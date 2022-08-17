Sections of Baker Avenue will be closed to all vehicles between East Second Street and East 19th Street on Thursday, Aug. 11, and Friday, Aug. 12. “These road closures are necessary to perform mastic sealing patches,” stated City Public Works Director Craig Workman. “These repairs are used to provide a permanent patching solution when the distress is too large for crack sealing and too small for repaving.” Traffic signs and barriers will be in place and the public is advised not to drive, park or walk on the roadway until the patches have completely cured and the barriers have been removed. Residents that live on this stretch of Baker Avenue will be able to leave their homes, but should plan to park on the nearest side street when they return. The City of Whitefish apologizes for any inconvenience this closure may cause and appreciates the patience of the public as we complete this project. Questions about the upcoming road closure may be directed to the Public Works Department at publicworks@cityofwhitefish.org, or call 863-2460. Additional information about the project is also available on the city’s webpage: www.cityofwhitefish.org.

WHITEFISH, MT ・ 10 DAYS AGO