In the COVID year of 2020, many high school football programs had some decisions to make based on the lack of players. Nowhere was that issue more prevalent than at Oak Hall. The Eagles were coming off an 8-4 season in 2019 where they advanced to the second round of the 2A playoffs. But because of a lack of numbers due to COVID, Oak Hall dropped down to 8-man football in 2020 and nearly won a state championship, going 9-1 and losing in the state title game.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO