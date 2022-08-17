Read full article on original website
Tehechapi News
Premiere showing of '4:52: The Tehachapi Earthquake' Aug. 29
Join us for the first viewing of a new short video by the Tehachapi Heritage League that commemorates the 70th anniversary of the devastating 1952 Tehachapi earthquake that destroyed downtown Tehachapi. The time 4:52 a.m., July 21, 1952 was seared into the minds of Tehachapi residents for decades. Even today,...
Death Valley to reopen Saturday after historic flooding
Almost two after Death Valley National Park was hit by a 1,000-year rain event that led to massive flooding throughout the park, the National Park Service (NPS) said it will be able to open two main roads into the park and allow access to the most popular areas.
New Kern County oil and gas economic impact report released
When one drives throughout Kern County it's hard not to see an oil rig. Now we’re learning just how much of an economic impact it has on the county.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
McLaughlin lays out RPD staffing issues
Despite reducing the number of positions in an attempt to offer more competitive salaries, the Ridgecrest Police Department continues to deal with staffing issues that may impact law enforcement in the community. That was the word from RPD Chief Jed McLaughlin at the Ridgecrest City Council meeting Wednesday. McLaughlin reported...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Ridgecrest Police Department log for Aug. 17
Occurred on S Gemstone St. Cellular E911 Call: Service Class: W911 rp states he was riding bikes with his. buddy and there was another subj on a bike that is now circling the block. rp states he told the subj that he. needs to go away as the rp is...
Bakersfield Now
Man dies after 20th Street apartment explosion
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man involved in the explosion on 20th Street in late June has died, according the Kern County Coroner's Office. Cleveland Lee Amos, 66, of Bakersfield was identified Friday morning. A post-death examination was conducted and the cause of death is pending. A second man...
What $2,000 in rent will get you in six Calif. counties
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches — and astronomical rents. But there is tremendous diversity on what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents […]
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
RACVB is operating 'in the black'
The Ridgecrest Area Convention and Visitor's Bureau (RACVB) Board of Directors met Wednesday morning in the California Welcome Center for their monthly meeting. Present was Chairman Bill Farris, and directors Sarah Bradford, Charlotte Foisy, Jim Nichols, Megan McKenzie and Kari Crutcher. During the financial and cash flow reports analysis, Director...
Do you plan on getting the updated COVID-19 booster vaccine?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — New COVID-19 booster shots will soon be available for everyone over the age of 12. The shots are expected to target the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 as well as the original strain of the virus. According to the CDC, the BA.5 strain currently accounts for nearly 90% of new COVID-19 […]
Bakersfield Now
Flex Alert issued for Kern County and California
FOLSOM, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued a statewide Flex Alert for Kern County and California residents on Wednesday, Aug. 17 due to "predicted high-temperatures pushing up energy demand," stated a press release from SoCal Edison. The Flex Alert will be issued from 4...
Bakersfield Californian
BHS closes campus in unpopular decision designed to allay safety concerns
Bakersfield High School has always held a special place in the growing pantheon of high schools in Kern County. And students lucky enough to be Drillers have long enjoyed traditional benefits and privileges not necessarily available to students on other campuses. One of those privileges has been the open-campus policy...
KCSO identifies fallen K-9 deputy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The sheriff’s office is in mourning after one of its K-9s died in the line of duty Thursday. The department identified the fallen dog as 3-year-old Belgian Malinois, Hannes and his handler Deputy Robert Fisher. The department refused to discuss the dog’s cause of death, but we do know the Belgian […]
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Real Estate In The Know: Economic factor facing local housing
If you’re buying in this present housing market, think long term, according to the advice from Jordon Levine, the Chief Economist of the California Association of Realtors. Mr. Levine gave a very insightful presentation to the Ridgecrest Area Association of Realtors on Monday. Home sales around the state are...
Veteran opens food truck ‘Semper Fries’
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — You’ve probably heard the Marine motto “semper fi” before but what about Semper Fries? It’s a new food truck business opened up by a local Kern County hero. The food truck is run by a Marine veteran, his partner, his son and his best friend. Together they bring gourmet comfort food […]
Kern County’s COVID-19 deaths by race
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County has passed tragic milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than 2,500 confirmed deaths in our community. Many of those, following a grim trend. Data from Kern Public Health shows COVID-19 continues to harm unvaccinated people more severely than anyone else. But Kern’s COVID death toll has fewer racial disparities than the […]
Bakersfield reduces water usage in June
As the water system in Kern County continues to do its job so are the residents of Bakersfield when it comes to helping conserve that resource.
Bakersfield Californian
Man dies in Park 20th Apartment explosion
The Kern County coroner’s office confirmed Friday a man died last month in a central Bakersfield explosion. Bakersfield man Cleveland Lee Amos, 66, was in the Park 20th Apartments on June 30 when a explosion caused a hole in the three-story, 55-room complex for homeless veterans and low-income individuals.
KCSO searching for woman, last spoke with family on June 9
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help searching for Jackie Ruth White, 58, according to the office. White is six-feet tall and weighs 190-pounds, according to the sheriff’s office. White has blonde-hair and blue-eyes. The office said White last spoke with family on June 9 and it […]
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Groundwater Authority awards contract for monitoring well project between Rose Valley and Indian Wells Valley
At their regular board meeting on August 10, the Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority unanimously agreed to authorize IWVGA to award a contract for drilling services to install monitoring wells from the Rose Valley area into the Indian Wells Valley. The contract goes to Garrison Brothers Well Service, a Ridgecrest-based...
Body recovered from Mirror Lake at Hart Park
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A body was recovered from Mirror Lake at Hart Park after search and rescue responded to a call about a man in the water around 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The body appears to be of a man in his 40s, according to Kern County […]
