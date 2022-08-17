ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
itechpost.com

Death Stranding To Arrive on Microsoft’s PC Game Pass on Aug. 23

Death Stranding will soon come to the PC Game Pass. Microsoft's official PC Game Pass Twitter account has recently announced that Hideo Kojima's action adventure "strand" game will arrive on Microsoft's PC Game Pass next week. Death Stranding was previously released as a PlayStation 4 exclusive in 2019 before it...
VIDEO GAMES
itechpost.com

Here's Every Game Coming to Genesis Mini 2

If you're wondering what games will be playable for the SEGA Genesis Mini 2, then worry no more. The popular game developing company has recently revealed its games roster for the revamped version of its first Mega Drive Mini ahead of its release, per Nintendo Life. The Sega Genesis Mini...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy