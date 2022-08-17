Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
NW Montana Fair organizers aim to bring it back bigger and better
KALISPELL, MONT. — The theme for this years fair is “Experience Montana’s best,” which fair organizers are working to accomplish. According to organizers, ticket day sales have exceeded previous years and the biggest event the rodeo has brought in 400 more tickets then their best year to date.
Heart of Whitefish: Recent painting project restores historic beauty of a town treasure
At the north end of downtown, the Whitefish Depot has classic Tudor-style architecture with a similar appearance to historic buildings in Glacier National Park, offering a glimpse into the past that formed the City of Whitefish. First constructed in 1927, the Whitefish Depot was truly the beginning of a more vibrant town and to this day is an iconic symbol for the railroad-turned ski town. In 1990 the Depot was set to be torn down before a group of Whitefish residents took it upon themselves to save the building and restore it to its former glory — yet again sparking...
Northwest Montana Fair opens
The 2022 Northwest Montana Fair & Rodeo opens Aug. 17 (today) at the Flathead County Fairgrounds in Kalispell and will feature a performance by country star Lee Brice, three nights of Ram PRCA Rodeo, a Big Air Bash motorcycle stunt show, a carnival and hundreds of exhibits as well as a host of show animals on display. Tickets for the rodeo and Big Air Bash are still available and can be purchased online at www.nwmtfair.com. Lee Brice tickets have sold out. A limited number of discounted “Pay-One-Price” tickets for the carnival are on sale now at all Whitefish Credit Union branches, the fairgrounds...
Black bear seen wandering in downtown Kalispell
State wildlife officials report a black bear has been seen wandering around downtown Kalispell on Friday.
moderncampground.com
ROAM Beyond Introduces First-Ever Oktoberfest Adventure Camp
For those looking for an outdoor adventure with a bit of a festive twist, ROAM Beyond has the perfect solution. The glamping experience provider is introducing its first-ever Oktoberfest Adventure Camp, which will take place from September 27 through October 1. Through the event, participants will have the chance to...
These Are the Top 10 High Schools in Montana for 2022
With the 2022-23 school year fast approaching, we're seeing students prepare all over our cities in Montana. The website Niche.com has been preparing for the year as well. They've analyzed all of our high school's average test scores and statistics such as diversity, teacher-to-student ratio, health and safety, and clubs and activities. From this data, they've compiled the top ten public high schools in Montana. Here's the info.
Thunderstorms spark new fires over weekend
A series of thunderstorms on Friday have sparked new fires in the Bob Marshall Wilderness and one in Glacier National Park in the Quartz drainage. The Cannon Fire is burning southwest of Sunburst Lake near Cannon Creek and is about 765 acres. Prevailing winds could push it toward Picture Ridge, which has previously burned by fire, which could limit its spread. The Dean Creek Fire is burning about 10 acres in Dean Creek, about three miles north of the Spotted Bear River, though it has potential to spread significantly. The Spotted Bear River is one of the main routes into the wilderness. Another...
Flathead Beacon
Whitefish Theatre Company Announces Upcoming Season Lineup
Whitefish Theatre Company has announced its 2022 to 2023 season lineup, which will include a mixture of staged readings, full-on theatrical performances, and range of different musical acts. In all, there are 15 shows spanning a period beginning Sept. 10 and ending on July 10. Ticket sales have opened up,...
Whitefish Pilot
Daily Inter Lake Digital Classifieds
If it's made out of metal, we can fix it! Mobile welder will come to you. Emergency service available. 254-383-5840 Michael Bennett. Will travel. Check out our website at www.northwestweldingservice.com. 254-383-5840.
Secretary of the Interior returning to Montana
Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland will be in Montana to celebrate the newest addition to the National Wildlife Refuge System.
Draft housing assessment reveals severity of Whitefish’s housing shortfall
A draft of an updated Whitefish Housing Needs Assessment that was discussed by city officials and community members last week predicts Whitefish will need over 1,000 homes built over the next eight years and at least 75% of those homes need to be priced below market value to keep up with housing demands. This July, the City of Whitefish began work on a needed update to its Strategic Housing Plan when the 2022 housing refresh team met with consultants to kick off the two-part process. The group met again last week. The hybrid meeting on Aug.11 was the second of three meetings...
