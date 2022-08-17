Read full article on original website
Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo: How This 100 Year Old Zoo Is A Popular Wedding VenueFlorence CarmelaBridgeport, CT
Harry Potter Attraction Comes to FDR Park in Yorktown Heights this FallSuzanne RothbergYorktown Heights, NY
The Sound On Sound Two-Day Music Festival is Coming To Connecticut In SeptemberFlorence CarmelaBridgeport, CT
NewsTimes
Crowds pour into Bridgewater Country Fair: ‘People just can’t wait to come out’
BRIDGEWATER — It was 15-year-old Chloe Weaver’s lucky day Saturday afternoon at the 69th Bridgewater Country Fair, as she won the “2022 Champion Nigerian Dwarf” award for her goats — Penelope and Hickory. “They’re judged on their structure and breed,” said Chloe, who owns 16...
Bristol Press
Local woman makes life saving donation
BRISTOL – A local woman, Shyanna Mohagel, recently made a life saving donation of bone marrow for a seven-year-old girl with leukemia. Mohagel, who lives in Bristol and works at the Sons of Italy in Southington as a bartender, signed up with the National Marrow Donor program when she was in college at the University of New Haven in 2017. At the time, she said, the football team was taking sign-ups and she and her sorority sisters registered and sent in a cheek swab.
ctbites.com
Connecticut Taco and Margarita Festival Comes to The Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater in October
The people demand tacos, and on October 15th at the Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater in Bridgeport, they shall receive tacos. And also margaritas. Naturally. The 2022 Connecticut Taco and Margarita Festival at The Amp is available to anyone with $15 and dream to eat tacos, drink margs, see live wrestling from Adrenaline, maybe get their face painted, have access to shop vendors, test their courage at the hot sauce expo, and possibly gain a championship of their own at the taco eating contest.
WTNH.com
Pet of the Week: Candy!
(WTNH) – This week’s pet of the week is a dazzling girl named Candy!. Candy is a one-year-old Doberman & Terrier mix, who has smooth, dark brown eyes like chocolate (not that she can have any, much to her dismay). According to her friends at the shelter, Candy loves going on walks and being affectionate with those close to her.
NewsTimes
They started a New Haven-based vegan frozen food company. Now they’re expanding.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A New Haven-based frozen foods company is expanding its distribution footprint after reaching an agreement with a natural foods supermarket chain with locations in the Mid-Atlantic states. Fire Ox Foods will now be available in MOM’s Organic Market locations,...
Scribe
26 High St Apt 2
Free Heat & Hot Water! 2nd Floor - 1 Bedroom 1 bath in Classic Victorian! Kitchen with Stove & Refrigerator. Hardwood Floors Thru-Out. Walk in Closet. Shared Coin-Op Washer & Dryer. 1 Off Street Parking. Please call 203-496-0896. (Urban Connections Realty) Location. 26 High St Apt 2, Norwalk, CT. Address...
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | No Wonder There’s A Teacher Shortage
The calendar says it’s still summer, but educators around Connecticut have long since started preparing their classroom lessons – often with supplies bought with their own money. That rumor about teachers having the entire summer off was started by someone who’s never taught. Teachers have also been trying to make sense of the government’s new pandemic protocols – or the lack thereof. They already know they are walking into what will be another brand-new world.
connecticuthistory.org
A Busy Airfield in Bethany
In 1920, a small airplane landed in a flat, open field one mile north of Bethany Center in Connecticut. It was a field conveniently located near the center of the state with enough clearance to allow a small airplane to take off and land in relative safety. Two years later, Harris Whittemore Jr. of Naugatuck, recognizing the commercial potential of the area, purchased the land and began building an airfield. What pilots first called Bethany Field, later became Bethany Airport, one of the earliest private airports in New England.
mycitizensnews.com
River’s Edge Mobile Home Park residents seek help from selectmen
BEACON FALLS — Residents from River’s Edge Mobile Home Park say the community’s new out-of-state owners are making living there unaffordable for the residents — many of whom are elderly and on fixed incomes. The residents want the town to create a Fair Rent Commission after...
