Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

Saturday morning weather forecast: Box jellyfish advisory in effect, trades are back!

PUKALANI, Kula (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, stable trade wind weather will prevail through the weekend, focusing modest rainfall over windward areas and producing a few showers across the Kona slopes of the Big Island each afternoon. Trade winds will ease early next week as a weak disturbance brings an increase in shower activity.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Aloha Friday Weather: Sunny and breezy, box jelly fish possible

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Mostly sunny and breezy with scattered windward and mauka showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers. Lows 69 to 74. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Beer Lab Hawaii opening new brewery in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Beer Lab Hawaii is opening a new craft brewery on Oahu, this time on busy Beretania Street in Honolulu. KITV4 has learned that Oishii Family Restaurant, the parent company of Beer Lab, is building out a new location at 1318 Beretania St. next to Grace’s Inn and Central Pacific Bank.
HONOLULU, HI
City
Honolulu, HI
KITV.com

2-car crash snarls traffic on EB H-1 Freeway near Aiea

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A crash on the H-1 Freeway in the Aiea area has shut down three lanes of traffic just ahead of rush hour, Friday afternoon. Reports of the crash went out around 3:45 p.m. on the eastbound side of the H-1 Freeway near the Aiea pedestrian overpass. Two vehicles were involved, with one flipping over, according to Honolulu Police.
AIEA, HI
KITV.com

Oahu's last coal power plant officially closes

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- August 18, 2022 is the day Oahu's last-standing coal power plant will officially close. Serving as the island's largest electricity source, about 13% of the state's overall power comes from the plant. Back in 2014, Hawaii became the first state to make a net zero pledge,...
KAPOLEI, HI
KITV.com

HPD Steps Up Traffic Enforcement for Pedestrian Safety

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It was a sign wave at the corner of King and University, signaling to motorists and pedestrians to obey traffic lights & crosswalks. It was also HPD mobilizing to cite those who were in violation. "We have lots of officers strewn across this neighborhood. And we're looking...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Hawaiian monk seal pup Koalani, will soon have a new home

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Koalani, the Hawaiian monk seal pup born last month in Waikiki, will soon get a new home. NOAA Fisheries on Thursday said it plans to relocate the pup from Kaimana Beach to an undisclosed, remote location on Oʻahu after he's weaned.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Sacred Hearts Academy celebrates 113 Years on Oahu with 2 Major Events

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Sacred Hearts Academy celebrates 113 Years on Oahu educating young girls. Scott Schroeder, Ph.D is the first man to lead the girls’ school in histor.y Dr. Schroeder was on Good Morning Hawaii to talk about the Academy’s goals, scholarship programs and two major fundraising events. Sacred...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Braddahhood and Sistahood Grindz programs 'feeding' excitement for UH sports

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Recently passed Federal legislation has transformed the sports landscape. Businesses can enter into Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) Agreements with student-athletes. Some business leaders say that could be worth millions of dollars in revenue to the community as a whole, starting with the University of Hawaii's Braddahood and...
HONOLULU, HI