Flathead Beacon
Fire Burning West of Polson
Firefighting personnel have been dispatched to a fire burning about 10 miles west of Polson, according to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire. Speaking at about 4 p.m., C.T. Camel, a fire information officer with CSKT Division of Fire, said the fire was estimated to be at over 100 acres in size, and moving to the east, and at the time there had been no evacuations, and the fire was less than two hours old.
Quartz Fire burning in Glacier National Park
The Quartz Fire is burning in steep terrain west of the Continental Divide below Vulture Peak in Glacier National Park.
Fairfield Sun Times
Garceau Fire grows to 3,200 acres, no structures currently threatened
The Garceau Fire has grown to an estimated 3,200 acres as of an update Thursday morning. Containment remains at 0%. A Local Type 3 organization is in command of the fire, and Darrell Clairmont is the Incident Commander. The CSKT Division of Fire reports the fire was split into two...
WTC hosts auditions for musical Sweeney Todd
The Whitefish Theatre Company is holding auditions for its musical production of “Sweeney Todd” on Aug. 21 and 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish. Please arrive early to fill out an audition application and a waiver form. Please enter at the north side of the building near WTC’s parking lot and conference room. “Sweeney Todd” has captivated audiences around the world with its murderous melodies and a haunting tale of love, revenge and hilarious mayhem. Considered to be one of the greatest scores in Broadway history, this eight-time Tony Award-winning musical with lyrics and score by...
Huck Days returns this weekend
A traditional Whitefish summer favorite returns this weekend with the 33rd Annual Huckleberry Days Arts Festival. The festivities begin on Friday and run through Sunday in Depot Park, Aug. 12-14. The festival opens on Friday at 10 a.m. and is open until 6 p.m. The festival hours on Saturday are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. As a way to get the festival started, Glacier Bank of Whitefish will be giving away free huckleberry ice cream on Friday morning starting at 10 a.m. at the downtown branch. Those wanting the tasty treat...
Volunteers sought for cleanup on three forks of the Flathead Wild and Scenic River
Flathead Rivers Alliance seeks volunteers to help clean up the three forks of the Flathead Wild and Scenic River. There are lots of ways to participate: hiking along the shoreline, floating sections or scuba diving. The 2022 Flathead Waters Cleanup event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. with a celebration and prize giveaway hosted at Sacred Waters Brewing in Kalispell from 4 - 8 p.m. Prizes from event sponsors include half‐day guided fishing and rafting trips, an evening sailing cruise and outdoor gear. Grab a friend, recruit club members, or rally the family and help keep our favorite places clean while enjoying a good time. Individuals or teams interested in helping to clean up the three forks of the Flathead River need to email info@flatheadrivers.org. More information can be found at www.flatheadrivers.org/events.
Wine, dine and auction for ATP
Alpine Theatre Project’s third annual Whitefish Wine Auction for the Arts takes place Aug. 10 to 12, featuring a casual wine tasting, food and wine pairings in private residences around Flathead Valley, and a gala and wine auction at The Lodge at Whitefish Lake. All proceeds benefit ATP’s professional and educational arts programs. Featured wineries are Melville Vineyards, a family owned and operated estate winery founded in 1989 in Santa Barbara, California; Battuello Vineyards, founded in 1909 in the Napa Valley by Matteo Battuello and his wife, Serafina, who immigrated to California from Northern Italy; and Foley Food and Wine Society,...
Columbia Falls Planning Board rejects massive subdivision near Flathead River
After a marathon meeting that ended just before midnight, the Columbia Falls City-County Planning Board voted against a massive subdivision east of the Flathead River on Tuesday night. All but one person in a crowd of more than 200 at the Columbia Falls Junior High spoke against the 455-unit River Highlands apartment and townhome complex, which was projected to add about 1,200 more residents to the city. The developer proposing this subdivision is the same developer that proposed the Mountain Gateway project for the base of Big Mountain Road in Whitefish last year. That proposal was rejected by both the Whitefish Planning...
Whitefish High grad hosts TV show highlighting lesser-known Montana attractions
Twenty-plus years ago, Julie Mac was fighting fires right out of high school with the Hungry Horse Ranger District. A couple years in, she gave up the firefighting career after they offered a supervisory position — there was just one problem — her crew would be all men. That was a nonstarter for the 2000 Whitefish High School grad. So it was off to college to study marketing and television at Montana State University, where she went on to work in the industry for years — just not in the Flathead. Now she’s returned home to Whitefish and started another venture — Montana’s...
Whitefish Pilot
