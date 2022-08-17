Read full article on original website
Hospital’s Planetree Festival Returns to Whitefish
In 2012 the first Planetree Festival was held to celebrate the Whitefish hospital’s 10-year affiliation with Planetree International. Typically held every two years, the festival was missed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year the hospital is excited to bring back the free community event on Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 3 to 8 p.m. to celebrate 20 years of being a Planetree Hospital. The heart of the Planetree philosophy is putting the patient at the center of care by engaging the patient and their family in the care plan, and creating a healing atmosphere. The Planetree model encourages...
Heart of Whitefish: Recent painting project restores historic beauty of a town treasure
At the north end of downtown, the Whitefish Depot has classic Tudor-style architecture with a similar appearance to historic buildings in Glacier National Park, offering a glimpse into the past that formed the City of Whitefish. First constructed in 1927, the Whitefish Depot was truly the beginning of a more vibrant town and to this day is an iconic symbol for the railroad-turned ski town. In 1990 the Depot was set to be torn down before a group of Whitefish residents took it upon themselves to save the building and restore it to its former glory — yet again sparking...
Draft housing assessment reveals severity of Whitefish’s housing shortfall
A draft of an updated Whitefish Housing Needs Assessment that was discussed by city officials and community members last week predicts Whitefish will need over 1,000 homes built over the next eight years and at least 75% of those homes need to be priced below market value to keep up with housing demands. This July, the City of Whitefish began work on a needed update to its Strategic Housing Plan when the 2022 housing refresh team met with consultants to kick off the two-part process. The group met again last week. The hybrid meeting on Aug.11 was the second of three meetings...
Thunderstorms spark new fires over weekend
A series of thunderstorms on Friday have sparked new fires in the Bob Marshall Wilderness and one in Glacier National Park in the Quartz drainage. The Cannon Fire is burning southwest of Sunburst Lake near Cannon Creek and is about 765 acres. Prevailing winds could push it toward Picture Ridge, which has previously burned by fire, which could limit its spread. The Dean Creek Fire is burning about 10 acres in Dean Creek, about three miles north of the Spotted Bear River, though it has potential to spread significantly. The Spotted Bear River is one of the main routes into the wilderness. Another...
ATP concludes summer season with Beatles Celebration
The Alpine Theatre Project will complete its busy summer season with a two-night performance of “Here Comes the Sun,” a celebration of the music of The Beatles, Aug. 19-20 at 8 p.m. at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center. This five-man band of college friends brings the popular hits and the “B-sides” of the most influential musical group ever – the Beatles. From Broadway, Lincoln Center and Trans-Siberian Orchestra, these performers combine their unique talents to create a fresh and vibrant concert experience. Included in the band is Dustin Brayley, vocalist with Trans-Siberian Orchestra, which was named the No. 11 top touring...
Whitefish High grad hosts TV show highlighting lesser-known Montana attractions
Twenty-plus years ago, Julie Mac was fighting fires right out of high school with the Hungry Horse Ranger District. A couple years in, she gave up the firefighting career after they offered a supervisory position — there was just one problem — her crew would be all men. That was a nonstarter for the 2000 Whitefish High School grad. So it was off to college to study marketing and television at Montana State University, where she went on to work in the industry for years — just not in the Flathead. Now she’s returned home to Whitefish and started another venture — Montana’s...
Looking Back for August 10
50 Years Ago August 10, 1972 The Montana State Highway Department decided to drop their plans for four-way stop signs at the Spokane Avenue and Second Street intersections. “The Montana Department of Highways has decided to install lighted traffic signals at this intersection instead of the 4-way stop signs and flashers as previously planned,” said a letter from the highway department to city council. 40 Years Ago August 12, 1982 All indications were that the Northwest Montana Fair might be one of the largest, according to the fair manager Bob Cartwright. “If the weather cooperates,” said Cartwright, “we hope to break an attendance record. The...
WTC hosts auditions for musical Sweeney Todd
The Whitefish Theatre Company is holding auditions for its musical production of “Sweeney Todd” on Aug. 21 and 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish. Please arrive early to fill out an audition application and a waiver form. Please enter at the north side of the building near WTC’s parking lot and conference room. “Sweeney Todd” has captivated audiences around the world with its murderous melodies and a haunting tale of love, revenge and hilarious mayhem. Considered to be one of the greatest scores in Broadway history, this eight-time Tony Award-winning musical with lyrics and score by...
Writing program at Whitefish Library
The Whitefish Community Library is hosting an opportunity for all to join award-winning author, Carol Buchanan, for a special program called "Writing Your Memories". This presentation will give you ideas on how to start to write those memories that can be lost forever when you are no longer here. "How often I wished I had asked my own mother or father about things that affected or changed their life; the history they lived through, how they felt about events that changed the course of our country and their world, and what was their favorite Christmas memory?" says Joey Kostizky, Whitefish Community Library director. This presentation will give simple ideas, suggestions and tools to start writing your own story to leave as a legacy for your children and grandchildren. The program starts at 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11 in the community room at the Whitefish Community Library. Buchanan will also host "Vigilantes of Montana" based on her award-winning book and series about Montana's vigilantes. This program is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m. More information will be forthcoming. For more information on these programs call the Whitefish Community Library, 406-862 9914. Information will also be posted on whitefishlibrary.org.
Wine, dine and auction for ATP
Alpine Theatre Project’s third annual Whitefish Wine Auction for the Arts takes place Aug. 10 to 12, featuring a casual wine tasting, food and wine pairings in private residences around Flathead Valley, and a gala and wine auction at The Lodge at Whitefish Lake. All proceeds benefit ATP’s professional and educational arts programs. Featured wineries are Melville Vineyards, a family owned and operated estate winery founded in 1989 in Santa Barbara, California; Battuello Vineyards, founded in 1909 in the Napa Valley by Matteo Battuello and his wife, Serafina, who immigrated to California from Northern Italy; and Foley Food and Wine Society,...
Columbia Falls Planning Board rejects massive subdivision near Flathead River
After a marathon meeting that ended just before midnight, the Columbia Falls City-County Planning Board voted against a massive subdivision east of the Flathead River on Tuesday night. All but one person in a crowd of more than 200 at the Columbia Falls Junior High spoke against the 455-unit River Highlands apartment and townhome complex, which was projected to add about 1,200 more residents to the city. The developer proposing this subdivision is the same developer that proposed the Mountain Gateway project for the base of Big Mountain Road in Whitefish last year. That proposal was rejected by both the Whitefish Planning...
Huck Days returns this weekend
A traditional Whitefish summer favorite returns this weekend with the 33rd Annual Huckleberry Days Arts Festival. The festivities begin on Friday and run through Sunday in Depot Park, Aug. 12-14. The festival opens on Friday at 10 a.m. and is open until 6 p.m. The festival hours on Saturday are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. As a way to get the festival started, Glacier Bank of Whitefish will be giving away free huckleberry ice cream on Friday morning starting at 10 a.m. at the downtown branch. Those wanting the tasty treat...
Volunteers sought for cleanup on three forks of the Flathead Wild and Scenic River
Flathead Rivers Alliance seeks volunteers to help clean up the three forks of the Flathead Wild and Scenic River. There are lots of ways to participate: hiking along the shoreline, floating sections or scuba diving. The 2022 Flathead Waters Cleanup event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. with a celebration and prize giveaway hosted at Sacred Waters Brewing in Kalispell from 4 - 8 p.m. Prizes from event sponsors include half‐day guided fishing and rafting trips, an evening sailing cruise and outdoor gear. Grab a friend, recruit club members, or rally the family and help keep our favorite places clean while enjoying a good time. Individuals or teams interested in helping to clean up the three forks of the Flathead River need to email info@flatheadrivers.org. More information can be found at www.flatheadrivers.org/events.
Shooting in southwest Kalispell under investigation
Kalispell Police are investigating a weekend shooting that left one man in critical condition. Officers responded to a home in a southwest neighborhood of the city about 1:30 p.m., Aug. 13 for a report of a gunshot. Inside they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a department press release issued Aug. 15. First responders took the patient to Logan Health Medical Center for treatment. He is still in critical condition, officials said. Although the shooting remains under investigation, authorities described it as a “targeted and isolated incident.” The public is not at risk, they said. Authorities urge anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Chad Sweigart at (406) 758-7791.
Summit Nature Center invites visitors to see landscape through eyes of a naturalist
On the summit of Big Mountain, it is common to hear questions like “Is that Glacier?” or “Can we see Canada?” from visitors and residents alike. To help answer those questions and educate people about various aspects of the northwest Montana ecosystem, the Flathead Forest and Whitefish Mountain Resort partner to operate the Summit Nature Center. Behind a table loaded with information about bears, forest fires and leave no trace principles along with animal pelts and wildflowers are knowledgeable and enthusiastic Forest Service rangers who enthusiastically share information. The rangers provide answers and help people realize how special and valuable...
Not here to survive, but to thrive — IV Element Project offers holistic health care approach
As a holistic wellness center that specializes in intravenous therapy and alternative medicine, The IV Element Project is looking to revitalize the way people view health care in Whitefish. Dr. Janna Hibler, a licensed naturopathic doctor with an additional master's degree in nutrition, has practiced medicine for around 10 years and recently opened her own space in downtown Whitefish. Hibler has personally witnessed the benefits of IV therapy in her own experience as well as through numerous clients. And the services offered at The IV Element reach even further as Hibler also provides vitamin shots, personalized nutrition services, gut health consultations...
Whitefish School District budget reflects increased enrollment, inflation of supplies
The Whitefish School Board last week unanimously approved the school district's final budget for the 2022-23 school year. The budget for the upcoming school year is up by $788,000 from last year making the total district budget about $24.9 million. The school board approved the preliminary budget figures in mid-July and the district did not make any changes before presenting the final budget on Aug. 9. The elementary funds make up about $16.9 million while the high school funds are around $7.9 million. The combined elementary and high school general fund is budgeted for $15.6 million. Whitefish School District Business Director Lucie Shea...
Dave Fern: Burdens facing many residential property owners
Like many of you who are homeowners, my property taxes have taken an upward trajectory in the last few years. A significant portion of this increase can be attributed to a steep increase in the taxable appraisal of our homes conducted bi-annually by the Department of Revenue. The department is projecting a 30% increase in the latest rounds of appraisals. These increases have not been neutralized by the steady growth of our taxable value in the district. This may seem counterintuitive but several factors can be attributed to the disproportionate increase in taxes. About 20% of the residential property tax...
Richard John Helmold
Richard John Helmold, 91 of Columbia Falls, passed away July 23, 2022, at the Bee-Hive Home. Richard is survived by his daughter Kathy Catalono. Services will be held in Idaho at a later date. Austin Funeral and Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Richard’s family.
