Draft housing assessment reveals severity of Whitefish’s housing shortfall
A draft of an updated Whitefish Housing Needs Assessment that was discussed by city officials and community members last week predicts Whitefish will need over 1,000 homes built over the next eight years and at least 75% of those homes need to be priced below market value to keep up with housing demands. This July, the City of Whitefish began work on a needed update to its Strategic Housing Plan when the 2022 housing refresh team met with consultants to kick off the two-part process. The group met again last week. The hybrid meeting on Aug.11 was the second of three meetings...
Heart of Whitefish: Recent painting project restores historic beauty of a town treasure
At the north end of downtown, the Whitefish Depot has classic Tudor-style architecture with a similar appearance to historic buildings in Glacier National Park, offering a glimpse into the past that formed the City of Whitefish. First constructed in 1927, the Whitefish Depot was truly the beginning of a more vibrant town and to this day is an iconic symbol for the railroad-turned ski town. In 1990 the Depot was set to be torn down before a group of Whitefish residents took it upon themselves to save the building and restore it to its former glory — yet again sparking...
Legals for August, 10 2022
No. 2654 CITY OF WHITEFISH NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON BUDGET AND PROPERTY TAXES AND ASSESSMENTS The Whitefish City Council has completed the City's preliminary budget for fiscal year 2023, its proposed final budget for fiscal year 2023, the appropriations, tax levy and assessments, and possible budget amendments for fiscal year 2022, which have been placed on file and are open to inspection in the City Clerk's office located at 418 E. 2nd Street. At the regular meeting of the Whitefish City Council to be held on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 7:10 p.m. in the Whitefish City Council...
Dave Fern: Burdens facing many residential property owners
Like many of you who are homeowners, my property taxes have taken an upward trajectory in the last few years. A significant portion of this increase can be attributed to a steep increase in the taxable appraisal of our homes conducted bi-annually by the Department of Revenue. The department is projecting a 30% increase in the latest rounds of appraisals. These increases have not been neutralized by the steady growth of our taxable value in the district. This may seem counterintuitive but several factors can be attributed to the disproportionate increase in taxes. About 20% of the residential property tax...
Whitefish Planning Board recommends new zoning, subdivisions on Edgewood
Four of the seven items on the Whitefish Planning Board’s agenda last month regarded the same property, approximately 66 acres south of East Edgewood Drive and east of East Second Street. The board voted to recommend all four requests to the City Council who will hear the items at their August 15 meeting. A zoning change was initiated by the city of Whitefish because the parcels had been annexed into the city in June so the county zoning designation needed to be changed to the closest city zoning designation. Although this item only addressed the city rezoning, five residents of the...
Northwest Montana Fair opens
The 2022 Northwest Montana Fair & Rodeo opens Aug. 17 (today) at the Flathead County Fairgrounds in Kalispell and will feature a performance by country star Lee Brice, three nights of Ram PRCA Rodeo, a Big Air Bash motorcycle stunt show, a carnival and hundreds of exhibits as well as a host of show animals on display. Tickets for the rodeo and Big Air Bash are still available and can be purchased online at www.nwmtfair.com. Lee Brice tickets have sold out. A limited number of discounted “Pay-One-Price” tickets for the carnival are on sale now at all Whitefish Credit Union branches, the fairgrounds...
Columbia Falls Planning Board rejects massive subdivision near Flathead River
After a marathon meeting that ended just before midnight, the Columbia Falls City-County Planning Board voted against a massive subdivision east of the Flathead River on Tuesday night. All but one person in a crowd of more than 200 at the Columbia Falls Junior High spoke against the 455-unit River Highlands apartment and townhome complex, which was projected to add about 1,200 more residents to the city. The developer proposing this subdivision is the same developer that proposed the Mountain Gateway project for the base of Big Mountain Road in Whitefish last year. That proposal was rejected by both the Whitefish Planning...
Not here to survive, but to thrive — IV Element Project offers holistic health care approach
As a holistic wellness center that specializes in intravenous therapy and alternative medicine, The IV Element Project is looking to revitalize the way people view health care in Whitefish. Dr. Janna Hibler, a licensed naturopathic doctor with an additional master's degree in nutrition, has practiced medicine for around 10 years and recently opened her own space in downtown Whitefish. Hibler has personally witnessed the benefits of IV therapy in her own experience as well as through numerous clients. And the services offered at The IV Element reach even further as Hibler also provides vitamin shots, personalized nutrition services, gut health consultations...
Whitefish Trail Hootenanny returns to downtown Whitefish
After a two-year hiatus, the Whitefish Trail Hootenanny is back. Come celebrate the Whitefish Trail and local conservation lands with Whitefish Legacy Partners during the annual Whitefish Trail Hootenanny on Friday, Aug. 19 at Depot Park in downtown Whitefish from 5 to 9 p.m. Enjoy live music, kid’s activities, food trucks, local craft beer and a huge raffle. All ages are welcome, and participants are encouraged to walk or ride their bikes to the event. All proceeds directly benefit the Whitefish Trail. The annual music festival features three live bands: A-Mac & the Height from Denver, the Timber Rattlers from...
City Council preview for Aug. 15
Whitefish City Council meets on Monday, Aug. 15 beginning at 7:10 p.m. at City Hall. Council meetings are also available for participation remotely through Webex. For more information, visit the city’s website at www.cityofwhitefish.org or call 863-2400. Individuals are encouraged to provide written public comment to the City Clerk, Michelle Howke at mhowke@cityofwhitefish.org or deliver by 4 p.m. on Aug. 15, at City Hall in the Utility Drop Box. Items on the agenda, subject to change: -A public hearing for various aspects of the FY23 budget, tax levy and assessments -Consideration of a resolution to accept and approve the municipal budget for the City...
