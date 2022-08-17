Read full article on original website
WTC hosts auditions for musical Sweeney Todd
The Whitefish Theatre Company is holding auditions for its musical production of “Sweeney Todd” on Aug. 21 and 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish. Please arrive early to fill out an audition application and a waiver form. Please enter at the north side of the building near WTC’s parking lot and conference room. “Sweeney Todd” has captivated audiences around the world with its murderous melodies and a haunting tale of love, revenge and hilarious mayhem. Considered to be one of the greatest scores in Broadway history, this eight-time Tony Award-winning musical with lyrics and score by...
Whitefish Trail Hootenanny returns to downtown Whitefish
After a two-year hiatus, the Whitefish Trail Hootenanny is back. Come celebrate the Whitefish Trail and local conservation lands with Whitefish Legacy Partners during the annual Whitefish Trail Hootenanny on Friday, Aug. 19 at Depot Park in downtown Whitefish from 5 to 9 p.m. Enjoy live music, kid’s activities, food trucks, local craft beer and a huge raffle. All ages are welcome, and participants are encouraged to walk or ride their bikes to the event. All proceeds directly benefit the Whitefish Trail. The annual music festival features three live bands: A-Mac & the Height from Denver, the Timber Rattlers from...
Northwest Montana Fair opens
The 2022 Northwest Montana Fair & Rodeo opens Aug. 17 (today) at the Flathead County Fairgrounds in Kalispell and will feature a performance by country star Lee Brice, three nights of Ram PRCA Rodeo, a Big Air Bash motorcycle stunt show, a carnival and hundreds of exhibits as well as a host of show animals on display. Tickets for the rodeo and Big Air Bash are still available and can be purchased online at www.nwmtfair.com. Lee Brice tickets have sold out. A limited number of discounted “Pay-One-Price” tickets for the carnival are on sale now at all Whitefish Credit Union branches, the fairgrounds...
S.N.O.W. Bus Brewfest in Depot Park Saturday
After the event had been canceled for the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the S.N.O.W Bus Fundraiser Brewfest returns this year. On Saturday, Aug. 20, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Depot Park in Whitefish, Brewfest attendees can support free public transportation in Whitefish while sampling delicious brews from around the region. Those headed to the event can purchase tickets in advance at bigmtncommercial.org or at four locations in-person — Whitefish Mountain Resort guest information, Kalispell Sportsman & Ski Haus, Bonsai Brewing Project and Bias Brewing. Tickets are $20 if bought in advance, $25 at the door and those under 21 and designated drivers are $10. For more information visit bigmtncommercial.org/events
Heart of Whitefish: Recent painting project restores historic beauty of a town treasure
At the north end of downtown, the Whitefish Depot has classic Tudor-style architecture with a similar appearance to historic buildings in Glacier National Park, offering a glimpse into the past that formed the City of Whitefish. First constructed in 1927, the Whitefish Depot was truly the beginning of a more vibrant town and to this day is an iconic symbol for the railroad-turned ski town. In 1990 the Depot was set to be torn down before a group of Whitefish residents took it upon themselves to save the building and restore it to its former glory — yet again sparking...
Edible books and more at Library
Summer Adventures 2022 at Whitefish Community Library ends with four exciting events over the week of Aug. 11-17. On Thursday at 10:30 a.m. come ready to try some flying disc moves. Flathead Valley Disc Golf’s David Trussell will demonstrate, then everyone will practice and try their own shots on temporary holes set up in the library’s Big Back Yard. Saturday, Aug. 13, is the fifth annual Edible Book Contest and Feast that takes over the library’s portico from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. The library is closed that day but join book and food lovers to enter an edible book, vote for...
Wine, dine and auction for ATP
Alpine Theatre Project’s third annual Whitefish Wine Auction for the Arts takes place Aug. 10 to 12, featuring a casual wine tasting, food and wine pairings in private residences around Flathead Valley, and a gala and wine auction at The Lodge at Whitefish Lake. All proceeds benefit ATP’s professional and educational arts programs. Featured wineries are Melville Vineyards, a family owned and operated estate winery founded in 1989 in Santa Barbara, California; Battuello Vineyards, founded in 1909 in the Napa Valley by Matteo Battuello and his wife, Serafina, who immigrated to California from Northern Italy; and Foley Food and Wine Society,...
Huck Days returns this weekend
A traditional Whitefish summer favorite returns this weekend with the 33rd Annual Huckleberry Days Arts Festival. The festivities begin on Friday and run through Sunday in Depot Park, Aug. 12-14. The festival opens on Friday at 10 a.m. and is open until 6 p.m. The festival hours on Saturday are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. As a way to get the festival started, Glacier Bank of Whitefish will be giving away free huckleberry ice cream on Friday morning starting at 10 a.m. at the downtown branch. Those wanting the tasty treat...
Writing program at Whitefish Library
The Whitefish Community Library is hosting an opportunity for all to join award-winning author, Carol Buchanan, for a special program called "Writing Your Memories". This presentation will give you ideas on how to start to write those memories that can be lost forever when you are no longer here. "How often I wished I had asked my own mother or father about things that affected or changed their life; the history they lived through, how they felt about events that changed the course of our country and their world, and what was their favorite Christmas memory?" says Joey Kostizky, Whitefish Community Library director. This presentation will give simple ideas, suggestions and tools to start writing your own story to leave as a legacy for your children and grandchildren. The program starts at 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11 in the community room at the Whitefish Community Library. Buchanan will also host "Vigilantes of Montana" based on her award-winning book and series about Montana's vigilantes. This program is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m. More information will be forthcoming. For more information on these programs call the Whitefish Community Library, 406-862 9914. Information will also be posted on whitefishlibrary.org.
