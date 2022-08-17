Read full article on original website
Related
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
A look at who's running for office this November
A look at local candidates in the upcoming November 8 election:. Incumbents Stan Rajtora and David Saint-Amand are running for two open seats on the Indian Wells Valley Water District Board of Directors. Board members serve four-year terms. KCCD Board of Trustees Area 2. Christina Scrivner and Jennifer Slayton are...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
RACVB is operating 'in the black'
The Ridgecrest Area Convention and Visitor's Bureau (RACVB) Board of Directors met Wednesday morning in the California Welcome Center for their monthly meeting. Present was Chairman Bill Farris, and directors Sarah Bradford, Charlotte Foisy, Jim Nichols, Megan McKenzie and Kari Crutcher. During the financial and cash flow reports analysis, Director...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Groundwater Authority awards contract for monitoring well project between Rose Valley and Indian Wells Valley
At their regular board meeting on August 10, the Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority unanimously agreed to authorize IWVGA to award a contract for drilling services to install monitoring wells from the Rose Valley area into the Indian Wells Valley. The contract goes to Garrison Brothers Well Service, a Ridgecrest-based...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
McLaughlin lays out RPD staffing issues
Despite reducing the number of positions in an attempt to offer more competitive salaries, the Ridgecrest Police Department continues to deal with staffing issues that may impact law enforcement in the community. That was the word from RPD Chief Jed McLaughlin at the Ridgecrest City Council meeting Wednesday. McLaughlin reported...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Ridgecrest Police Department log for Aug. 17
Occurred on S Gemstone St. Cellular E911 Call: Service Class: W911 rp states he was riding bikes with his. buddy and there was another subj on a bike that is now circling the block. rp states he told the subj that he. needs to go away as the rp is...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Real Estate In The Know: Economic factor facing local housing
If you’re buying in this present housing market, think long term, according to the advice from Jordon Levine, the Chief Economist of the California Association of Realtors. Mr. Levine gave a very insightful presentation to the Ridgecrest Area Association of Realtors on Monday. Home sales around the state are...
news-ridgecrest.com
Firefighters battled two residential fires this week
News Review Staff Writer– — Reports of three fires came across the 911 emergency lines this week. Two of the reports were significant in nature and required Kern County Fire Department (KCFD) to dispatch several engines as well as mutual aide from China Lake Fire Department (CLFD). The...
Buried in backyard: Missing woman’s remains located decade later, suspect arrested
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When Desiree Thompson went missing from a city in eastern Kern County, a number of possibilities were bandied about as weeks then months passed. Did she leave town? Had she been kidnapped? Murdered? If so, where was the body? Buried somewhere in the vast desert surrounding California City, small in population […]
Comments / 0