-2) drove in Marcus Semien, who was the automatic runner at second base. Mathias later drove in Seager with a single to center off Griffin Jax. Minnesota scored a run in the 10th after reliever Jonathan Hernández (1-0) couldn’t handle a slow roller off the bat of Max Kepler. But Jose Miranda flew out one batter later to end the game with runners on the corners. Texas improved to 8-25 in one-run games. Interim manager Tony Beasley is 3-3 since replacing Chris Woodward.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Cueto sharp for 8 2/3 innings, White Sox blank Guardians 2-0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Johnny Cueto scattered five hits over 8 2/3 innings and José Abreu had an RBI double, sending the Chicago White Sox over the Cleveland Guardians 2-0 on Saturday night. Cleveland leads the AL Central by one game over Minnesota, while the White Sox moved within 2 1/2 games of the Guardians. Chicago had lost three in a row. Cueto (6-5) posted his 10th consecutive quality start, the first double-digit string by the White Sox since Carlos Rodón in 2016. The right-hander struck out two and walked one in beating Cleveland for the fifth time in five career decisions. Manager Tony La Russa pulled Cueto for Liam Hendriks with one on and two outs in the ninth after 113 pitches. Hendriks struck out rookie Oscar Gonzalez for his 28th save.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Beaty
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Mike Clevinger
Person
Tayler Scott
Person
Craig Stammen
Person
Drew Pomeranz
Person
Garrett Cooper
Person
Juan Soto
The Associated Press

Fraley's two-run HR into Allegheny lifts Reds past Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jake Fraley’s two-run home run highlighted a four-run outburst in the fourth inning and Justin Dunn earned his first win in 16 months as the Cincinnati Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-1 on Saturday night. Fraley’s sixth homer of the season landed in the Allegheny River and increased the Reds’ lead to 5-0. The blast was measured at 443 feet. “It’s as good as you think it feels,” Fraley said with a smile about hitting a ball that far. “It’s awesome.” Dunn (1-1) allowed one run in five innings in his third start since being called up from Triple-A Louisville. It was his first win since April 15, 2021, when he was pitching for Seattle and beat Baltimore in the second game of a doubleheader. In his prior two starts, Dunn had been tagged for eight runs in 12 innings. He gave up three hits this time while walking four and striking out four.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Kemp scores winning run on defensive misplay, A's beat M's

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — It took a little bit of good fortune for the Oakland Athletics to finally beat the Mariners again at home. Tony Kemp scored the winning run after pitcher Diego Castillo mishandled a high chopper by Sheldon Neuse with none out in the 10th inning, and the A’s beat surging Seattle 4-3 on Saturday. Seattle had its four-game winning streak snapped, and also a 10-game run of victories in the Coliseum dating to the A’s last win on May 26, 2021 — Oakland’s longest skid at home against the Mariners. Neuse is thrilled to see all the young A’s contributing.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Falter, Schwarber help Phillies earn DH split with Mets

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bailey Falter threw six innings of two-hit ball, Kyle Schwarber tripled and doubled, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the New York Mets 4-1 Saturday to earn a split of a day-night doubleheader. In the opener, Starling Marte had three hits as the Mets won 8-2. The Phillies came back in the nightcap to top the NL East-leading Mets for just the fifth time in 18 games this year. Philadelphia, holding the second spot in the wild-card race, has been outscored by New York 90-54 going into Sunday’s series finale. “It was a good way to end a long day,” Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy