Heart of Whitefish: Recent painting project restores historic beauty of a town treasure
At the north end of downtown, the Whitefish Depot has classic Tudor-style architecture with a similar appearance to historic buildings in Glacier National Park, offering a glimpse into the past that formed the City of Whitefish. First constructed in 1927, the Whitefish Depot was truly the beginning of a more vibrant town and to this day is an iconic symbol for the railroad-turned ski town. In 1990 the Depot was set to be torn down before a group of Whitefish residents took it upon themselves to save the building and restore it to its former glory — yet again sparking...
New fire start burns northwest of Marion, Kalispell
MISSOULA, Mont. — Marion Fire District and Department have confirmed a new fire start on Grubb Mountain. The Montana DNRC's fire map does not include an acreage estimate for the fire. It's burning northwest of both Marion and Kalispell.
NW Montana Fair organizers aim to bring it back bigger and better
KALISPELL, MONT. — The theme for this years fair is “Experience Montana’s best,” which fair organizers are working to accomplish. According to organizers, ticket day sales have exceeded previous years and the biggest event the rodeo has brought in 400 more tickets then their best year to date.
New Ground Fire Retardant Helps Prevent Fires in Montana
With the Elmo Fire near Polson winding down, we were contacted by a company called Perimeter Global Fire Safety Solutions that not only provides the bright red fire retardant dropped from the air, but has also developed a new residential use fire retardant that can act as a tool for fire prevention.
Black bear seen wandering in downtown Kalispell
State wildlife officials report a black bear has been seen wandering around downtown Kalispell on Friday.
If it's made out of metal, we can fix it! Mobile welder will come to you. Emergency service available. 254-383-5840 Michael Bennett. Will travel. Check out our website at www.northwestweldingservice.com. 254-383-5840.
Garceau Fire grows to 3,200 acres, no structures currently threatened
The Garceau Fire has grown to an estimated 3,200 acres as of an update Thursday morning. Containment remains at 0%. A Local Type 3 organization is in command of the fire, and Darrell Clairmont is the Incident Commander. The CSKT Division of Fire reports the fire was split into two...
Hospital’s Planetree Festival Returns to Whitefish
In 2012 the first Planetree Festival was held to celebrate the Whitefish hospital’s 10-year affiliation with Planetree International. Typically held every two years, the festival was missed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year the hospital is excited to bring back the free community event on Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 3 to 8 p.m. to celebrate 20 years of being a Planetree Hospital. The heart of the Planetree philosophy is putting the patient at the center of care by engaging the patient and their family in the care plan, and creating a healing atmosphere. The Planetree model encourages...
Secretary of the Interior returning to Montana
Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland will be in Montana to celebrate the newest addition to the National Wildlife Refuge System.
Northwest Montana Fair opens
The 2022 Northwest Montana Fair & Rodeo opens Aug. 17 (today) at the Flathead County Fairgrounds in Kalispell and will feature a performance by country star Lee Brice, three nights of Ram PRCA Rodeo, a Big Air Bash motorcycle stunt show, a carnival and hundreds of exhibits as well as a host of show animals on display. Tickets for the rodeo and Big Air Bash are still available and can be purchased online at www.nwmtfair.com. Lee Brice tickets have sold out. A limited number of discounted “Pay-One-Price” tickets for the carnival are on sale now at all Whitefish Credit Union branches, the fairgrounds...
Market Trends: Whitefish Deep-dive
This week’s charts show the past 3.5 year listing and sales history of 2+ bedroom single-family residences within the Whitefish area, originally listed for prices between $250,000 and $2,000,000. Calendar months are on the bottom axis going back in time, from right to left. Blue lines show quantity of active listings per month, whereas green lines show quantity of sold listings per month. Takeaways: continual dropoff in the available listings in the lowest price range; it is always interesting to see the seasonal summer expansion in listings (see $500k chart). We won’t know if the listing quantity spikes on the far right of five ranges (most recent months) portends a broader market shift, or seasonal summer activity, until we get a few more months of trend data.
Quartz Fire burning in Glacier National Park
The Quartz Fire is burning in steep terrain west of the Continental Divide below Vulture Peak in Glacier National Park.
Fire Burning West of Polson
Firefighting personnel have been dispatched to a fire burning about 10 miles west of Polson, according to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire. Speaking at about 4 p.m., C.T. Camel, a fire information officer with CSKT Division of Fire, said the fire was estimated to be at over 100 acres in size, and moving to the east, and at the time there had been no evacuations, and the fire was less than two hours old.
S.N.O.W. Bus Brewfest in Depot Park Saturday
After the event had been canceled for the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the S.N.O.W Bus Fundraiser Brewfest returns this year. On Saturday, Aug. 20, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Depot Park in Whitefish, Brewfest attendees can support free public transportation in Whitefish while sampling delicious brews from around the region. Those headed to the event can purchase tickets in advance at bigmtncommercial.org or at four locations in-person — Whitefish Mountain Resort guest information, Kalispell Sportsman & Ski Haus, Bonsai Brewing Project and Bias Brewing. Tickets are $20 if bought in advance, $25 at the door and those under 21 and designated drivers are $10. For more information visit bigmtncommercial.org/events
ROAM Beyond Introduces First-Ever Oktoberfest Adventure Camp
For those looking for an outdoor adventure with a bit of a festive twist, ROAM Beyond has the perfect solution. The glamping experience provider is introducing its first-ever Oktoberfest Adventure Camp, which will take place from September 27 through October 1. Through the event, participants will have the chance to...
Whitefish School District budget reflects increased enrollment, inflation of supplies
The Whitefish School Board last week unanimously approved the school district's final budget for the 2022-23 school year. The budget for the upcoming school year is up by $788,000 from last year making the total district budget about $24.9 million. The school board approved the preliminary budget figures in mid-July and the district did not make any changes before presenting the final budget on Aug. 9. The elementary funds make up about $16.9 million while the high school funds are around $7.9 million. The combined elementary and high school general fund is budgeted for $15.6 million. Whitefish School District Business Director Lucie Shea...
Thunderstorms spark new fires over weekend
A series of thunderstorms on Friday have sparked new fires in the Bob Marshall Wilderness and one in Glacier National Park in the Quartz drainage. The Cannon Fire is burning southwest of Sunburst Lake near Cannon Creek and is about 765 acres. Prevailing winds could push it toward Picture Ridge, which has previously burned by fire, which could limit its spread. The Dean Creek Fire is burning about 10 acres in Dean Creek, about three miles north of the Spotted Bear River, though it has potential to spread significantly. The Spotted Bear River is one of the main routes into the wilderness. Another...
New York Woman Charged with Vehicular Homicide Pleads Not Guilty
A 25-year-old New York woman who allegedly fatally struck a pedestrian with her vehicle last month and fled the scene in Kalispell pleaded not guilty to a felony count of vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol. Desirea Garrera, 25, entered the plea during an Aug. 18 arraignment hearing...
Columbia Falls Planning Board rejects massive subdivision near Flathead River
After a marathon meeting that ended just before midnight, the Columbia Falls City-County Planning Board voted against a massive subdivision east of the Flathead River on Tuesday night. All but one person in a crowd of more than 200 at the Columbia Falls Junior High spoke against the 455-unit River Highlands apartment and townhome complex, which was projected to add about 1,200 more residents to the city. The developer proposing this subdivision is the same developer that proposed the Mountain Gateway project for the base of Big Mountain Road in Whitefish last year. That proposal was rejected by both the Whitefish Planning...
Looking Back for August 10
50 Years Ago August 10, 1972 The Montana State Highway Department decided to drop their plans for four-way stop signs at the Spokane Avenue and Second Street intersections. “The Montana Department of Highways has decided to install lighted traffic signals at this intersection instead of the 4-way stop signs and flashers as previously planned,” said a letter from the highway department to city council. 40 Years Ago August 12, 1982 All indications were that the Northwest Montana Fair might be one of the largest, according to the fair manager Bob Cartwright. “If the weather cooperates,” said Cartwright, “we hope to break an attendance record. The...
