ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Townsend, DE

Reggae Roots Music Festival will turn Delaware into 'Little Jamaica' with island vibes

By Andre Lamar, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 3 days ago

Townsend will transform into a mini Jamaica with island-themed bands and cuisine at the Reggae Roots Music Festival — Friday through Sunday at Firebase Lloyd.

The festival is about more than just tunes and food — vendors and a children’s zone also are on tap.

But the main attraction is the music. There will be more than 15 acts jamming at the second-year festival, including Bob Marley tribute band and headliner Jah People .

Hosting the fest will be Delaware's own Nadj N Jea .

The musical lineup also features Raymond Charles, RootSetters , Gwapstarr , I Yahn I , Tabernacle, Cultivated Mind , Philly Reggae Band, Xande Cruz , Caya Sol w/ Pearl, The Mad Dabbers , Solomon Dub, Mzs Quanny , Ragimuffin, Kenny Vanella & Higher Fire and Unity Vibration .

The popular Philly band Jah People is back by popular demand, after performing at the inaugural Reggae Roots last year. Band leader Dean Rubenstein said it’s cool dishing up Marley tunes in a state that the late Jamaican legend used to call home, back when he lived in Wilmington.

“Being the huge Bob Marley fan that I am, and all of the band members of Jah People are, playing in Delaware definitely holds a special place in our hearts,” Rubenstein said.

More: Bob Marley wrote some of his first songs living in Wilmington. This is his Delaware history.

“We have never been to Jamaica together, although we have visited there separately and it's undeniable when you visit Jamaica that you feel the spirit of Bob Marley. So playing in Delaware definitely gives us that special feeling that no other state in the U.S. can claim Bob Marley as a former resident.”

Fest draws 'old, young, Black and white'

Reggae Roots founder Dre Corbitt of Wilmington aims to attract 1,200 guests this weekend, double the number of patrons who showed up last summer.

Some of the improvements the founder made this year include adding three Caribbean-themed food vendors, a request fans made, he said.

Since Corbitt was surprised to discover a number of children attended last year’s event, this year he created a kid’s area called "Little Jamaica." It’ll feature face painting, games, an ice cream truck and an animal lover who will bring some reptiles to the space.

Corbitt said he was impressed by the overall diversity of last year’s turnout.

“I'm thinking a bunch of young people were going to show up, but everybody [came]: old, young, Black and white kids,” he said. “I was just like, 'Wow, this is actually something that brings all the different types of people together,' which is what I think is the most valuable thing about the event.”

One guest returning from last year’s Reggae Roots fest is Nena Falls of Silver Spring, Maryland.

“The entertainment was on point, there were great and talented reggae bands and great vibes!” Falls said in a Facebook message. “We danced late into the night. The MC and the DJ were awesome. We needed a big roots reggae festival on the East Coast and now we have it. We are so grateful to Dre and his team.”

Jah People delivers 'full experience'

The inaugural Reggae Roots festival was Corbitt’s first time running a festival. While he’s proud to have attracted 600 people during a COVID-19 year, he learned that running an event of that size with only three other people was a problem.

“It was hell, running around like a chicken with my head cut off the whole entire time,” he explained.

This year he has a team of about 12 people.

Feeling more prepared to accommodate guests this year, Corbitt is geeked to bring Delaware back to Jamaica for an event of peace, love and good vibes.

Headliner Jah People will be responsible for some of that.

“They're just an experience. ... I like when a lot of the members of the band sing,” Corbitt said.

“They’ve got a horn section, got steel drums; it's a full production. They give you the full experience of what a [strong] Bob Marley tribute band would give you.”

Reggae Roots Music Festival comes to Firebase Lloyd, 474 Fleming Landing Road, Townsend, on Friday (gates open at 6 p.m., Saturday (beginning at 11 a.m.) and Sunday (10 a.m.). General admission is $65 to $95 (plus fees); free for children age 12 or younger. For more information, visit reggaerootsfest.com .

Andre Lamar is the features/lifestyle reporter. If you have an interesting story idea, email Andre Lamar at alamar@gannett.com.

More Delaware music stories

Firefly is a 'playground' for adults: Fans share 10 years of favorite memories

Nurse rock singer: She transformed trauma, loss into a new album and deep friendships

Ex-Wawa employee ‘hated’ job: Now she's a TikTok star with a new record deal

Delaware exclusive: Tour Wilmington’s new $18 million soundstage

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Reggae Roots Music Festival will turn Delaware into 'Little Jamaica' with island vibes

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Delaware

If you are one of those people who orders steak almost every time they go out, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Delaware that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Brandywine Festival of the Arts returns in September

The Brandywine Festival of the Arts, returns to Brandywine Park on Sept. 10-11 with 240 artisans displaying and selling their works. Food, music, children’s activities, pet adoption and vaccination opportunities will also be offered. The vendors, including 40 who are exhibiting at the festival for the first time, include...
WILMINGTON, DE
delawaretoday.com

