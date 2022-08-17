Read full article on original website
Whitefish Trail Hootenanny returns to downtown Whitefish
After a two-year hiatus, the Whitefish Trail Hootenanny is back. Come celebrate the Whitefish Trail and local conservation lands with Whitefish Legacy Partners during the annual Whitefish Trail Hootenanny on Friday, Aug. 19 at Depot Park in downtown Whitefish from 5 to 9 p.m. Enjoy live music, kid’s activities, food trucks, local craft beer and a huge raffle. All ages are welcome, and participants are encouraged to walk or ride their bikes to the event. All proceeds directly benefit the Whitefish Trail. The annual music festival features three live bands: A-Mac & the Height from Denver, the Timber Rattlers from...
Northwest Montana Fair opens
The 2022 Northwest Montana Fair & Rodeo opens Aug. 17 (today) at the Flathead County Fairgrounds in Kalispell and will feature a performance by country star Lee Brice, three nights of Ram PRCA Rodeo, a Big Air Bash motorcycle stunt show, a carnival and hundreds of exhibits as well as a host of show animals on display. Tickets for the rodeo and Big Air Bash are still available and can be purchased online at www.nwmtfair.com. Lee Brice tickets have sold out. A limited number of discounted “Pay-One-Price” tickets for the carnival are on sale now at all Whitefish Credit Union branches, the fairgrounds...
Heart of Whitefish: Recent painting project restores historic beauty of a town treasure
At the north end of downtown, the Whitefish Depot has classic Tudor-style architecture with a similar appearance to historic buildings in Glacier National Park, offering a glimpse into the past that formed the City of Whitefish. First constructed in 1927, the Whitefish Depot was truly the beginning of a more vibrant town and to this day is an iconic symbol for the railroad-turned ski town. In 1990 the Depot was set to be torn down before a group of Whitefish residents took it upon themselves to save the building and restore it to its former glory — yet again sparking...
Writing program at Whitefish Library
The Whitefish Community Library is hosting an opportunity for all to join award-winning author, Carol Buchanan, for a special program called "Writing Your Memories". This presentation will give you ideas on how to start to write those memories that can be lost forever when you are no longer here. "How often I wished I had asked my own mother or father about things that affected or changed their life; the history they lived through, how they felt about events that changed the course of our country and their world, and what was their favorite Christmas memory?" says Joey Kostizky, Whitefish Community Library director. This presentation will give simple ideas, suggestions and tools to start writing your own story to leave as a legacy for your children and grandchildren. The program starts at 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11 in the community room at the Whitefish Community Library. Buchanan will also host "Vigilantes of Montana" based on her award-winning book and series about Montana's vigilantes. This program is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m. More information will be forthcoming. For more information on these programs call the Whitefish Community Library, 406-862 9914. Information will also be posted on whitefishlibrary.org.
Huck Days returns this weekend
A traditional Whitefish summer favorite returns this weekend with the 33rd Annual Huckleberry Days Arts Festival. The festivities begin on Friday and run through Sunday in Depot Park, Aug. 12-14. The festival opens on Friday at 10 a.m. and is open until 6 p.m. The festival hours on Saturday are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. As a way to get the festival started, Glacier Bank of Whitefish will be giving away free huckleberry ice cream on Friday morning starting at 10 a.m. at the downtown branch. Those wanting the tasty treat...
Whitefish Theatre Company announces 2022-2023 season
Whitefish Theatre Company, celebrating 44 years of quality community theatre, world music and more, is proud to introduce its 2022-2023 season. With 15 shows, WTC’s season is diverse and inspiring, offering entertainment for everyone to enjoy. “We are so excited to announce our new season,” says WTC Executive Director Jennifer Asebrook. “After a wonderful return to the stage this past year, we can’t wait to thrill, surprise and delight you with a broad array of live theatre and music at the O’Shaughnessy Center.” Artistic Director Kim Krueger added that the upcoming season has been fun for WTC staff and volunteers to...
Whitefish Pilot
Daily Inter Lake Digital Classifieds
If it's made out of metal, we can fix it! Mobile welder will come to you. Emergency service available. 254-383-5840 Michael Bennett. Will travel. Check out our website at www.northwestweldingservice.com. 254-383-5840.
Wine, dine and auction for ATP
Alpine Theatre Project’s third annual Whitefish Wine Auction for the Arts takes place Aug. 10 to 12, featuring a casual wine tasting, food and wine pairings in private residences around Flathead Valley, and a gala and wine auction at The Lodge at Whitefish Lake. All proceeds benefit ATP’s professional and educational arts programs. Featured wineries are Melville Vineyards, a family owned and operated estate winery founded in 1989 in Santa Barbara, California; Battuello Vineyards, founded in 1909 in the Napa Valley by Matteo Battuello and his wife, Serafina, who immigrated to California from Northern Italy; and Foley Food and Wine Society,...
Summer adventures continue at Whitefish Library
The trombone and steel drums were favorites when North Valley Music School took over Whitefish Library’s portico for an Instrument Petting Zoo on July 28. Kids and adults tried stringed instruments, woodwinds, brass and percussion. And, especially in the case of the trombone, it was a blast. There are more Summer Adventures to enjoy at the library in August. Game On!, game-playing sessions for elementary and middle-schoolers, continue to meet in the Depot Park gazebo every other Thursday, with the next session on Aug. 4. Flathead Valley Disc Golf’s David Trussell will be on hand Thursday, Aug. 11 at 10:30 a.m....
