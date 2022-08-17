Read full article on original website
SMUD Board of Directors Meets August 18
The SMUD Board of Directors is scheduled to meet Thursday, August 18 at 5:30 p.m. Among the issues planned for discussion is Communications/Community Relations and Procurement and Contracts. View the agenda. The meeting can be viewed online. Join the meeting via Zoom. Visit the SMUD website. View calendar of upcoming...
County Proclaims Public Health Emergency
Sacramento County proclaimed a public health emergency and a local emergency in order to ensure appropriate resources and funding are available to the County in its response to monkeypox. The proclamations of a public health emergency and local emergency do not signify an increased risk to the residents of Sacramento...
11th Annual Sacramento Banana Festival August 20-21
On August 20 from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. and August 21 from 10:00 a.m. – 5 p.m., come out to William Land Park for a weekend full of banana foods, music, art, health and family fun! Sacramento’s 11th Annual Banana Festival Banana Beach Bash is back. Bring your beach blanket and ball for an banana-tastic time!
