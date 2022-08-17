The Whitefish Theatre Company is hosting a Volunteer Appreciation Party at the O’Shaughnessy Center on Thursday, Aug. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. All community members are invited to attend, including current WTC volunteers as well as new people that would like to get involved with the theatre. The evening will involve a preview video of WTC’s 2022-2023 season and allow attendees to sign up for various show volunteer needs throughout the year. Volunteer needs include costume sewing, help with props, tech assistance, set building, ushering, box office help and more. WTC will also be announcing its Volunteer of the Year Award at this event. Complimentary food and drinks will be provided along with time to connect with other WTC volunteers. Please email Kim Krueger at kim@whitefishtheatreco.org to RSVP.

WHITEFISH, MT ・ 10 HOURS AGO