NBCMontana
NW Montana Fair organizers aim to bring it back bigger and better
KALISPELL, MONT. — The theme for this years fair is “Experience Montana’s best,” which fair organizers are working to accomplish. According to organizers, ticket day sales have exceeded previous years and the biggest event the rodeo has brought in 400 more tickets then their best year to date.
Northwest Montana Fair opens
The 2022 Northwest Montana Fair & Rodeo opens Aug. 17 (today) at the Flathead County Fairgrounds in Kalispell and will feature a performance by country star Lee Brice, three nights of Ram PRCA Rodeo, a Big Air Bash motorcycle stunt show, a carnival and hundreds of exhibits as well as a host of show animals on display. Tickets for the rodeo and Big Air Bash are still available and can be purchased online at www.nwmtfair.com. Lee Brice tickets have sold out. A limited number of discounted “Pay-One-Price” tickets for the carnival are on sale now at all Whitefish Credit Union branches, the fairgrounds...
Heart of Whitefish: Recent painting project restores historic beauty of a town treasure
At the north end of downtown, the Whitefish Depot has classic Tudor-style architecture with a similar appearance to historic buildings in Glacier National Park, offering a glimpse into the past that formed the City of Whitefish. First constructed in 1927, the Whitefish Depot was truly the beginning of a more vibrant town and to this day is an iconic symbol for the railroad-turned ski town. In 1990 the Depot was set to be torn down before a group of Whitefish residents took it upon themselves to save the building and restore it to its former glory — yet again sparking...
Montana Art Theatre performs original play adapted from Irish classic
The Montana Art Theatre (MAT) will debut its original production “A Different Kind of Woman” on Aug. 26 and 27 at 7:30 p.m. at The O’Shaughnessy Center. The play, which will be performed as a staged reading, is an adaptation of "The Playboy of the Western World" — a play written by Irish playwright John Millington Synge and first performed in the early 1900s. MAT’s adaptation of the play was conceived by MAT Artistic Director Nick Rapp and Whitefish resident Leanette Galaz. It was written and adapted by Rapp and Jessica Rose Felix, and the entire cast together helped devise...
These Are the Top 10 High Schools in Montana for 2022
With the 2022-23 school year fast approaching, we're seeing students prepare all over our cities in Montana. The website Niche.com has been preparing for the year as well. They've analyzed all of our high school's average test scores and statistics such as diversity, teacher-to-student ratio, health and safety, and clubs and activities. From this data, they've compiled the top ten public high schools in Montana. Here's the info.
Whitefish Pilot
Daily Inter Lake Digital Classifieds
If it's made out of metal, we can fix it! Mobile welder will come to you. Emergency service available. 254-383-5840 Michael Bennett. Will travel. Check out our website at www.northwestweldingservice.com. 254-383-5840.
Black bear seen wandering in downtown Kalispell
State wildlife officials report a black bear has been seen wandering around downtown Kalispell on Friday.
New Ground Fire Retardant Helps Prevent Fires in Montana
With the Elmo Fire near Polson winding down, we were contacted by a company called Perimeter Global Fire Safety Solutions that not only provides the bright red fire retardant dropped from the air, but has also developed a new residential use fire retardant that can act as a tool for fire prevention.
Draft housing assessment reveals severity of Whitefish’s housing shortfall
A draft of an updated Whitefish Housing Needs Assessment that was discussed by city officials and community members last week predicts Whitefish will need over 1,000 homes built over the next eight years and at least 75% of those homes need to be priced below market value to keep up with housing demands. This July, the City of Whitefish began work on a needed update to its Strategic Housing Plan when the 2022 housing refresh team met with consultants to kick off the two-part process. The group met again last week. The hybrid meeting on Aug.11 was the second of three meetings...
Secretary of the Interior returning to Montana
Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland will be in Montana to celebrate the newest addition to the National Wildlife Refuge System.
Flathead Beacon
Whitefish Theatre Company Announces Upcoming Season Lineup
Whitefish Theatre Company has announced its 2022 to 2023 season lineup, which will include a mixture of staged readings, full-on theatrical performances, and range of different musical acts. In all, there are 15 shows spanning a period beginning Sept. 10 and ending on July 10. Ticket sales have opened up,...
