Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?Evie M.Williston, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersStarke, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
The Village at Gainesville wins inclusivity award
The Florida Center for Students with Unique Abilities (FCSUA) recognized The Village at Gainesville, a senior living community, as the Inclusive Employer of the Year. Linda Musillo, a program administrator for Santa Fe College’s Project SAINT, nominated The Village at Gainesville for working with Project SAINT to employ Santa Fe College students and graduates at the senior living community.
Local election timing could alter outcomes
Tuesday will be the first time Gainesville’s non-partisan elections will take place the same day as the statewide party primaries, and a UF professor says syncing the two could affect the outcomes of future city elections. Professor Daniel A. Smith, chair of UF’s political science department, said in an...
Oak Hall edges P.K. Yonge in preseason opener
The high school football season kicked off Friday night as area teams used the preseason contest to prepare for next week’s regular-season opener. Oak Hall (Gainesville) edged the hosting P.K. Yonge Blue Wave (Gainesville), 14-13, in a game that was delayed nearly an hour due to lightning. Both teams...
Scorpio makes Best Companies list
Florida Trend magazine’s August issue featured the annual Best Companies list, which featured Scorpio ranked 22nd in the Small Companies category. Gainesville-based Scorpio is a construction professional team building to improve communities and cities. The company’s approach, community-centered construction, aims to deliver beautiful buildings for people and owners while keeping their budget in mind.
Buchholz prepares for deep playoff run
Last year the Buchholz football team made a deep run in the state playoffs. The Bobcats, who finished 12-2, finished one game shy of their first state championship game appearance since winning the Class 4A state title in 1990. Buchholz defeated Nease (Ponte Vedra) in the region final to advance...
Feds award ACT $7.85 million for conservation
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced a $7.85 million award to the Alachua Conservation Trust (ACT) on Thursday. The award is part of $197 million in federal funding for 41 conservation projects through the Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP), and ACT’s Forest to Gulf was the only Florida-based RCPP to make the cut.
Turnpike extension paused, coalition stays wary
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has decided to pause its Northern Turnpike Extension project, citing no viable corridors for the toll road to pass through. The Northern Turnpike Extension website says portions of the four proposed corridors sparked “significant concerns.”. “As a result, [FDOT] has decided to complete...
Young Oak Hall team looks for extended playoff run
In the COVID year of 2020, many high school football programs had some decisions to make based on the lack of players. Nowhere was that issue more prevalent than at Oak Hall. The Eagles were coming off an 8-4 season in 2019 where they advanced to the second round of the 2A playoffs. But because of a lack of numbers due to COVID, Oak Hall dropped down to 8-man football in 2020 and nearly won a state championship, going 9-1 and losing in the state title game.
CCSO arrests Columbia High student with firearm
Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a student on Thursday who had a firearm inside his vehicle in the Columbia High School (CHS) parking lot. According to a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) press release, a CHS resource deputy arrested 17-year-old Nicholas Moreland for having a firearm in his possession on the Lake City campus.
Union County looks to defend district title
Last year the Union County (Lake Butler) volleyball team advanced to the Class 1A state playoffs after winning the Class 1A-District 7 title against Newberry in a 5-set thriller, which included a 15-11 win in the fifth set. However, the Panthers got revenge against the Tigers (14-9) in the regional...
SBA opens loans for area freeze losses
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is making disaster loans available to businesses and organizations that suffered economic losses during the freeze that blanketed North Central Florida in late January. The declaration covers Alachua, Bradford, Columbia, Gilchrist, Levy, Marion, Putnam and Union counties. It opens up loans to small businesses,...
Dogs, cats rescued from 'filthy' North Florida home, deputies say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nearly 50 cats and dogs were rescued from a property in Lake Butler this week, according to The Union County Sheriff’s Office. The Union County Animal Control requested the assistance of the ASPCA to save the animals from a home off State Road 121. Union...
ACSO arrests man for stabbing at Wawa
Local law enforcement arrested a man who allegedly stabbed a woman at the Archer Road Wawa gas station in Gainesville on Thursday morning. According to an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) Facebook post, deputies responded to the Wawa at 4 a.m. on Thursday after a woman was allegedly stabbed by her boyfriend multiple times. The alleged suspect, 36-year-old Dexter Hall, fled the scene ACSO put out a warrant for his arrest.
Fuel costs push GRU bills higher
As natural gas prices rise, Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) has raised its fuel adjustment charges to keep up, and customers noticed the impacts. A home using 1,000 kilowatts per hour (kWh) in October 2021 spent $30 on their fuel adjustment. In August, that number has increased to $80. The fuel...
