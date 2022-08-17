Read full article on original website
Related
Public invited to Baker Ave. underpass celebration
Join the City of Whitefish on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 6:30 p.m. at the Baker Avenue Underpass for a ribbon cutting celebration. The underpass creates a safe bike and pedestrian corridor connecting downtown to nearby destinations such as the Whitefish Trail, Grouse Mountain Park and City Beach. Frank Sweeney, City of Whitefish Deputy Mayor, will be on hand for the ribbon cutting ceremony. The underpass was designed by WGM Group with Stephanie Reynolds as the lead design engineer. Construction was completed by LHC. The underpass project was funded with Tax Increment Funds. Stumptown Art Studio and Whitefish Legacy Partners also received funding from the Tourism Grant Program and the MT Department of Commerce. This multi-partner project created wayfinding signs, “You Are Here” maps and inspiring public art. Stumptown Art Studio engaged several local artists to capture the essence of life in northwest Montana. Meet the team behind the underpass project and art installation projects that have provided much-needed pedestrian access combined with amazing public art.
Whitefish Ski Museum to unveil new exhibit
The Ski Heritage Center Museum this week will open its new 10th Mountain Division exhibit honoring the legendary 10th Mountain Division of World War II. Funded by grants and matching donations, the exhibit will be unveiled at an open house taking place on Aug. 26 and 27 at the Ski Heritage Center Museum in Whitefish. The original 10th Mountain Division was formed in November 1941. It was the only U.S. military unit since the Civil War to be recruited by a civilian entity, the National Ski Patrol. Many of its soldiers were skiers, as well as forest rangers, lumberjacks, outfitters and...
Former F. H. Stoltze vice president to give talk on history of logging in Flathead
Ronald Buentemeier spent over four decades working for F. H. Stoltze Land & Lumber Company. He has a rare collection of photographs from the early days of logging in the Flathead Valley and each one has a story to tell. Buentemeier’s knowledge of the history of logging in the valley is extensive and his perspective is one that many have enjoyed hearing about as he’s been asked to speak for various groups throughout the years. On Sunday, Aug. 28 at 2 p.m. Buentemeier will give a free talk at the Whitefish Community Center. His presentation will focus on the history of F....
History lives on through former Stoltze vice president
Ronald Buentemeier has probably one of the most unique yard ornaments in the Flathead Valley: A real, and fully working, vintage fire lookout tower. The tower sits just off the driveway of his rural Whitefish home. If you’re not looking, you’d drive right by it. The lookout used to sit on the south face of the Whitefish Range, not far from the summit of Big Mountain. In the 1910s there were a lot of fires on the face and the lookout afforded a view into the canyons that would be missed from other lookouts and locations. The 40-foot lookout was manned for years,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Library hosts final adult program of summer
The Whitefish Community Library presents award-winning author Carol Buchanan for a program on the Vigilantes of Montana. Buchanan is the author of several highly acclaimed books on the Vigilantes. She says, “Some of the people in my novels once walked the earth; the fictional ones walk only in the landscape of my mind.” These people continue to walk the earth in her 1860s novels: God’s Thunderbolt (1863), The Devil in the Bottle (1864), Gold Under Ice (1864), and The Ghost at Beaverhead Rock (1865). She writes about the pioneers and the ruffians. When asked why she decided to research...
WTC hosts volunteer appreciation party
The Whitefish Theatre Company is hosting a Volunteer Appreciation Party at the O’Shaughnessy Center on Thursday, Aug. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. All community members are invited to attend, including current WTC volunteers as well as new people that would like to get involved with the theatre. The evening will involve a preview video of WTC’s 2022-2023 season and allow attendees to sign up for various show volunteer needs throughout the year. Volunteer needs include costume sewing, help with props, tech assistance, set building, ushering, box office help and more. WTC will also be announcing its Volunteer of the Year Award at this event. Complimentary food and drinks will be provided along with time to connect with other WTC volunteers. Please email Kim Krueger at kim@whitefishtheatreco.org to RSVP.
Ski Education Foundation among grant winners
The Roundup for Safety Board awarded $23,500 in community safety grants to nonprofit organizations at its Aug. 11 meeting, including a $6,500 grant requested by Bigfork ACES. Bigfork ACES is an after-school and summer childcare program dedicated to providing a safe, nurturing environment for the children of Bigfork, regardless of their parents’ ability to pay. Director Cathy Hay explained to the Roundup board that free and reduced lunch students in Bigfork Schools qualify for little or no tuition fees at ACES, which is open every day that Bigfork Schools are open, and hosts camps throughout the summer. ACES has been in...