Thunderstorms spark new fires over weekend
A series of thunderstorms on Friday have sparked new fires in the Bob Marshall Wilderness and one in Glacier National Park in the Quartz drainage. The Cannon Fire is burning southwest of Sunburst Lake near Cannon Creek and is about 765 acres. Prevailing winds could push it toward Picture Ridge, which has previously burned by fire, which could limit its spread. The Dean Creek Fire is burning about 10 acres in Dean Creek, about three miles north of the Spotted Bear River, though it has potential to spread significantly. The Spotted Bear River is one of the main routes into the wilderness. Another...
Flathead Beacon
Fire Burning West of Polson
Firefighting personnel have been dispatched to a fire burning about 10 miles west of Polson, according to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire. Speaking at about 4 p.m., C.T. Camel, a fire information officer with CSKT Division of Fire, said the fire was estimated to be at over 100 acres in size, and moving to the east, and at the time there had been no evacuations, and the fire was less than two hours old.
WTC hosts auditions for musical Sweeney Todd
The Whitefish Theatre Company is holding auditions for its musical production of “Sweeney Todd” on Aug. 21 and 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish. Please arrive early to fill out an audition application and a waiver form. Please enter at the north side of the building near WTC’s parking lot and conference room. “Sweeney Todd” has captivated audiences around the world with its murderous melodies and a haunting tale of love, revenge and hilarious mayhem. Considered to be one of the greatest scores in Broadway history, this eight-time Tony Award-winning musical with lyrics and score by...
Writing program at Whitefish Library
The Whitefish Community Library is hosting an opportunity for all to join award-winning author, Carol Buchanan, for a special program called "Writing Your Memories". This presentation will give you ideas on how to start to write those memories that can be lost forever when you are no longer here. "How often I wished I had asked my own mother or father about things that affected or changed their life; the history they lived through, how they felt about events that changed the course of our country and their world, and what was their favorite Christmas memory?" says Joey Kostizky, Whitefish Community Library director. This presentation will give simple ideas, suggestions and tools to start writing your own story to leave as a legacy for your children and grandchildren. The program starts at 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11 in the community room at the Whitefish Community Library. Buchanan will also host "Vigilantes of Montana" based on her award-winning book and series about Montana's vigilantes. This program is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m. More information will be forthcoming. For more information on these programs call the Whitefish Community Library, 406-862 9914. Information will also be posted on whitefishlibrary.org.
Kids Fair features helpful resources for new mothers, families
Kids of all ages could fish a rubber duck from the pond, have a giraffe balloon animal made for them or even spray a real fire hose at a plywood “house” while parents learned about the myriad of resources available to them in the Flathead Valley. Last week the Flathead Valley Breastfeeding Coalition (FVBC) hosted the 10th annual Kids Fair in conjunction with World Breastfeeding Week, after taking two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was held on the grounds of Logan Health — Whitefish. “Our goal is to spread the word about community resources because there are...
Quartz Fire burning in Glacier National Park
The Quartz Fire is burning in steep terrain west of the Continental Divide below Vulture Peak in Glacier National Park.
Whitefish School District budget reflects increased enrollment, inflation of supplies
The Whitefish School Board last week unanimously approved the school district's final budget for the 2022-23 school year. The budget for the upcoming school year is up by $788,000 from last year making the total district budget about $24.9 million. The school board approved the preliminary budget figures in mid-July and the district did not make any changes before presenting the final budget on Aug. 9. The elementary funds make up about $16.9 million while the high school funds are around $7.9 million. The combined elementary and high school general fund is budgeted for $15.6 million. Whitefish School District Business Director Lucie Shea...
Flathead Beacon
New York Woman Charged with Vehicular Homicide Pleads Not Guilty
A 25-year-old New York woman who allegedly fatally struck a pedestrian with her vehicle last month and fled the scene in Kalispell pleaded not guilty to a felony count of vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol. Desirea Garrera, 25, entered the plea during an Aug. 18 arraignment hearing...
Huck Days returns this weekend
A traditional Whitefish summer favorite returns this weekend with the 33rd Annual Huckleberry Days Arts Festival. The festivities begin on Friday and run through Sunday in Depot Park, Aug. 12-14. The festival opens on Friday at 10 a.m. and is open until 6 p.m. The festival hours on Saturday are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. As a way to get the festival started, Glacier Bank of Whitefish will be giving away free huckleberry ice cream on Friday morning starting at 10 a.m. at the downtown branch. Those wanting the tasty treat...
Whitefish Pilot
