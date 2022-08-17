Read full article on original website
Rain Biggest Threat for Louisiana from Tropical System
Potential Tropical Cyclone 4 will likely become a tropical cyclone sometime later today. That could happen as soon as the next advisory from the National Hurricane Center. The path of the storm, which is currently centered in the southwest Gulf of Mexico, suggests a landfall along the upper Mexican or extreme southern Texas coast.
How To Make Louisiana Muscadine Wine
Hey, y'all! I just found out it's muscadine season in Louisiana. It's a giant grape, with seeds in it and it's known as the fruit of the South. Did you know it makes the best wine? To be honest I don't consider myself a wine drinker. Another word, it's not my go-to when I am drinking socially. I like wine, but I'm more of a Canadian Whisky girl (Crown Royal.) Be that as it may, if I had to choose my favorite flavor in wine...hands down it would have to be muscadine wine. If you haven't tried it, you don't know what you're missing. It is so good!
How Much Will Louisiana Take From The $725,000 LA Lotto Winner?
You could possibly win some life-changing money tonight with the Louisiana Lottery. I've been playing the lottery casually for the last two years. I used to think it was a waste of money, but then one day it hit me...somebody's going to win, it might as well be me. I started playing the Mega Millions and Powerball games. However, I quickly realized that I had better odds playing two other different lottery games.
See Louisiana’s Most Affordable Places To Live
They say Louisiana is one of the happiest states in the U.S. The main reason I would imagine is the wonderful food and many festivals. The culture, music, and unique blend of people that call the state home, add spice to the recipe of good times! Lately, it appears, that folks aren't just coming to Louisiana to party or second-line during Mardi Gras. They are also buying up property like its going out of style.
United Way To Help Louisiana Residents With Electric Bill
The United Way of Southwest Louisiana and Entergy Louisiana have formed a partnership to help residents in Southwest Louisiana pay their electric bills. Entergy Louisiana prices have skyrocketed over the last few months and customers all over the state are struggling to cover the cost. However, it appears that there may be a light at the end of the tunnel.
Heavy Rain Threat Likely for South Louisiana Through the Weekend
South Louisiana residents should be bracing for a threat of heavy rainfall and potentially severe storms over the next few days. Yes, it looks as if we are going to be heading into another extended period of wet weather with the potential for heavy tropical downpours at least through the beginning of next week.
Severe Weather Threat Possible in South Louisiana Thursday
Residents of South Louisiana can expect an increased threat of rain and potentially severe weather across the region on Thursday. That threat is included in the forecast from the Storm Prediction Center but it does not appear as if the increased threat of rain and storms will be related to a weak tropical system that is expected to push into the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days.
Power Rankings: Best First Date Locations In SW Louisiana
SWLA has so much to offer when it comes to dating like amazing food, beautiful natural backdrops, and much more. But where are the best locations for a first date in SWLA? We'll answer that question today. The last few weeks we have power ranked the best Louisiana brewed beers...
Gas Station ‘Sliders’ Robbing Louisiana Residents
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office recently issued a warning to the public, urging residents to be aware of their surroundings when pumping gas. Various Law enforcement agencies say gas stations across the state are seeing an uptick in vehicle burglaries and carjackings. Last week Calcasieu.info posted the...
Heat Returns as Showers Take a Break Across South Louisiana
Forecasters with the National Weather Service are suggesting that the first full week of back to school for many South Louisiana school systems will be one that puts each school's air conditioning system to the test. Heat index values approaching 100 degrees or more will not be uncommon for much of the I-10 corridor over the next few days.
Frightening Video From Inside A School Bus Crash
I always wondered when I was a kid why school buses don't have seat belts. Eight states including Arkansas, California, Florida, Louisiana, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, and Texas have laws requiring the installation of seat belts on school buses. However, WWL TV reports:. In 1999, the Louisiana Legislature approved...
Louisiana Shrimpers Struggle Amid High Fuel and Low Shrimp Prices
Louisiana shrimpers, some of the hardest working people in our state are struggling to do the job many were born to do. The reason for their struggles appears to have nothing to do with their work ethic but is more about the post-pandemic economic situation our country finds itself in right now.
Louisiana Tik Toker Schools Internet on Spicy Seafood Boils
A Louisiana Tik Tok creator has got the lips of the internet tingling with his unique hacks for making spicy seafood boils. Tik Tok creator @chefjayvoo has seen his subscriber numbers explode ever since he started sharing some of his inside secrets to getting the most flavor out of his unique but rather simple Louisiana seafood boils.
Drought Could Lead to Spaghetti and Pizza Sauce Shortage
As if things couldn't get worse now there is word that the ongoing drought in the western United States could affect the prices you pay for pizza and the sauce you put on your pasta. That's right, we could be looking at a major tomato shortage across the country and across the world this fall.
$50,000 Powerball Winner Confirmed in Louisiana
The Louisiana Lottery Corporation has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold for the 08/06/22 drawing is worth $50,000 this morning. The drawing which was telecast across the country for the multi-state lottery game featured a top prize payout of $20,000,000. The $50,000 winning ticket is just one of many "big...
Raingear Will be Needed as South Louisiana Returns to School
Parents and kids across South Louisiana are busy filling backpacks and pencils boxes ahead of the start of the new school year this week but one item you don't want to forget is the pocket umbrella or lightweight rain jacket. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Office in Lake Charles say rain chances will be on the increase as most of South Louisiana's school systems welcome students back to class.
VIDEO: Jellyfish Pop Up Around Prien Lake and Lake Charles
Now, this might be old news to you but it's certainly not something I've heard of around the Lake Area. Over the weekend, last weekend, there was a big boat poker run. In some of those random snaps, I started seeing random videos of jellyfish. Usually, it was just a single one floating around minding its own business. I thought it was so random to see one just cruising around the waters of the lake area. In all of my years floating around our local waterways, I don't recall seeing one this far in. I've been stung by one in Gulf Shores, I don't suggest getting that close to them. This made me wonder if it was a fluke, or if we really do have jellyfish just cruising around in our waterways. Firstly, I am no marine expert. The things I am about to tell you are nowhere near on an expert level. I was just curious as to what type it was, and why did I see a few over the weekend.
I-10W Traffic at Texas Line a Standstill Due to Jack-knifed Truck
Traffic isn't looking so good if you are traveling on I-10 West to Texas. We have reports from listeners that an 18-Wheeler has jack-knifed right near the Orange Travel Center. Traffic is currently backing up on I-10 West from the area of the accident all the way as far as Vinton Exit 7 currently.
Amazon, PayPal Text Scams Reported in South Louisiana
In their relentless pursuit to steal your money Internet hackers are now sending text messages to residents of South Louisiana. Okay, they're probably sending these scam-bait messages to a lot of other places too but we're most concerned about your money. And in this case my money. You see, I...
ABOUT
Cajun Radio plays the best Cajun music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://cajunradio.com
