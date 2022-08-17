ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

For the first time in 20 years, teachers can deduct more for school supplies

By Ayana Archie
 3 days ago
For the first time in 20 years, the Internal Revenue Service is increasing the deduction limit for the amount of money teachers spend on school supplies, the agency has announced.

Teachers will now be able to deduct up to $300 of out-of-pocket classroom expenses in 2022, up from the $250 that has been set since the incentive first started in 2002.

"The limit will rise in $50 increments in future years based on inflation adjustments," the IRS said.

Eligible educators include K-12 teachers, principals, teachers' aides or counselors who spend more than 900 hours at the school during the academic year. Public and private school educators can benefit.

Eligible educators who are married to another eligible educator and file a joint tax return can deduct up to $600 in qualifying expenses, but still no more than $300 per spouse. Educators who do standard deductions also qualify.

The limit is still $250 for those who are filing their 2021 taxes.

J. Maurer
3d ago

You got to love America, the richest country in the world and we have the crappyiest education system. Teachers buying their own supplies? WTF?

ejoy
3d ago

$50.00 increase is only pennies to what a teacher spends out of pocket each year….esp new teachers. As long as they keep the receipt they should be reimbursed ! Keeping in mind if they have school age children of their own!!

Greg Brunner
3d ago

if teachers are supplying materials for education etc, they should be able to write it all off and the time for getting it

