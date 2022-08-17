Read full article on original website
Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...
The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Shopify to Peloton.
Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max has slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
Warren Buffett Just Increased His Position in This Stock by 234%
The Oracle of Omaha tripled his position in this undervalued online bank.
2 Top Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
These Buffett-backed stocks look like long-term winners.
Motley Fool
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today
Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund disclosed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
Robert Shiller predicted the 2008 housing bubble. Here’s his 2022 call
The U.S. housing market is once again headed for trouble. That’s according to Robert Shiller.
Tech's great layoffs: Over 30,000 tech employees lost their jobs as of July. These are their stories in their own words.
Over 30,000 tech workers have lost their job as of July. Insider spoke to employees from Tesla to Coinbase to hear their stories. These are their stories of the personal and economic toll of layoffs in the industry. According to the latest data from the US department of labor, unemployment...
protocol.com
The US chokes China's chips
Good morning! The Biden administration is cutting China off from the tools it needs to build advanced chips. But China isn’t the only one that’ll feel the effects. The U.S. has spent months blocking exports of vital tools for advanced chipmaking to China. The idea: to choke off China's chipmaking capabilities.
JPMorgan chief Jamie Dimon says China has 'serious issues' - and lays out what the US needs to do to push back against Beijing
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said China faces "serious issues" due to its food and energy usage. Dimon urged the US to take a stand against Beijing by upping its soft-power efforts in the developing world. "America needs to take a leadership position," Dimon told the firm's wealthy clients last week.
Musk sells Tesla stock worth $6.9 billion as possibility of forced Twitter deal rises
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk sold $6.9 billion worth of shares in the electric vehicle maker, saying the funds could be used to finance a potential Twitter deal if he loses a legal battle with the social media platform.
Own Tesla Stock? You'll Have More Shares After the Stock Split
Tesla's 3-for-1 stock split will take place at the close of trading on August 24, but you don't have to wait to determine how many shares you'll have in your account after the big day.
Is America Heading for a Housing Crash?
The U.S. residential real estate market certainly isn’t in “crash" mode – at least not yet. That’s not stopping home buyers and sellers from hitting the internet to check on the health of the nation’s housing market. In doing so, digital users may be fanning the flames of a housing market crash, simply by making the term “housing crash” a household term on the internet these days.
TechCrunch
Walmart cuts 200 corporate employees, says it will continue hiring in ‘key areas’
The retail giant employs over 1.6 million people across its stores and supply chain in the U.S — those workers were not affected by these layoffs. A report from Bloomberg noted that job cuts affected people in merchandising and last-mile delivery. “We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles...
Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
The market is giving investors the opportunity to buy shares of these two tech names on the cheap.
How Apple Stock Could Top A $3 Trillion Market Cap, According To This Expert
Morgan Stanley’s analyst team believes that Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report is on a potential path towards a $3 trillion market capitalization as the company considers a shift to a subscription-like model. The team sees big upside in Apple's super sticky user base and says markets will need to reassess how they value Apple as it alters its core business..
After-Hours Alert: Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Is Plunging
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY shares are tanking in Thursday's after-hours session after a new SEC filing confirmed that GameStop Corp GME chair Ryan Cohen sold his stake in the home furnishings retailer. According to an amended 13D filing, Cohen now has a 0% stake in Bed Bath &...
Surprise: Warren Buffett Dumps 3 Blue Chip Stocks With Huge Dividends
Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway surprisingly have unloaded four top blue chip stocks, three of which pay massive dividends. Patient investors who like dividends may do well with Verizon and these other fallen Buffett angels.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today – Friday, Aug 19: What You Need to Know
We have arrived at the final day of a relatively less volatile week, as the bear market rally from earlier this month fades on heightened fears of a recession. As a result, stocks finished the day in the red. Stocks Finish Friday’s Session in Negative Territory. Last Updated 4:15...
Fast Company
Tesla stock split: Date, day of record, and what happens next
Earlier this summer, Tesla announced its intention to split its stock—a surprise to many, since Tesla shares split just two years earlier. But shareholders obviously approved the additional split, as did Tesla’s board of directors, which officially okayed the 3-to-1 split on August 5. That split is now just a week away, but today is an important date for those hoping to benefit from it, too. Here are all the critical dates you need to know about Tesla’s upcoming stock split:
