Alaska State

Business Insider

Ted Cruz breaks with Trump and endorses yet another GOP candidate running against the former president's pick

Sen. Ted Cruz has broken with former President Donald Trump once again by endorsing an opponent of a Trump-backed candidate running in Wisconsin's gubernatorial primary. Cruz on Tuesday tweeted his support for Rebecca Kleefisch, writing: "Rebecca will fight for a stronger economy, school choice so parents are back in charge of their kids' education, & she will work to protect Life & our #2A. Support Rebecca's campaign today!"
WISCONSIN STATE
Business Insider

Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'

Chris Christie predicts that fewer than a dozen Republicans will run for president in 2024. He bills Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Ted Cruz, and Tom Cotton as top contenders. Christie says the decision comes down to appeasing one man or supporting the entire country. Onetime Trump ally and possible 2024...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Republicans complain that Trump-backed Dr. Oz is blowing the Senate race against online prankster John Fetterman by being 'mentally and physically on vacation'

Dr. Mehmet Oz, a first-time candidate, is trailing his Democratic opponent in Pennsylvania. A GOP strategist says "it might be an even fight" — if Oz was actually involved in the Senate race. Recent reports have Oz summer vacationing, while Fetterman has been convalescing since May. Political neophyte Dr....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The List

Inside The Eyebrow-Raising Connection Between Liz Cheney's Husband And Hunter Biden

Much has been made of Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney's outspoken criticism of former president Donald Trump's involvement in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. That the Republican representative has turned against the GOP leader is likely largely to blame for the fact that her re-election is in question, with CNN reporting that her defeat is almost certainly imminent on election day this Tuesday.
WYOMING STATE
People

What to Know About Harriet Hageman, Who Defeated Rep. Liz Cheney in Wyoming's GOP Primary Tuesday

Rep. Liz Cheney has joined the growing list of House Republicans to lose reelection campaigns in 2022 after voting to impeach former President Donald Trump following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. On Tuesday night, Cheney came up short in the GOP House primary in Wyoming, a state she's represented since 2017, in a closely watched race against challenger Harriet Hageman.
WYOMING STATE