Former Miss Delaware Danielle Alura Finds Ways to Give Back

From performing to activism to beekeeping, Danielle Alura is always busy helping others and making a difference. For actress, model, singer and activist Danielle Alura, being onstage is normal— but often she’s speaking someone else’s words or wearing a fictional character’s clothes. At pageants, and for her causes, she speaks for herself.
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Delaware Society
State
Delaware State
City
Wilmington, DE
City
Townsend, DE
State
Maryland State
Wilmington, DE
Society
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Newark, DE USA

Just finished shopping at Acme and while putting my cart away I found this cute lil heart just hanging there, I thought it was the cutest thing! 🥰 Saw the tag that it needed a home and I was more than happy to take it to mine and give it one! Thank you to whoever made this unique heart! I promise to take excellent care of it! ❤️❤️
NEWARK, DE
Cape Gazette

Just Listed in Wolfe Pointe, Lewes Delaware!

Being offered, a beautiful 4-bedroom, 4-full bath home in the sought-after community of Wolfe Pointe located east of Route One and close to historic downtown Lewes, Lewes Canalfront Park, and Cape Henlopen State Park. Additionally, walking, and biking enthusiasts will enjoy easy access to the popular Junction & Breakwater Trail, which is located just outside the community! This beautiful home offers a striking two story family room with a stone wood burning fireplace, with plenty of natural light, a first floor master suite, office/study, vaulted dining area, custom built-in bookcases and cabinets, 2-attics, dual zone HVAC system, tankless water heater, spectacular landscaping, large patio, koi pond with water fall, outdoor shower, lawn irrigation with well, and much more.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

It hasn't exactly felt like the hottest month of the year over the last few days, but the calendar does, in fact, show we still have a few weeks left in the Summer of 2022. And that means a host of outdoor festivals and events still dominate the weekend calendars, many of which we're going to preview for you right now in our weekly "Weekender Blog."
LEWES, DE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Marley
Cape Gazette

Unknown Jack Lewis art among Dover-area artist’s collection

For as long as Amanda Sullivan can remember, her grandmother Jacqueline Johnson was a woman of the arts. She was always doing something, said Sullivan. “Sketching, painting, silversmithing, pottery, beadwork,” said Sullivan. “She would learn a medium, master it and then do something else. She was so exceptional.”
KENT COUNTY, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Delaware Burger Battle sold out

The 9th Delaware Burger Battle is officially a sellout. The popular event is returning on Aug. 27 to Rockford Park. Before its Covid hiatus, the 2019 Battle broke attendance records and raised more than $14,000 for its beneficiaries. “After experiencing our first ‘sold out’ Battle in 2019, the pandemic hiatus...
DELAWARE STATE
lvpnews.com

Collins will continue his career at Delaware

Liberty swimmer Addison Collins will be entering the University of Delaware as a Pennsylvania state champion when he continues his academic and athletic career as a Blue Hen this fall. Collins was part of the Hurricane 200 free relay team that captured PIAA state gold this past March while also...
NEWARK, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Localevent#Linus Music#Entertain#Roots Music#Firebase Lloyd#Reggae Roots#Jamaican
PhillyBite

Five of The Best Hot Dog Spots in Delaware

Delaware has some great options if you're craving a good hot dog. The state is home to some great hot dog spots, but which ones are the best? This article explores the best hot dog spots throughout the state. While Delaware may not have as many choices as other states, its best hot dog spots are well worth checking out. There are so many great hot dog joints that it's difficult to try them all.
NEW CASTLE, DE
delawarepublic.org

Rescue beagle puppies arrive in Delaware from Virginia breeding compound

Authorities raided a breeding compound in Cumberland, Virginia last month, rescuing over 4,000 beagles, and 12 of them have now arrived in Delaware looking for new homes. The 12 puppies, most under six months old, arrived at the Delaware Humane Association’s Wilmington and Delaware SPCA’s Stanton/Christiana Adoption Centers Tuesday, where they felt grass beneath their feet for the first time in their lives.
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarepublic.org

BMW Championship brings in local food trucks

As the PGA action heats up this weekend at the BMW Championship in Wilmington, patrons will be able to sample several local food trucks. Vendors at Wilmington Country Club have been set up for nearly a week in anticipation. Petra Heiss’ frozen treat business ‘Gotta Lotta Gelata’ has been a...
WILMINGTON, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington welcomes new police officers

Wilmington Police are welcoming their newest officers. 13 people graduated from the 101st Wilmington Police Academy on Friday at the Chase Center on the Riverfront. They will start their new assignments on Monday - working with a more senior police officer for at least six months. “There is something special...
WILMINGTON, DE
progressivegrocer.com

Wegmans Gets Ready to Welcome Guests in Delaware

Wegmans Food Markets is putting the finishing touches on its first location in the state of Delaware. The Wilmington store, situated at the intersection of Lancaster Pike and Barley Mill Road in New Castle County, is expected to open Oct. 26. This location, and two other small-format stores opening this...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Delaware Online | The News Journal

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Delaware News - Delawareonline is the home page of The News Journal with in depth and updated local news.

 http://delawareonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy