Saturday morning weather forecast: Box jellyfish advisory in effect, trades are back!
PUKALANI, Kula (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, stable trade wind weather will prevail through the weekend, focusing modest rainfall over windward areas and producing a few showers across the Kona slopes of the Big Island each afternoon. Trade winds will ease early next week as a weak disturbance brings an increase in shower activity.
Aloha Friday Weather: Sunny and breezy, box jelly fish possible
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Mostly sunny and breezy with scattered windward and mauka showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers. Lows 69 to 74. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
Thursday Weather: A mix of sunshine and clouds as trade winds gradually return
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Trade winds gradually build Thursday. Partly sunny skies with scattered to isolated showers. Highs 85 to 92. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy. Scattered showers over windward and mauka showers. Lows 71 to 76. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph.
Beer Lab Hawaii opening new brewery in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Beer Lab Hawaii is opening a new craft brewery on Oahu, this time on busy Beretania Street in Honolulu. KITV4 has learned that Oishii Family Restaurant, the parent company of Beer Lab, is building out a new location at 1318 Beretania St. next to Grace’s Inn and Central Pacific Bank.
City to meet to discuss new protocols following expletive Hawaii license plate debacle
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's been a year-long eyesore for drivers. It's been spotted around Oahu, and several viewers have contacted KITV4 to complain about the license plate expletive.
2-car crash snarls traffic on EB H-1 Freeway near Aiea
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A crash on the H-1 Freeway in the Aiea area has shut down three lanes of traffic just ahead of rush hour, Friday afternoon. Reports of the crash went out around 3:45 p.m. on the eastbound side of the H-1 Freeway near the Aiea pedestrian overpass. Two vehicles were involved, with one flipping over, according to Honolulu Police.
Oahu's last coal power plant officially closes
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- August 18, 2022 is the day Oahu's last-standing coal power plant will officially close. Serving as the island's largest electricity source, about 13% of the state's overall power comes from the plant. Back in 2014, Hawaii became the first state to make a net zero pledge,...
HPD Steps Up Traffic Enforcement for Pedestrian Safety
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It was a sign wave at the corner of King and University, signaling to motorists and pedestrians to obey traffic lights & crosswalks. It was also HPD mobilizing to cite those who were in violation. "We have lots of officers strewn across this neighborhood. And we're looking...
Couple cleans up the neighborhood -- one piece of trash at a time
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- For the past 12 years, Dave and Judy Anderson start their days at their favorite beach park -- not just to get some sun, but to do their part to beautify their piece of paradise. After both retiring as commanders in the U.S. Navy, the Andersons moved...
Waikiki spot ranks #3 in Yelp list of most photo-worthy restaurants in North America
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- You've seen their lines curve around the block -- inviting both tourists and locals alike for delicious udon dishes. Marugame Udon is known for their fresh Japanese cuisine in Hawaii, California, and Texas. But Yelp has ranked the Waikiki location in the top #5 in North America for presentation too.
Okinawan Festival returns September 3-4 at the Hawaii Convention Center
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The 40th Okinawan Festival returns on September 3-4 at the Hawaii Convention Center. The Hawaii United Okinawa Association (HUOA) welcomes the festival back to in-person, showcasing Hawaii’s multi-ethnic culture.
Man, 49, in serious condition after stabbing in Waipahu; Honolulu police investigating
WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 49-year-old man suffered serious injuries after an apparent stabbing in the Waipahu area, early Friday morning. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) was called out to the scene near Waipahu Street and Leoku Street around 3 a.m.
Honolulu Little League making Hawaii proud, winning its second game of the World Series
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Little League just won its second game of the Little League Baseball World Series!. The boys from Oahu, representing the West Region, shutout the Metro Region champs -- Massapequa Coast Little League of New York -- 12-0. It was a combined no-hitter.
Hawaiian monk seal pup Koalani, will soon have a new home
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Koalani, the Hawaiian monk seal pup born last month in Waikiki, will soon get a new home. NOAA Fisheries on Thursday said it plans to relocate the pup from Kaimana Beach to an undisclosed, remote location on Oʻahu after he's weaned.
Sacred Hearts Academy celebrates 113 Years on Oahu with 2 Major Events
HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Sacred Hearts Academy celebrates 113 Years on Oahu educating young girls. Scott Schroeder, Ph.D is the first man to lead the girls’ school in histor.y Dr. Schroeder was on Good Morning Hawaii to talk about the Academy’s goals, scholarship programs and two major fundraising events. Sacred...
Bicyclist critically injured after crash with truck on Kamehameha Highway in Pearl City
PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) – A bicyclist is in critical condition after getting into a crash with a truck on the Kamehameha Highway in Pearl City, early Thursday morning. The crash happened around 7:20 a.m. on the westbound side of the Kam Highway at Lehua Avenue.
Watching Hawaii's team win in the Little League World Series? It's all about ohana
HONOLULU (KITV)- People are heading to restaurants and bars to watch the Hawaii team play in the Little League World Series. It’s clear this is more about seeing the fighting spirit of Hawaii, than anything else. Our boys move on and so does the spirit of ohana that goes with them, even if it's not your kid who is on the team.
Police search for suspect involved in murder of 24-year-old woman at a Chinatown bus stop
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) - Honolulu Police are searching for a suspect involved in a late-night murder at a Chinatown bus stop. Police initially opened an attempted second-degree murder case after a 24-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound to her head Friday evening.
AES Hawaii, the state's last coal-powered plant, in last weeks of operation
KAPOLEI, HAWAII (KITV4) - A retirement celebration was held at AES Hawaii – the state’s last coal-fired power plant. The plant first opened in 1992 and will cease operations September 1,2022 on its 30th anniversary. Officials said this is a monumental step towards the state's energy goal to...
Braddahhood and Sistahood Grindz programs 'feeding' excitement for UH sports
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Recently passed Federal legislation has transformed the sports landscape. Businesses can enter into Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) Agreements with student-athletes. Some business leaders say that could be worth millions of dollars in revenue to the community as a whole, starting with the University of Hawaii's Braddahood and...