Katherine Louise Anderson
Katherine Louise Anderson, 79 of Whitefish, passed away, Aug. 18, 2022, at Logan Hospital. Katherine is survived by her son Marcus Burdick. Austin Funeral and Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Katherine’s family.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Community Blood Drive creates welcoming environment to donate blood
Fifteen years of life-saving blood drives at The Wave in Whitefish not only provides the American Red Cross a consistent supply of blood they can count on to send to hospitals to help patients in need, but also has created a multi-generational donor family. The Whitefish Community Blood Drive draws longtime donors and brand new donors alike, according to local volunteer Merry Lynn Southers. Since 2007 when The Wave hosted its first Red Cross Community Blood Drive, 91 drives have occurred in The Wave gymnasium. Through those blood drives over 5,113 donors have given just over 4,800 pints of blood, stated Red...
City Council meeting features rezoning requests, residential trash bin update
An applicant’s request for postponement last Monday night during the city council meeting shorted what would have been a long night. With two councilors missing from the Aug. 15 meeting, the Whitefish City Council postponed a hearing regarding a major rezoning with additional requests for land on Edgewood Drive. All ordinances require a two-thirds majority of the council to vote in favor for passage. Since Councilors Steve Qunell and Giuseppe Caltabiano were absent and excused, all four of the remaining council members would have to vote unanimously for the ordinance in order for it to pass. In the meeting, the...
Dangerous fire stretch in Flathead County
Lighting can cause holdover fires that sometimes don’t pop up for a full week after the strike hits ground.
Weasel Fire update: August 21
The Weasel Fire began on the Kootenai National Forest 14 miles northeast of Eureka, not far from the Canadian border.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
yourbigsky.com
Montana Wildfire update for August 22
The Weasel fire near Eureka, Montana, is up to 2,000 acres as of Sunday morning and 20% contained. According to Inciweb, the fire is showing moderate low behavior and is expected to be contained by the end of September. The Quartz Fire in Glacier National Park has burned through roughly...
Bulldogs begin season with big win at Browning
The Marias Valley Golf Course in Browning was in great shape and featured fast greens last Friday for the Browning Invitational — Bulldog Golf’s first invite of the season. Whitefish senior Billy Smith fired a 2 under par 70 to lead the Whitefish Bulldogs to the boys title at the Browning Invite. He played the front nine at 3-under and his birdie on the number 11 hole left him 4-under and owning a five-shot lead that held up. “It was a great start to the season,” said Coach Tait Rocksund. “Billy shooting 2 under was great. He left a couple shots...
Quartz Fire in Glacier National Park grows to 1,163 acres
The Quartz Fire is burning in steep terrain west of the Continental Divide below Vulture Peak in Glacier National Park.
Whitefish Trail Hootenanny returns to downtown Whitefish
After a two-year hiatus, the Whitefish Trail Hootenanny is back. Come celebrate the Whitefish Trail and local conservation lands with Whitefish Legacy Partners during the annual Whitefish Trail Hootenanny on Friday, Aug. 19 at Depot Park in downtown Whitefish from 5 to 9 p.m. Enjoy live music, kid’s activities, food trucks, local craft beer and a huge raffle. All ages are welcome, and participants are encouraged to walk or ride their bikes to the event. All proceeds directly benefit the Whitefish Trail. The annual music festival features three live bands: A-Mac & the Height from Denver, the Timber Rattlers from...
Garceau Fire grows to over 6,300 acres
The Garceau Fire is burning about six miles northeast of Hot Springs in the Garceau Gulch, 10 air miles west of Polson.
S.N.O.W. Bus Brewfest in Depot Park Saturday
After the event had been canceled for the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the S.N.O.W Bus Fundraiser Brewfest returns this year. On Saturday, Aug. 20, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Depot Park in Whitefish, Brewfest attendees can support free public transportation in Whitefish while sampling delicious brews from around the region. Those headed to the event can purchase tickets in advance at bigmtncommercial.org or at four locations in-person — Whitefish Mountain Resort guest information, Kalispell Sportsman & Ski Haus, Bonsai Brewing Project and Bias Brewing. Tickets are $20 if bought in advance, $25 at the door and those under 21 and designated drivers are $10. For more information visit bigmtncommercial.org/events
Black bear seen wandering in downtown Kalispell
State wildlife officials report a black bear has been seen wandering around downtown Kalispell on Friday.
Hospital’s Planetree Festival Returns to Whitefish
In 2012 the first Planetree Festival was held to celebrate the Whitefish hospital’s 10-year affiliation with Planetree International. Typically held every two years, the festival was missed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year the hospital is excited to bring back the free community event on Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 3 to 8 p.m. to celebrate 20 years of being a Planetree Hospital. The heart of the Planetree philosophy is putting the patient at the center of care by engaging the patient and their family in the care plan, and creating a healing atmosphere. The Planetree model encourages...
Whitefish Pilot
Whitefish, MT
223
Followers
470
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT
The first edition of the Whitefish Pilot rolled off the press Jan. 23, 1904. For more than 100 years, the Pilot has provided Whitefish with local news, sports and features, and has played an integral role in documenting the city's transformation from a railroad town to a bustling resort community.https://whitefishpilot.com/
Comments / 0