06880danwoog.com
Roundup: Tarry Lodge, Lost Swan, Trees …
Finally, the long-rumored news is official: Tarry Lodge is permanently closed. A sign on the door says what’s been obvious to anyone driving past the Charles Street restaurant for weeks:. The Italian spot opened in 2011, on the site of the former Abbondanza (and, long before that, Esposito’s gas...
Bridgeport’s Beardsley Plaza Shopping Center sells for $5.7M
Beardsley Plaza Shopping Center on Broadbridge Road and Huntington Tpke in Bridgeport was sold for $5.7 million. The plaza covers 16,384 square feet on 1.65 acres and is fully leased to eight retail establishments including Vazzy’s Restaurant, Swissland Farm Food Store, King & I Restaurant and Subway; Verizon has a telecommunication pole on the property.
Register Citizen
2022 Oktoberfest celebrations and fall beer festivals in Connecticut
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As summer waves goodbye, it's time to look ahead to fall activities. Beer festivals and Oktoberfest celebrations are on the calendar in September and October, with events all over Connecticut. Brass City Brew & 'Que at Waterbury's Library Park...
NBC Connecticut
Connecticut College Unveils Residence Hall in Downtown New London
Connecticut College is celebrating their newest residence hall, located in the heart of downtown New London. The college will be leasing the historic Manwaring building on State Street. The former office building, built in 1913, underwent a renovation this summer. Next week, 60 Connecticut College students will move in to...
fox61.com
Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 19-21
CONNECTICUT, USA — This weekend may be bad for outdoor plants with the lack of rain but it'll be great for those with outdoor plans!. Across the state, festivals are being held this weekend to celebrate food, culture, and the arts!. Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters:. The Hartford...
Register Citizen
Eastern CT towns urging water conservation as drought continues
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Worsening drought in hard-hit eastern Connecticut has prompted town and water officials to issue mandatory conservation measures. The Little River, a primary water source for Putnam, is at its lowest level since 1966, according to Brian Lynch, the superintendent...
NBC Connecticut
Pond Water Disappearing, Crops Destroyed at Guilford Farm as Drought Intensifies
Keith Bishop has worked at his family’s farm for over four decades. He says this is the worst drought he has ever experienced, as the entire state now falls under Stage 2 drought conditions. “Extremely concerned our bottom line is shrinking due to many factors. The drought is just...
darientimes.com
Lottery opens for Darien’s newest affordable housing rentals. What will it take to get an apartment?
DARIEN — A highly anticipated housing lottery in Darien is now open, offering potential residents a chance to live in an apartment designated as affordable in one of the town’s newest housing developments. Interested renters — who do not need to be current Darien residents to enter —...
sheltonherald.com
Shelton approves 30 apartments on Old Bridgeport Ave.
SHELTON — The city’s apartment stock is receiving another boost. The Planning and Zoning Commission, at its meeting last week, approved developer James Blakeman’s proposed apartment building at 309 Old Bridgeport Ave., the property where previous owners had proposed opening a speakeasy named Hush. Blakeman’s plans call...
NBC Connecticut
Connecticut Families Look Forward to Sales Tax-Free Week
Families looking to save a little money are holding off on shopping until next week. That’s when the state’s sales tax-free week takes place. It applies to most clothing and shoes under $100. “I don’t go shopping very often, but it definitely will spur me on to go...
Black Lives Matter mural at Pomperaug High School vandalized
SOUTHBURY, Conn. — Two years after a group of Pomperaug High School seniors painted a Black Lives Matter mural, someone erased their message by pouring tar over it. "It seemed to be vandalized under pretty harsh circumstances like you know using tar instead of just paint so that was definitely pretty shocking," said Taylor Addison of Southbury.
Comments / 1