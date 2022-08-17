Read full article on original website
Sarah Palin's former in-laws threw a massive campaign party for her opponent before election night, and now they'll both be on the midterm ballot
Sarah Palin's ex-in-laws held a pre-Election Night party for her GOP challenger, Nick Begich III. The two will face off in November's general election that will be decided by ranked-choice voting. The Palins appear to know Begich from their shared time working at the MTA and MEA in Alaska. Sarah...
Ted Cruz breaks with Trump and endorses yet another GOP candidate running against the former president's pick
Sen. Ted Cruz has broken with former President Donald Trump once again by endorsing an opponent of a Trump-backed candidate running in Wisconsin's gubernatorial primary. Cruz on Tuesday tweeted his support for Rebecca Kleefisch, writing: "Rebecca will fight for a stronger economy, school choice so parents are back in charge of their kids' education, & she will work to protect Life & our #2A. Support Rebecca's campaign today!"
Meghan McCain mourns Arizona going 'full blown MAGA' following primary election
Meghan McCain, an Arizona native, decried the results of the state's primary election on Wednesday, claiming the state has "gone full blown MAGA."
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Chris Christie predicts that fewer than a dozen Republicans will run for president in 2024. He bills Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Ted Cruz, and Tom Cotton as top contenders. Christie says the decision comes down to appeasing one man or supporting the entire country. Onetime Trump ally and possible 2024...
After Scott Perry's phone seizure, House GOPers seem shocked to learn laws apply to them
Pennsylvania Republican and 2020 election denier Scott Perry announced Tuesday that the FBI seized his cellphone a day after federal agents executed a search warrant at former President Donald Trump's home in Florida. The reason for the phone seizure is unclear thus far, but it may have had something to...
Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says
Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
Third Republican Who Supported Trump Impeachment Loses Reelection
Six-term Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler, a moderate House Republican from Washington state who voted in favor of Donald Trump’s second impeachment, conceded in her primary election Tuesday night. Secretary of State results as of Tuesday had her coming in third in the primary, barely missing being one of the...
Sen. Susan Collins warns that Democrats' surprise climate deal could endanger bipartisan support for same-sex marriage bill
The moderate Republican told HuffPost this week that the timing of Sens. Schumer and Manchin's agreement "could not have been worse."
Republicans complain that Trump-backed Dr. Oz is blowing the Senate race against online prankster John Fetterman by being 'mentally and physically on vacation'
Dr. Mehmet Oz, a first-time candidate, is trailing his Democratic opponent in Pennsylvania. A GOP strategist says "it might be an even fight" — if Oz was actually involved in the Senate race. Recent reports have Oz summer vacationing, while Fetterman has been convalescing since May. Political neophyte Dr....
Adam Schiff Poised To Replace Nancy Pelosi As House Speaker If She Steps Down After Midterms
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) is reportedly in the running to be the House Speaker, if Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) should give up her seat. A new report by The Washington Post revealed that Schiff is supposedly making an effort to try to take the top position in the House, if Pelosi, 82, decides to retire following the 2022 Midterm Elections in November.
Police arrested an Ohio man who is accused of sending more than three dozen letters laced with poop to Republican politicians, including Rep. Jim Jordan
Investigators staked out Richard John Steinle and watched him put on a glove and drop off a letter addressed to Jordan into the mail collection box.
Trump's pick for Arizona governor renounced her media past. The conversion made Kari Lake a front-runner
Kari Lake was a television news anchor in Phoenix for decades. Now, the Arizona gubernatorial candidate bashes the media as propagandists and uses her on-air savvy to rally Trump supporters.
Arizona mayor on migrant surge: If DC needs National Guard, imagine what's happening in small border towns
Yuma, Arizona mayor Douglas Nicholls called out the Washington D.C. mayor for complaining about the influx of illegal immigrants in her city as Texas continues to send busses of migrants to the nation's capital. Mayor Douglas Nicholls joined "Fox & Friends" Friday to address how the federal government has failed...
Here are the key primary election results from Alaska
Voting concludes Tuesday in the Alaska primary elections, including notable races for governor, Senate and a special election for the House seat to fill the remainder of late Rep. Don Young's term.
Inside The Eyebrow-Raising Connection Between Liz Cheney's Husband And Hunter Biden
Much has been made of Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney's outspoken criticism of former president Donald Trump's involvement in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. That the Republican representative has turned against the GOP leader is likely largely to blame for the fact that her re-election is in question, with CNN reporting that her defeat is almost certainly imminent on election day this Tuesday.
Liz Cheney Says Ginni Thomas, Wife of Clarence Thomas, Could Get Jan. 6 Subpoena
Ginni Thomas, the wife of the stoutly conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who played a pivotal role in the attempt to overturn the 2020 election, now faces the threat of a subpoena to force her to testify before the Jan. 6 Committee. During a Sunday-morning TV appearance on CNN’s...
What to Know About Harriet Hageman, Who Defeated Rep. Liz Cheney in Wyoming's GOP Primary Tuesday
Rep. Liz Cheney has joined the growing list of House Republicans to lose reelection campaigns in 2022 after voting to impeach former President Donald Trump following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. On Tuesday night, Cheney came up short in the GOP House primary in Wyoming, a state she's represented since 2017, in a closely watched race against challenger Harriet Hageman.
Latinos, Asians, ‘Black folks in the south’ who vote GOP are pushing white supremacy: MSNBC guest
During the latest episode of MSNBC’s "The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell," Fordham University political science professor Christina Greer educated MSNBC viewers that white Republican voters aren’t the only ones allegedly pushing white supremacy and isolationist rhetoric. She argued Asian, Latino and African American GOP voters were as well.
Wyoming's Liz Cheney, Alaska's Sarah Palin and Lisa Murkowski among big names in GOP primaries
Rep. Liz Cheney faces a Trump-backed challenger, Harriet Hageman, in a Republican primary. In Alaska, Lisa Murkowski and Sarah Palin also have races.
Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter
Christina Bobb's comments on Fox News sounded more like an admission to some of Trump's critics.