Kids Fair features helpful resources for new mothers, families
Kids of all ages could fish a rubber duck from the pond, have a giraffe balloon animal made for them or even spray a real fire hose at a plywood “house” while parents learned about the myriad of resources available to them in the Flathead Valley. Last week the Flathead Valley Breastfeeding Coalition (FVBC) hosted the 10th annual Kids Fair in conjunction with World Breastfeeding Week, after taking two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was held on the grounds of Logan Health — Whitefish. “Our goal is to spread the word about community resources because there are...
Thunderstorms spark new fires over weekend
A series of thunderstorms on Friday have sparked new fires in the Bob Marshall Wilderness and one in Glacier National Park in the Quartz drainage. The Cannon Fire is burning southwest of Sunburst Lake near Cannon Creek and is about 765 acres. Prevailing winds could push it toward Picture Ridge, which has previously burned by fire, which could limit its spread. The Dean Creek Fire is burning about 10 acres in Dean Creek, about three miles north of the Spotted Bear River, though it has potential to spread significantly. The Spotted Bear River is one of the main routes into the wilderness. Another...
Writing program at Whitefish Library
The Whitefish Community Library is hosting an opportunity for all to join award-winning author, Carol Buchanan, for a special program called "Writing Your Memories". This presentation will give you ideas on how to start to write those memories that can be lost forever when you are no longer here. "How often I wished I had asked my own mother or father about things that affected or changed their life; the history they lived through, how they felt about events that changed the course of our country and their world, and what was their favorite Christmas memory?" says Joey Kostizky, Whitefish Community Library director. This presentation will give simple ideas, suggestions and tools to start writing your own story to leave as a legacy for your children and grandchildren. The program starts at 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11 in the community room at the Whitefish Community Library. Buchanan will also host "Vigilantes of Montana" based on her award-winning book and series about Montana's vigilantes. This program is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m. More information will be forthcoming. For more information on these programs call the Whitefish Community Library, 406-862 9914. Information will also be posted on whitefishlibrary.org.
Montana Art Theatre performs original play adapted from Irish classic
The Montana Art Theatre (MAT) will debut its original production “A Different Kind of Woman” on Aug. 26 and 27 at 7:30 p.m. at The O’Shaughnessy Center. The play, which will be performed as a staged reading, is an adaptation of "The Playboy of the Western World" — a play written by Irish playwright John Millington Synge and first performed in the early 1900s. MAT’s adaptation of the play was conceived by MAT Artistic Director Nick Rapp and Whitefish resident Leanette Galaz. It was written and adapted by Rapp and Jessica Rose Felix, and the entire cast together helped devise...
Explore Whitefish grant applications open
Explore Whitefish is now accepting applications for its fifth annual grant program, with submissions due by Nov. 1, 2022. Grant requests are reviewed in two categories — Community Enhancement, as well as a new Sustainability category. "Our grant programs continue to help support our community partners and continued efforts for sustainable tourism," Explore Whitefish Executive Director Dylan Boyle said. "With the addition of the sustainability grants, we can further our commitment to the key pillars of the Whitefish Sustainable Tourism Management Plan." Community Enhancement Grant funds are open to all Explore Whitefish member businesses and Montana nonprofit organizations. The grant committee seeks...
Flathead Electric Co-op celebrates 25 years of Roundup for Safety grants
After 25 years and $4.3 million given to local projects, Flathead Electric Co-op is celebrating their Roundup for Safety program. The program asks co-op members if they would like to round-up their bills to the nearest dollar. Those funds then get divided out on a monthly basis by a board of nine people from different areas in the Flathead. The total cost for the program per household is around $6, but the grants can have a priceless reach, according to Flathead Electric Co-op Public Affairs Specialist Courtney Stone. She said the co-op learned of similar programs in the 1990s when staff visited...
Volunteers sought for cleanup on three forks of the Flathead Wild and Scenic River
Flathead Rivers Alliance seeks volunteers to help clean up the three forks of the Flathead Wild and Scenic River. There are lots of ways to participate: hiking along the shoreline, floating sections or scuba diving. The 2022 Flathead Waters Cleanup event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. with a celebration and prize giveaway hosted at Sacred Waters Brewing in Kalispell from 4 - 8 p.m. Prizes from event sponsors include half‐day guided fishing and rafting trips, an evening sailing cruise and outdoor gear. Grab a friend, recruit club members, or rally the family and help keep our favorite places clean while enjoying a good time. Individuals or teams interested in helping to clean up the three forks of the Flathead River need to email info@flatheadrivers.org. More information can be found at www.flatheadrivers.org/events.
Major Whitefish events, festivals adopt zero waste practices
A visitor to the zero waste Whitefish Farmers’ Market will notice that everything they buy from a food vendor is compostable — all the packaging, all the food. When finished with a meal or a treat, only two things remain, compost or aluminum cans. The market provides containers for disposal of each of these items but does not provide a place for trash brought in from elsewhere. The concept is that zero waste comes from the market itself and if market goers bring in trash, they need to pack it out with them. There are trash cans available less than...
Annual Great Fish Community Challenge begins with Launch Party
Whitefish Community Foundation kicks off the eighth annual Great Fish Community Challenge on Thursday, Aug. 4 with the Great Fish Launch Party at Park Side Credit Union in Whitefish. This year’s Great Fish Community Challenge runs from Aug. 4 to Sept. 16 and will benefit 70 Flathead Valley nonprofit organizations. Sponsored by Park Side Credit Union, the Launch Party begins at 5:30 p.m. with charcuterie appetizers by Trovare, beer, wine and soft drinks. Donors who make a gift of $100 or more at the party to one participating nonprofit will be entered into drawings for a chance to win one of...
