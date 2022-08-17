Read full article on original website
September First Fridays Artswalk to Feature a Dozen Exhibits
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A dozen art shows and exhibits will be on display during the First Fridays Artswalk from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 2. Explore art and meet artists during opening receptions, with most art on display the entire month. The Lichtenstein Center for the Arts, 28...
Tyler Street Firehouse Gets Kaleidoscope Project Treatment
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The former Tyler Street firehouse is soon to feature four individually curated market-rate units. Developer David Carver has teamed up with the Kaleidoscope Project of West Stockbridge to have the apartments completed by well known Black and Hispanic designers. Each one has a different inspiration and feel.
1 person, 4 cats displaced after East Alvord Street fire in Springfield
Springfield Fire Crews are working to put out a fire at 105 East Alvord Street Saturday morning.
Shakespeare & Co. Reveals Center for Actor Training Schedule
LENOX, Mass. – After two years of reduced programming, Shakespeare & Company’s Center for Actor Training has announced a full schedule of workshops and intensives for Fall 2022, including both in-person and online offerings. Beginning Friday, Sept. 2, The Center for Actor Training will offer several different workshops...
Interior designers were invited to transform the miserable Pittsfield fire into a living space. The big reveal comes on Friday | Middle Berkshires
If you’ve ever driven down Tyler Street from downtown Pittsfield, you’ve probably noticed the former Morningside Firehouse. Built in 1906 by Pittsfield architect Joseph MacArthur Vance, the building, at 231 Tyler Street, is a notable presence within the urban fabric of Morningside neighborhood: it stands out from its neighbors for its intricate brickwork, architectural details, and compact but-great facade.
NBCC Seeking Community Champions
NORTH ADAMS, Mass — The Northern Berkshire Community Coalition is looking to work with a Community Champion from each of these communities: North Adams, Adams, Williamstown, Florida, Savoy, Cheshire, Clarksburg, New Ashford, Hancock, and Lanesborough. Currently, the nbCC has secured representatives from Lanesborough, North Adams, and Williamstown, but continues...
Adams diner owner saves choking woman
Berkshire County business owner is being praised by the local community after saving a woman inside his Adams diner. Peter Oleskiewicz, who owns Miss Adams Diner, sprung into action after the woman began choking.
Trash and homeless encampment on banks of Chicopee River
22News spoke with city officials after a viewer reported trash piling up on the banks of the Chicopee River.
Mass MoCA Workers on Strike for Wages, Working Conditions
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Union workers at Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art are on a one-day strike Friday, looking for better pay and working conditions from the museum. The employees are picketing outside the museum premises until 6 p.m., when it closes. They seek a minimum contract of $18 per hour for the first year of their contract and pay raises in 2023 and 2024.
Repair Operations on I-90 Week of Aug. 22
LEE, Mass. – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing it will be conducting daytime bridge repair work and overnight guardrail repair operations on I-90 eastbound and westbound in Stockbridge, Lee and Becket. The daytime bridge repairs will take place at mile marker 4.5 in Stockbridge. The overnight...
Planning Board Wants Removal Of Cement Blocks At Marijuana Cultivating Facility
Report On The Meeting Of The Amherst Planning Board, August 17, 2022. This meeting was held over Zoom and was recorded. The packet for the meeting can be found here. Doug Marshall (Chair), Bruce Coldham, Janet McGowan, and Karin Winter. Absent: Thom Long, Andrew MacDougall, and Johanna Neumann. Staff: Chris...
Weekend Outlook: Plays, Craft Shows, and More
Berkshires County has a variety of events this cloudy hot weekend including craft fairs, plays, and comedy nights. Downtown Pittsfield concludes the Third Thursday season this Thursday, August 18, with a "Love Pittsfield" theme. The event includes snowcones, giveaways, a bounce house, vendors, food truck and performances by Zumba with...
Berkshire region real estate sales
8 Bieniek Avenue: Michael P. Cannava of Adams to Nathan G. Jette and David R. Jette, $189,900 on 08/02/2022. 8 Valley Street: Chris Bonnivier of Adams to Patriot Associates LLC, $20,000 on 08/05/2022. 20 Prospect Street: David L. Zaleski and Ann M. Zaleski of Adams to Jose Rosario, $150,000 on...
Peak inside a Magical Little Hobbit House – Coming Soon to June Farms in Upstate NY!
It's no wonder why June Farms in West Sand Lake has become one of Upstate NY's best-kept secrets. Over the last few years, Matt Baumgartner - the owner of the farm - has worked tirelessly to create a unique experience for guests and he never stops adding new and exciting things.
How Many Drive-In Theaters Are Still In Business In Massachusetts?
For some reason this week I have been talking a lot about theaters. I figure why not talk about an American outdoor favorite? Even though there's a lot less drive-in theaters left the country, many have managed to hang on after all these years. Like the one personally enjoy throughout the summer over in North Hoosick Falls, New York. Hathaway's Drive-In Theatre which is just a short 40 minute drive from where I live in North Adams.
Regal Cinemas, with theater in MGM Springfield, headed for bankruptcy: report
SPRINGFIELD — The owners of the Regal Cinemas, a 543-theater chain that includes the 7-screen theater at MGM Springfield, is headed for bankruptcy, according to reports Friday in The Wall Street Journal. Earlier in the week, Regal owners, the British-based Cineworld, told investors that it was pursuing a restructuring...
‘Sporting’ A Fresh Coat Of Paint, The Sportsman’s Cafe Has Reopened In Pittsfield
As I wrote on Tuesday, the Pecks Rd. area of Pittsfield is coming back to life! "Old Man Jeff's BBQ Company" announced their soon-to-be-open restaurant in the old PortSmitts, and now... Ladies And Gentlemen, Sporties is BACK!. I had a chance to speak to Jonathan "Griff" Griffin, on Thursday who...
A Historic Landmark Starting To Spark Some New Light In Adams
If you grew up in Adams like I have for 20 plus years, then you are probably well familiar with a piece of history in our town. Located in the heart of downtown Adams, built in 1937 to replace the former Atlas Theater that burned-down previously. Now I'm not trying to giveaway my full age or anything like that, but sadly I was not even thought of when The Adams Theater was in full swing back in the golden era. However my parents who were kids in the 1960s, have some fond memories of going to Matinees every weekend.
Clark Art's Lunder Center to Host Local Musicians
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Moltz Terrace of the Clark Art Institute’s Lunder Center is the site of new concerts presented by local musicians and two performances this month will kick off the new program. On Friday, Aug. 19, indie pop artist Ciarra Fragale, currently based in North Adams,...
Author Amy Russo to Speak at Ventfort Hall Aug. 30
LENOX, MA. – Amy Russo, will speak about First Ladies of the White House at Ventfort Hall on Tuesday, August 30 at 4 p.m., where she will discuss the material in her book, Women of the White House, the illustrated story of the First Ladies of the United States of America.
