A draft of an updated Whitefish Housing Needs Assessment that was discussed by city officials and community members last week predicts Whitefish will need over 1,000 homes built over the next eight years and at least 75% of those homes need to be priced below market value to keep up with housing demands. This July, the City of Whitefish began work on a needed update to its Strategic Housing Plan when the 2022 housing refresh team met with consultants to kick off the two-part process. The group met again last week. The hybrid meeting on Aug.11 was the second of three meetings...

WHITEFISH, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO