TheStreet

Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...

The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today

Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Aapl#Layoffs#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Linus Company Amazon#Meta Platforms
protocol.com

The US chokes China's chips

Good morning! The Biden administration is cutting China off from the tools it needs to build advanced chips. But China isn’t the only one that’ll feel the effects. The U.S. has spent months blocking exports of vital tools for advanced chipmaking to China. The idea: to choke off China's chipmaking capabilities.
FOREIGN POLICY
Microsoft
Apple
Credit Suisse
Economy
Unemployment
Singapore
Amazon
Oracle
Business
Iphone
Customer Service
Tesla
TheStreet

Is America Heading for a Housing Crash?

The U.S. residential real estate market certainly isn’t in “crash" mode – at least not yet. That’s not stopping home buyers and sellers from hitting the internet to check on the health of the nation’s housing market. In doing so, digital users may be fanning the flames of a housing market crash, simply by making the term “housing crash” a household term on the internet these days.
REAL ESTATE
The Apple Maven

How Apple Stock Could Top A $3 Trillion Market Cap, According To This Expert

Morgan Stanley’s analyst team believes that Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report is on a potential path towards a $3 trillion market capitalization as the company considers a shift to a subscription-like model. The team sees big upside in Apple's super sticky user base and says markets will need to reassess how they value Apple as it alters its core business..
STOCKS
Benzinga

After-Hours Alert: Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Is Plunging

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY shares are tanking in Thursday's after-hours session after a new SEC filing confirmed that GameStop Corp GME chair Ryan Cohen sold his stake in the home furnishings retailer. According to an amended 13D filing, Cohen now has a 0% stake in Bed Bath &...
ECONOMY
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today – Friday, Aug 19: What You Need to Know

We have arrived at the final day of a relatively less volatile week, as the bear market rally from earlier this month fades on heightened fears of a recession. As a result, stocks finished the day in the red. Stocks Finish Friday’s Session in Negative Territory. Last Updated 4:15...
STOCKS
Fast Company

Tesla stock split: Date, day of record, and what happens next

Earlier this summer, Tesla announced its intention to split its stock—a surprise to many, since Tesla shares split just two years earlier. But shareholders obviously approved the additional split, as did Tesla’s board of directors, which officially okayed the 3-to-1 split on August 5. That split is now just a week away, but today is an important date for those hoping to benefit from it, too. Here are all the critical dates you need to know about Tesla’s upcoming stock split:
STOCKS

