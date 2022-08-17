ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

mainstreetdailynews.com

The Village at Gainesville wins inclusivity award

The Florida Center for Students with Unique Abilities (FCSUA) recognized The Village at Gainesville, a senior living community, as the Inclusive Employer of the Year. Linda Musillo, a program administrator for Santa Fe College’s Project SAINT, nominated The Village at Gainesville for working with Project SAINT to employ Santa Fe College students and graduates at the senior living community.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Local election timing could alter outcomes

Tuesday will be the first time Gainesville’s non-partisan elections will take place the same day as the statewide party primaries, and a UF professor says syncing the two could affect the outcomes of future city elections. Professor Daniel A. Smith, chair of UF’s political science department, said in an...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Oak Hall edges P.K. Yonge in preseason opener

The high school football season kicked off Friday night as area teams used the preseason contest to prepare for next week’s regular-season opener. Oak Hall (Gainesville) edged the hosting P.K. Yonge Blue Wave (Gainesville), 14-13, in a game that was delayed nearly an hour due to lightning. Both teams...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Scorpio makes Best Companies list

Florida Trend magazine’s August issue featured the annual Best Companies list, which featured Scorpio ranked 22nd in the Small Companies category. Gainesville-based Scorpio is a construction professional team building to improve communities and cities. The company’s approach, community-centered construction, aims to deliver beautiful buildings for people and owners while keeping their budget in mind.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Buchholz prepares for deep playoff run

Last year the Buchholz football team made a deep run in the state playoffs. The Bobcats, who finished 12-2, finished one game shy of their first state championship game appearance since winning the Class 4A state title in 1990. Buchholz defeated Nease (Ponte Vedra) in the region final to advance...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Feds award ACT $7.85 million for conservation

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced a $7.85 million award to the Alachua Conservation Trust (ACT) on Thursday. The award is part of $197 million in federal funding for 41 conservation projects through the Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP), and ACT’s Forest to Gulf was the only Florida-based RCPP to make the cut.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Turnpike extension paused, coalition stays wary

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has decided to pause its Northern Turnpike Extension project, citing no viable corridors for the toll road to pass through. The Northern Turnpike Extension website says portions of the four proposed corridors sparked “significant concerns.”. “As a result, [FDOT] has decided to complete...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Young Oak Hall team looks for extended playoff run

In the COVID year of 2020, many high school football programs had some decisions to make based on the lack of players. Nowhere was that issue more prevalent than at Oak Hall. The Eagles were coming off an 8-4 season in 2019 where they advanced to the second round of the 2A playoffs. But because of a lack of numbers due to COVID, Oak Hall dropped down to 8-man football in 2020 and nearly won a state championship, going 9-1 and losing in the state title game.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

CCSO arrests Columbia High student with firearm

Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a student on Thursday who had a firearm inside his vehicle in the Columbia High School (CHS) parking lot. According to a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) press release, a CHS resource deputy arrested 17-year-old Nicholas Moreland for having a firearm in his possession on the Lake City campus.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Union County looks to defend district title

Last year the Union County (Lake Butler) volleyball team advanced to the Class 1A state playoffs after winning the Class 1A-District 7 title against Newberry in a 5-set thriller, which included a 15-11 win in the fifth set. However, the Panthers got revenge against the Tigers (14-9) in the regional...
UNION COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

SBA opens loans for area freeze losses

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is making disaster loans available to businesses and organizations that suffered economic losses during the freeze that blanketed North Central Florida in late January. The declaration covers Alachua, Bradford, Columbia, Gilchrist, Levy, Marion, Putnam and Union counties. It opens up loans to small businesses,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

ACSO arrests man for stabbing at Wawa

Local law enforcement arrested a man who allegedly stabbed a woman at the Archer Road Wawa gas station in Gainesville on Thursday morning. According to an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) Facebook post, deputies responded to the Wawa at 4 a.m. on Thursday after a woman was allegedly stabbed by her boyfriend multiple times. The alleged suspect, 36-year-old Dexter Hall, fled the scene ACSO put out a warrant for his arrest.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Fuel costs push GRU bills higher

As natural gas prices rise, Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) has raised its fuel adjustment charges to keep up, and customers noticed the impacts. A home using 1,000 kilowatts per hour (kWh) in October 2021 spent $30 on their fuel adjustment. In August, that number has increased to $80. The fuel...
GAINESVILLE, FL