Whitefish High grad hosts TV show highlighting lesser-known Montana attractions
Twenty-plus years ago, Julie Mac was fighting fires right out of high school with the Hungry Horse Ranger District. A couple years in, she gave up the firefighting career after they offered a supervisory position — there was just one problem — her crew would be all men. That was a nonstarter for the 2000 Whitefish High School grad. So it was off to college to study marketing and television at Montana State University, where she went on to work in the industry for years — just not in the Flathead. Now she’s returned home to Whitefish and started another venture — Montana’s...
Thunderstorms spark new fires over weekend
A series of thunderstorms on Friday have sparked new fires in the Bob Marshall Wilderness and one in Glacier National Park in the Quartz drainage. The Cannon Fire is burning southwest of Sunburst Lake near Cannon Creek and is about 765 acres. Prevailing winds could push it toward Picture Ridge, which has previously burned by fire, which could limit its spread. The Dean Creek Fire is burning about 10 acres in Dean Creek, about three miles north of the Spotted Bear River, though it has potential to spread significantly. The Spotted Bear River is one of the main routes into the wilderness. Another...
Whitefish Theatre Company announces 2022-2023 season
Whitefish Theatre Company, celebrating 44 years of quality community theatre, world music and more, is proud to introduce its 2022-2023 season. With 15 shows, WTC’s season is diverse and inspiring, offering entertainment for everyone to enjoy. “We are so excited to announce our new season,” says WTC Executive Director Jennifer Asebrook. “After a wonderful return to the stage this past year, we can’t wait to thrill, surprise and delight you with a broad array of live theatre and music at the O’Shaughnessy Center.” Artistic Director Kim Krueger added that the upcoming season has been fun for WTC staff and volunteers to...
Home Consign and Design debuts art gallery
The local business Home Consign and Design is joining the Thursday evening Whitefish Art Walk on Aug. 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. Amy Ericksen, owner of Home Consign and Design introduces, “The Gallery” at Home Consign and Design. For the past few years, Ericksen says her business has played a significant part in the local art market including high-end sculptures to mural-size original paintings with everything in-between. Now the store is poised to offer representation to local and national artists. The Gallery at Home Consign and Design will feature Joanna King, Whitefish, and Peter Frieschlag of Golden, Colorado. King’s art combines...
Draft housing assessment reveals severity of Whitefish’s housing shortfall
A draft of an updated Whitefish Housing Needs Assessment that was discussed by city officials and community members last week predicts Whitefish will need over 1,000 homes built over the next eight years and at least 75% of those homes need to be priced below market value to keep up with housing demands. This July, the City of Whitefish began work on a needed update to its Strategic Housing Plan when the 2022 housing refresh team met with consultants to kick off the two-part process. The group met again last week. The hybrid meeting on Aug.11 was the second of three meetings...
Summit Nature Center invites visitors to see landscape through eyes of a naturalist
On the summit of Big Mountain, it is common to hear questions like “Is that Glacier?” or “Can we see Canada?” from visitors and residents alike. To help answer those questions and educate people about various aspects of the northwest Montana ecosystem, the Flathead Forest and Whitefish Mountain Resort partner to operate the Summit Nature Center. Behind a table loaded with information about bears, forest fires and leave no trace principles along with animal pelts and wildflowers are knowledgeable and enthusiastic Forest Service rangers who enthusiastically share information. The rangers provide answers and help people realize how special and valuable...
Kids Fair features helpful resources for new mothers, families
Kids of all ages could fish a rubber duck from the pond, have a giraffe balloon animal made for them or even spray a real fire hose at a plywood “house” while parents learned about the myriad of resources available to them in the Flathead Valley. Last week the Flathead Valley Breastfeeding Coalition (FVBC) hosted the 10th annual Kids Fair in conjunction with World Breastfeeding Week, after taking two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was held on the grounds of Logan Health — Whitefish. “Our goal is to spread the word about community resources because there are...
Summer adventures continue at Whitefish Library
The trombone and steel drums were favorites when North Valley Music School took over Whitefish Library’s portico for an Instrument Petting Zoo on July 28. Kids and adults tried stringed instruments, woodwinds, brass and percussion. And, especially in the case of the trombone, it was a blast. There are more Summer Adventures to enjoy at the library in August. Game On!, game-playing sessions for elementary and middle-schoolers, continue to meet in the Depot Park gazebo every other Thursday, with the next session on Aug. 4. Flathead Valley Disc Golf’s David Trussell will be on hand Thursday, Aug. 11 at 10:30 a.m....
Looking Back for August 10
50 Years Ago August 10, 1972 The Montana State Highway Department decided to drop their plans for four-way stop signs at the Spokane Avenue and Second Street intersections. “The Montana Department of Highways has decided to install lighted traffic signals at this intersection instead of the 4-way stop signs and flashers as previously planned,” said a letter from the highway department to city council. 40 Years Ago August 12, 1982 All indications were that the Northwest Montana Fair might be one of the largest, according to the fair manager Bob Cartwright. “If the weather cooperates,” said Cartwright, “we hope to break an attendance record. The...
Not here to survive, but to thrive — IV Element Project offers holistic health care approach
As a holistic wellness center that specializes in intravenous therapy and alternative medicine, The IV Element Project is looking to revitalize the way people view health care in Whitefish. Dr. Janna Hibler, a licensed naturopathic doctor with an additional master's degree in nutrition, has practiced medicine for around 10 years and recently opened her own space in downtown Whitefish. Hibler has personally witnessed the benefits of IV therapy in her own experience as well as through numerous clients. And the services offered at The IV Element reach even further as Hibler also provides vitamin shots, personalized nutrition services, gut health consultations...