Looking Back for August 10
50 Years Ago August 10, 1972 The Montana State Highway Department decided to drop their plans for four-way stop signs at the Spokane Avenue and Second Street intersections. “The Montana Department of Highways has decided to install lighted traffic signals at this intersection instead of the 4-way stop signs and flashers as previously planned,” said a letter from the highway department to city council. 40 Years Ago August 12, 1982 All indications were that the Northwest Montana Fair might be one of the largest, according to the fair manager Bob Cartwright. “If the weather cooperates,” said Cartwright, “we hope to break an attendance record. The...
Draft housing assessment reveals severity of Whitefish’s housing shortfall
A draft of an updated Whitefish Housing Needs Assessment that was discussed by city officials and community members last week predicts Whitefish will need over 1,000 homes built over the next eight years and at least 75% of those homes need to be priced below market value to keep up with housing demands. This July, the City of Whitefish began work on a needed update to its Strategic Housing Plan when the 2022 housing refresh team met with consultants to kick off the two-part process. The group met again last week. The hybrid meeting on Aug.11 was the second of three meetings...
Alpine Theatre Project's summer program pairs students with Broadway talent
Walking into the lobby of the Alpine Theatre Project, it’s easy to forget that not long ago the building housed the Whitefish Mountain Cinema. The posters of upcoming Hollywood releases have been replaced by placards advertising Broadway classics like “The Full Monty,” “Rent” and “Annie.” In the place of popcorn and soda machines are piles of stage props and lighting equipment. The rattle of bass that came from movie trailers and blockbusters running in the auditoriums have been replaced by the plinking of improvised piano numbers and children scream-singing with all their might.
Billie Jean Howke
Billie Jean Howke, 77 of Kalispell, passed away July 20, 2022, at Logan Health. Billie Jean is survived by her son Duane. Austin Funeral and Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Billie Jean’s family.
Whitefish School District budget reflects increased enrollment, inflation of supplies
The Whitefish School Board last week unanimously approved the school district's final budget for the 2022-23 school year. The budget for the upcoming school year is up by $788,000 from last year making the total district budget about $24.9 million. The school board approved the preliminary budget figures in mid-July and the district did not make any changes before presenting the final budget on Aug. 9. The elementary funds make up about $16.9 million while the high school funds are around $7.9 million. The combined elementary and high school general fund is budgeted for $15.6 million. Whitefish School District Business Director Lucie Shea...
Summit Nature Center invites visitors to see landscape through eyes of a naturalist
On the summit of Big Mountain, it is common to hear questions like “Is that Glacier?” or “Can we see Canada?” from visitors and residents alike. To help answer those questions and educate people about various aspects of the northwest Montana ecosystem, the Flathead Forest and Whitefish Mountain Resort partner to operate the Summit Nature Center. Behind a table loaded with information about bears, forest fires and leave no trace principles along with animal pelts and wildflowers are knowledgeable and enthusiastic Forest Service rangers who enthusiastically share information. The rangers provide answers and help people realize how special and valuable...
Annual Great Fish Community Challenge begins with Launch Party
Whitefish Community Foundation kicks off the eighth annual Great Fish Community Challenge on Thursday, Aug. 4 with the Great Fish Launch Party at Park Side Credit Union in Whitefish. This year’s Great Fish Community Challenge runs from Aug. 4 to Sept. 16 and will benefit 70 Flathead Valley nonprofit organizations. Sponsored by Park Side Credit Union, the Launch Party begins at 5:30 p.m. with charcuterie appetizers by Trovare, beer, wine and soft drinks. Donors who make a gift of $100 or more at the party to one participating nonprofit will be entered into drawings for a chance to win one of...
Festival Amadeus celebrates 15th Anniversary in Flathead
This summer the Glacier Symphony presents the 15th annual Festival Amadeus, the region’s only week-long classical music festival, offering spectacular chamber and orchestra concerts in the Whitefish Performing Arts Center, Aug. 9-14. Founding Artistic Director and conductor, John Zoltek, has crafted this milestone year’s programming to be extra special, as the select Festival Amadeus Orchestra is joined by prestigious guest artists and composers in an innovative summer musical experience titled Mozart and the Modern.
Not here to survive, but to thrive — IV Element Project offers holistic health care approach
As a holistic wellness center that specializes in intravenous therapy and alternative medicine, The IV Element Project is looking to revitalize the way people view health care in Whitefish. Dr. Janna Hibler, a licensed naturopathic doctor with an additional master's degree in nutrition, has practiced medicine for around 10 years and recently opened her own space in downtown Whitefish. Hibler has personally witnessed the benefits of IV therapy in her own experience as well as through numerous clients. And the services offered at The IV Element reach even further as Hibler also provides vitamin shots, personalized nutrition services, gut health consultations...
City Council preview for Aug. 15
Whitefish City Council meets on Monday, Aug. 15 beginning at 7:10 p.m. at City Hall. Council meetings are also available for participation remotely through Webex. For more information, visit the city’s website at www.cityofwhitefish.org or call 863-2400. Individuals are encouraged to provide written public comment to the City Clerk, Michelle Howke at mhowke@cityofwhitefish.org or deliver by 4 p.m. on Aug. 15, at City Hall in the Utility Drop Box. Items on the agenda, subject to change: -A public hearing for various aspects of the FY23 budget, tax levy and assessments -Consideration of a resolution to accept and approve the municipal budget for the City...
Duane Allen Carlson
Duane Allen Carlson, 86, of Whitefish, Montana passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at his home. Funeral services for Duane will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Christ Lutheran Church, 5150 River Lakes Pkwy, Whitefish, Montana. Survived by his wife, Kathleen, son Mark (Debbie), daughter Naomi and grandchildren. Darlington Cremation and Burial Service is caring for Duane and his family.
