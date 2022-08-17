Read full article on original website
WSMV
Third graders to face potential new hurdles with new state law
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new law in the state of Tennessee went into effect at the beginning of the school year that will impact all third-grade students and determine if a student will move on to fourth grade or need to attend summer school to move on to fourth grade, or must repeat third grade.
WSMV
Harpeth Hall clarifies admission policy to parents, remains all-girls school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville all-girls private school that announced last week it would allow anyone who identifies as female to apply to attend the school has rescinded that approach. Harpeth Hall sent a letter to members of the school’s community on Thursday stating that the school has heard...
williamsonherald.com
Franklin High School Class of 1972 to celebrate 50 years
The year 1972 is often remembered for Watergate, the Munich Olympic tragedy, “All in the Family” and “The Godfather,” but Franklin in 1972 is remembered as a quiet little town, Cool Springs was in the “country” and the population was only about 9,500. Franklin...
localmemphis.com
'I'm sitting in front of my classroom library on a Saturday': Tennessee teacher pushes back on state's book ban
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A new state law banning books is causing some controversy in the classroom and a teacher out of Murfreesboro is at the center of it. In Sydney Rawls' three-minute-long video, she calls the Age-Appropriate Materials Act useless, saying it's shifting the focus away from teaching kids how to read.
Nashville Prep School Bows to Pressure and Halts Trans-Positive Policy
An all-girls prep school in Nashville was set to adopt a policy that would allow “any student who identifies as a girl” to apply for admission. But after more than 1,000 people signed a petition in opposition, Harpeth Hall had put the “gender diversity” philosophy on ice, The Tennessean reports. “Based on the response from our school community, the Harpeth Hall Board of Trustees is choosing to pause the adoption of the philosophy in order to engage a wider audience in continued discussion,” the school said in an email. Opponents of the policy change have also called for members of the administration and board of trustees who supported it to resign.Read it at The Tennessean
Tennessee Tribune
Tennessee Higher Education Initiative and Scarritt Bennett Center Announced Inaugural Restorative Justice Fellowship Middle Tennessee
Nashville, TN (TN Tribune) – Tennessee Higher Education Initiative (THEI) continues to make groundbreaking inroads to opportunities for college programs in Tennessee prisons with the announcement of the Restorative Justice Initiative: Behind the Walls Fellowship in partnership with the Scarritt Bennett Center. The Inaugural collaboration was acknowledged at a community luncheon on August 1, 2022, held on the campus of Scarritt Bennett. The Restorative Justice: Behind the Wall Fellowship will allow fellows the opportunity to engage with students behind the wall pursuing their degrees through Lane College and Belmont University.
TSU students forced to live in hotel instead of dorms, worried about safety
Many TSU students will be checking into a Best Western near campus this semester, which isn't the college experience they had in mind.
williamsonherald.com
The Battle of 840 under the Friday night lights
FAIRVIEW – For eight consecutive years the Page High School and Fairview communities from opposite sides of Williamson County have watched their respective high school football teams tangle in the season opener. The Battle of 840 where everyone knows everyone is a matchup that always revives small-town, die-hard local...
School bus crashes into utility pole in Middle TN
The crash happened on Murfreesboro Road near Ralston Lane around 6:30 a.m.
Elevated lead levels reported at schools in 19 Middle Tennessee counties
The report, issued this month, says 53 school districts across Tennessee reported at least one elevated result; 44 counties across the state had at least one school with an elevated result; and a total of 794 drinking fixtures were reported to have elevated lead levels.
MNPD Deputy Chief Mike Alexander dies at 53
Chief John Drake of the Metro Nashville Police Department announced Friday Deputy Chief of Police Mike Alexander died at his home of apparent natural causes.
Cumberland University to Host Panel Discussion on Opioid Misuse
Cumberland University is co-sponsoring a panel discussion about opioid misuse with local experts and Beth Macy, author of the New York Times bestselling book “Dopesick” at the Capitol Theater in Lebanon on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m. Along with Beth Macy, the panel discussion will be moderated...
Gov. Lee and Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher are announcing 15 businesses will benefit from the latest round of Agricultural Enterprise Fund awards
Chattanooga, TN – According to the state officials, Agricultural Enterprise Fund is a program that incentivizes new or expanding agricultural, food, and forestry businesses in Tennessee and supports Governor Lee’s priorities of job creation and economic growth in rural areas. Awards are made to those who demonstrate a...
murfreesboro.com
Murfreesboro Couple Provides Generous Gift to Community in Honor of Husband’s Late Parents
This summer, a Middle Tennessee couple Russ and Allison Burns provided a generous gift to the community in honor of Russ’s late parents, James and Allison Burns. “I wanted to give back to the community that raised me,” said Russ. This $100,000 gift through the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation will support the mission of the Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Saint Louise Family Medicine Center to provide high-quality and affordable care for Murfreesboro’s most vulnerable and at-risk residents. The newly established James P. and Alice R. Burns Saint Louise Clinic Fund will support patients by providing them access to health services such as dental, vision, hearing, durable meds, health condition coaching, and behavioral health assistance. In addition, the contribution may provide care to those without insurance who struggle financially, emotionally, and spiritually.
murfreesboro.com
McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing Coming to Murfreesboro
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today that Minnesota-based McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation [NYSE: OSK] company, will be investing more than $50 million to expand its manufacturing presence in Tennessee. McNeilus, a market leader and manufacturer of...
mainstreetmaury.com
Maury Regional CEO resigns following administrative leave
For the second time in six months, Maury Regional Medical Center's board is looking to hire a CEO after accepting the resignation of Davin Turner on Tuesday, Aug. 16, board chair Houston Parks confirmed. Main Street Maury learned Turner was placed on administrative leave in July prior to submitting his...
williamsonhomepage.com
Football roundup: Nolensville blows out BGA, Brentwood and GCA among week one winners
Week one of Williamson Count high school football is in the books. Let's take a look around the area at some of the results from this week's slate. Nolensville running back Samson Johnson carried 14 times for 89 yards and two scores, receiver Chance Fitzgerald collected seven passes for 151 yards and a touchdown, and quarterback Coby Walton went 14-27 for 227 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions as the Knights took care of BGA.
Vigil held in memory of 22-year-old Mya Fuller
Loved ones cried, hugged, lit candles, and released balloons into the sky Thursday night at Magnolia Medical Center in Murfreesboro in memory of Mya Fuller.
Goodwill Launches New Mobile Career Center
A new mobile Career Solutions Center will allow Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee to share its free education, training and employment services with job-seekers and others in communities across its 48-county service area. Goodwill officially put the mobile center — a 22-foot-long, 2022 Ford bus — into service during a...
Nolensville police taking on new duties as city grows
Have you been to Nolensville recently? The city on the east side of Williamson County seems like one big construction zone, which has forced the police department to expand into new roles, from crime fighting to now monitoring sex offenders inside the city limits.
