ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WSMV

Third graders to face potential new hurdles with new state law

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new law in the state of Tennessee went into effect at the beginning of the school year that will impact all third-grade students and determine if a student will move on to fourth grade or need to attend summer school to move on to fourth grade, or must repeat third grade.
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Franklin High School Class of 1972 to celebrate 50 years

The year 1972 is often remembered for Watergate, the Munich Olympic tragedy, “All in the Family” and “The Godfather,” but Franklin in 1972 is remembered as a quiet little town, Cool Springs was in the “country” and the population was only about 9,500. Franklin...
FRANKLIN, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
Rutherford County, TN
Education
County
Rutherford County, TN
TheDailyBeast

Nashville Prep School Bows to Pressure and Halts Trans-Positive Policy

An all-girls prep school in Nashville was set to adopt a policy that would allow “any student who identifies as a girl” to apply for admission. But after more than 1,000 people signed a petition in opposition, Harpeth Hall had put the “gender diversity” philosophy on ice, The Tennessean reports. “Based on the response from our school community, the Harpeth Hall Board of Trustees is choosing to pause the adoption of the philosophy in order to engage a wider audience in continued discussion,” the school said in an email. Opponents of the policy change have also called for members of the administration and board of trustees who supported it to resign.Read it at The Tennessean
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Tennessee Higher Education Initiative and Scarritt Bennett Center Announced Inaugural Restorative Justice Fellowship Middle Tennessee

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune) – Tennessee Higher Education Initiative (THEI) continues to make groundbreaking inroads to opportunities for college programs in Tennessee prisons with the announcement of the Restorative Justice Initiative: Behind the Walls Fellowship in partnership with the Scarritt Bennett Center. The Inaugural collaboration was acknowledged at a community luncheon on August 1, 2022, held on the campus of Scarritt Bennett. The Restorative Justice: Behind the Wall Fellowship will allow fellows the opportunity to engage with students behind the wall pursuing their degrees through Lane College and Belmont University.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

The Battle of 840 under the Friday night lights

FAIRVIEW – For eight consecutive years the Page High School and Fairview communities from opposite sides of Williamson County have watched their respective high school football teams tangle in the season opener. The Battle of 840 where everyone knows everyone is a matchup that always revives small-town, die-hard local...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Assistant Principal#Highschool#Lavergne High School#Rutherford County Schools#La Vergne High School#Rutherford High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Chattanooga Daily News

Gov. Lee and Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher are announcing 15 businesses will benefit from the latest round of Agricultural Enterprise Fund awards

Chattanooga, TN – According to the state officials, Agricultural Enterprise Fund is a program that incentivizes new or expanding agricultural, food, and forestry businesses in Tennessee and supports Governor Lee’s priorities of job creation and economic growth in rural areas. Awards are made to those who demonstrate a...
TENNESSEE STATE
murfreesboro.com

Murfreesboro Couple Provides Generous Gift to Community in Honor of Husband’s Late Parents

This summer, a Middle Tennessee couple Russ and Allison Burns provided a generous gift to the community in honor of Russ’s late parents, James and Allison Burns. “I wanted to give back to the community that raised me,” said Russ. This $100,000 gift through the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation will support the mission of the Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Saint Louise Family Medicine Center to provide high-quality and affordable care for Murfreesboro’s most vulnerable and at-risk residents. The newly established James P. and Alice R. Burns Saint Louise Clinic Fund will support patients by providing them access to health services such as dental, vision, hearing, durable meds, health condition coaching, and behavioral health assistance. In addition, the contribution may provide care to those without insurance who struggle financially, emotionally, and spiritually.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesboro.com

McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing Coming to Murfreesboro

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today that Minnesota-based McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation [NYSE: OSK] company, will be investing more than $50 million to expand its manufacturing presence in Tennessee. McNeilus, a market leader and manufacturer of...
MURFREESBORO, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Maury Regional CEO resigns following administrative leave

For the second time in six months, Maury Regional Medical Center's board is looking to hire a CEO after accepting the resignation of Davin Turner on Tuesday, Aug. 16, board chair Houston Parks confirmed. Main Street Maury learned Turner was placed on administrative leave in July prior to submitting his...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Football roundup: Nolensville blows out BGA, Brentwood and GCA among week one winners

Week one of Williamson Count high school football is in the books. Let's take a look around the area at some of the results from this week's slate. Nolensville running back Samson Johnson carried 14 times for 89 yards and two scores, receiver Chance Fitzgerald collected seven passes for 151 yards and a touchdown, and quarterback Coby Walton went 14-27 for 227 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions as the Knights took care of BGA.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Goodwill Launches New Mobile Career Center

A new mobile Career Solutions Center will allow Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee to share its free education, training and employment services with job-seekers and others in communities across its 48-county service area. Goodwill officially put the mobile center — a 22-foot-long, 2022 Ford bus — into service during a...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy