Black bear seen wandering in downtown Kalispell
State wildlife officials report a black bear has been seen wandering around downtown Kalispell on Friday.
Heart of Whitefish: Recent painting project restores historic beauty of a town treasure
At the north end of downtown, the Whitefish Depot has classic Tudor-style architecture with a similar appearance to historic buildings in Glacier National Park, offering a glimpse into the past that formed the City of Whitefish. First constructed in 1927, the Whitefish Depot was truly the beginning of a more vibrant town and to this day is an iconic symbol for the railroad-turned ski town. In 1990 the Depot was set to be torn down before a group of Whitefish residents took it upon themselves to save the building and restore it to its former glory — yet again sparking...
Hospital’s Planetree Festival Returns to Whitefish
In 2012 the first Planetree Festival was held to celebrate the Whitefish hospital’s 10-year affiliation with Planetree International. Typically held every two years, the festival was missed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year the hospital is excited to bring back the free community event on Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 3 to 8 p.m. to celebrate 20 years of being a Planetree Hospital. The heart of the Planetree philosophy is putting the patient at the center of care by engaging the patient and their family in the care plan, and creating a healing atmosphere. The Planetree model encourages...
New fire start burns northwest of Marion, Kalispell
MISSOULA, Mont. — Marion Fire District and Department have confirmed a new fire start on Grubb Mountain. The Montana DNRC's fire map does not include an acreage estimate for the fire. It's burning northwest of both Marion and Kalispell.
Thunderstorms spark new fires over weekend
A series of thunderstorms on Friday have sparked new fires in the Bob Marshall Wilderness and one in Glacier National Park in the Quartz drainage. The Cannon Fire is burning southwest of Sunburst Lake near Cannon Creek and is about 765 acres. Prevailing winds could push it toward Picture Ridge, which has previously burned by fire, which could limit its spread. The Dean Creek Fire is burning about 10 acres in Dean Creek, about three miles north of the Spotted Bear River, though it has potential to spread significantly. The Spotted Bear River is one of the main routes into the wilderness. Another...
Quartz Fire burning in Glacier National Park
The Quartz Fire is burning in steep terrain west of the Continental Divide below Vulture Peak in Glacier National Park.
Garceau Fire grows to 3,200 acres, no structures currently threatened
The Garceau Fire has grown to an estimated 3,200 acres as of an update Thursday morning. Containment remains at 0%. A Local Type 3 organization is in command of the fire, and Darrell Clairmont is the Incident Commander. The CSKT Division of Fire reports the fire was split into two...
New Ground Fire Retardant Helps Prevent Fires in Montana
With the Elmo Fire near Polson winding down, we were contacted by a company called Perimeter Global Fire Safety Solutions that not only provides the bright red fire retardant dropped from the air, but has also developed a new residential use fire retardant that can act as a tool for fire prevention.
Fire Burning West of Polson
Firefighting personnel have been dispatched to a fire burning about 10 miles west of Polson, according to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire. Speaking at about 4 p.m., C.T. Camel, a fire information officer with CSKT Division of Fire, said the fire was estimated to be at over 100 acres in size, and moving to the east, and at the time there had been no evacuations, and the fire was less than two hours old.
If it's made out of metal, we can fix it! Mobile welder will come to you. Emergency service available. 254-383-5840 Michael Bennett. Will travel. Check out our website at www.northwestweldingservice.com. 254-383-5840.
Whitefish Theatre Company Announces Upcoming Season Lineup
Whitefish Theatre Company has announced its 2022 to 2023 season lineup, which will include a mixture of staged readings, full-on theatrical performances, and range of different musical acts. In all, there are 15 shows spanning a period beginning Sept. 10 and ending on July 10. Ticket sales have opened up,...
Secretary of the Interior returning to Montana
Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland will be in Montana to celebrate the newest addition to the National Wildlife Refuge System.
Huck Days returns this weekend
A traditional Whitefish summer favorite returns this weekend with the 33rd Annual Huckleberry Days Arts Festival. The festivities begin on Friday and run through Sunday in Depot Park, Aug. 12-14. The festival opens on Friday at 10 a.m. and is open until 6 p.m. The festival hours on Saturday are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. As a way to get the festival started, Glacier Bank of Whitefish will be giving away free huckleberry ice cream on Friday morning starting at 10 a.m. at the downtown branch. Those wanting the tasty treat...
Columbia Falls Planning Board rejects massive subdivision near Flathead River
After a marathon meeting that ended just before midnight, the Columbia Falls City-County Planning Board voted against a massive subdivision east of the Flathead River on Tuesday night. All but one person in a crowd of more than 200 at the Columbia Falls Junior High spoke against the 455-unit River Highlands apartment and townhome complex, which was projected to add about 1,200 more residents to the city. The developer proposing this subdivision is the same developer that proposed the Mountain Gateway project for the base of Big Mountain Road in Whitefish last year. That proposal was rejected by both the Whitefish Planning...
WTC hosts auditions for musical Sweeney Todd
The Whitefish Theatre Company is holding auditions for its musical production of “Sweeney Todd” on Aug. 21 and 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish. Please arrive early to fill out an audition application and a waiver form. Please enter at the north side of the building near WTC’s parking lot and conference room. “Sweeney Todd” has captivated audiences around the world with its murderous melodies and a haunting tale of love, revenge and hilarious mayhem. Considered to be one of the greatest scores in Broadway history, this eight-time Tony Award-winning musical with lyrics and score by...
Wine, dine and auction for ATP
Alpine Theatre Project’s third annual Whitefish Wine Auction for the Arts takes place Aug. 10 to 12, featuring a casual wine tasting, food and wine pairings in private residences around Flathead Valley, and a gala and wine auction at The Lodge at Whitefish Lake. All proceeds benefit ATP’s professional and educational arts programs. Featured wineries are Melville Vineyards, a family owned and operated estate winery founded in 1989 in Santa Barbara, California; Battuello Vineyards, founded in 1909 in the Napa Valley by Matteo Battuello and his wife, Serafina, who immigrated to California from Northern Italy; and Foley Food and Wine Society,...
Looking Back for August 10
50 Years Ago August 10, 1972 The Montana State Highway Department decided to drop their plans for four-way stop signs at the Spokane Avenue and Second Street intersections. “The Montana Department of Highways has decided to install lighted traffic signals at this intersection instead of the 4-way stop signs and flashers as previously planned,” said a letter from the highway department to city council. 40 Years Ago August 12, 1982 All indications were that the Northwest Montana Fair might be one of the largest, according to the fair manager Bob Cartwright. “If the weather cooperates,” said Cartwright, “we hope to break an attendance record. The...
Areas along Baker to close for road work
Sections of Baker Avenue will be closed to all vehicles between East Second Street and East 19th Street on Thursday, Aug. 11, and Friday, Aug. 12. “These road closures are necessary to perform mastic sealing patches,” stated City Public Works Director Craig Workman. “These repairs are used to provide a permanent patching solution when the distress is too large for crack sealing and too small for repaving.” Traffic signs and barriers will be in place and the public is advised not to drive, park or walk on the roadway until the patches have completely cured and the barriers have been removed. Residents that live on this stretch of Baker Avenue will be able to leave their homes, but should plan to park on the nearest side street when they return. The City of Whitefish apologizes for any inconvenience this closure may cause and appreciates the patience of the public as we complete this project. Questions about the upcoming road closure may be directed to the Public Works Department at publicworks@cityofwhitefish.org, or call 863-2460. Additional information about the project is also available on the city’s webpage: www.cityofwhitefish.org.
Whitefish High grad hosts TV show highlighting lesser-known Montana attractions
Twenty-plus years ago, Julie Mac was fighting fires right out of high school with the Hungry Horse Ranger District. A couple years in, she gave up the firefighting career after they offered a supervisory position — there was just one problem — her crew would be all men. That was a nonstarter for the 2000 Whitefish High School grad. So it was off to college to study marketing and television at Montana State University, where she went on to work in the industry for years — just not in the Flathead. Now she’s returned home to Whitefish and started another venture — Montana’s...
Shooting in southwest Kalispell under investigation
Kalispell Police are investigating a weekend shooting that left one man in critical condition. Officers responded to a home in a southwest neighborhood of the city about 1:30 p.m., Aug. 13 for a report of a gunshot. Inside they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a department press release issued Aug. 15. First responders took the patient to Logan Health Medical Center for treatment. He is still in critical condition, officials said. Although the shooting remains under investigation, authorities described it as a “targeted and isolated incident.” The public is not at risk, they said. Authorities urge anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Chad Sweigart at (406) 758-7791.
