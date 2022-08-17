ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cult of Mac

What we already know about Apple Watch Series 8

You don’t have to wait until September to get the details on the next-gen Apple Watch. Many of them leaked out already. Here’s what to expect out of the upcoming Series 8, and a new “extreme sports” Apple Watch. An updated Apple Watch SE is also supposedly in the offing.
Refinery29

The New Apple Watch Is High-Key Worth It — Here’s Why

I’ve always liked the idea of a high-tech wearable; having grown up with movies like Spy Kids and Inspector Gadget, the idea of a mini-computer on my wrist appealed to me in a big way. So naturally, when the Apple Watch first debuted in 2014, I was very intrigued. However, it wasn’t until the brand rolled out the third generation that I got one for myself. Honestly, at the time, it was pretty freakin’ cool; I loved the customization options for the watch face and how sleek and minimal the case was. Sure, the 38mm screen was a bit tiny. But I have small wrists and hands, so navigating things really wasn’t too bad. Mostly, I loved how I could quickly set timers as I cooked, track my workouts, and pay for groceries and subway fares with the tap of a wrist.
GeekyGadgets

Apple releases iOS 15.6.1 and iPadOS 15.61.1

Apple has released two new software updates, iOS 15.6.1 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.6.1 for the iPad, both of these updates are now available to download. According to the release notes for this new iPhone and iPad updates, these updates come with some important security updates. Here is a...
AOL Corp

The Apple Watch Series 7 is back at its record-low Prime Day price

SAVE $120: Amazon and Walmart have the Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS, 41mm) on sale for its all-time low price of $279 as of Aug. 2. That's 30% off its $399 MSRP. Several major retailers seem to be clearing out their inventories ahead of this fall's new Apple Watch (Pro? Series 8?) release.
technewstoday.com

How to See Deleted Notifications on iPhone?

We receive many notifications in a day, and sometimes we clear them without even taking a look at them. If you have deleted an important notification from your lock screen accidentally, then you might be wishing to have a time machine. That’s not really possible, but we can help you retrieve past notifications in other possible ways.
Digital Trends

iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 could arrive on September 7

Apple is reportedly planning an event on September 7 to launch new phones and smartwatches, reports Bloomberg. Earlier this month, notable tech product leaker Max Weinbach also tweeted about an Apple event happening close to the September 6 window. The star of the event will be the iPhone 14, of course.
The Verge

I am once again asking you to update your Apple devices

Well, here we are again: I’m writing an article to tell you that you should really update your iPhone, iPad, or Mac as soon as possible, because the latest software for them fixes some pretty nasty bugs. The security notes for iOS / iPadOS 15.6.1 and macOS 12.5.1 describe fixes for bugs in the OS’ kernel (basically the core that controls everything) and WebKit that could allow attackers to run malicious code on your device. The notes also warn that the bugs may have actively been exploited.
Digital Trends

How to cancel your Apple TV Plus subscription

So you signed up for a free trial of Apple TV Plus and just decided, "Meh, it's not for me." Or maybe you've had it for a while now and just want to save the $5 per month fee or try something else — hey, that's your business. The...
AOL Corp

How to add widgets to your Lock Screen in iOS 16

Your iPhone Lock Screen is getting a whole lot busier. With the release of iOS 16, currently accessible via public beta and expected to be fully launched this fall, iPhone users can now add widgets to the Lock Screen. The new widgets can feature anything from weather to stock information to calendar events, and will update themselves periodically.
knowtechie.com

How to update your Apple Watch

Apple releases Apple Watch updates every so often during the year. Major upgrades come once a year when Apple releases the next version of watchOS. Most updates are bug fixes, but some will give you new functionality. We’ll show you how to keep your Apple Watch up to date. This...
GeekyGadgets

What’s new in iOS 16 beta 6 (Video)

Yesterday Apple released iOS 16 beta 6 for the iPhone, they also released iPadOS 16 beta 6 for the iPad at the same time. Now we get to find out more details about what is included in the new beta of Apple’s iOS 16 in a new video from Zollotech.
GeekyGadgets

How to reset your iPhone network settings

If you have been experiencing issues when trying to connect to the Internet using your iPhone from either your home network, Internet hotspots or your 4G or 5G cellular networks. You may be interested in this quick guide that should be able to easily correct any connection issues you may be experiencing on your iPhone by showing you how to reset your iPhone network settings.
laptopmag.com

Apple September event date leaked: The countdown to iPhone 14 begins

The iPhone 14 is one of the most eagerly anticipated phone launches of the year. And as has been the case for essentially every iPhone announcement, and a new look seems to confirm our suspicions for Apple's September 2022 event. The ever-vigilant Apple observer, Mark Gurman, has revealed in a...
notebookcheck.net

Google brings many new features to the Pixel 4, Pixel 5 and Pixel 6 series with Android 13 public release

Google has finally introduced a public version of Android 13, having released numerous beta builds over the last few months. As expected, Android 13 is available on Pixel smartphones from the Pixel 4 series onwards. For reference, this also applies to all Pixel a series models, such as the lesser-spotted Pixel 5a and the new Pixel 6a. However, there is a catch for the Pixel 6 series when upgrading from Android 12 to Android 13.
GeekyGadgets

Google releases Android 13 for Pixel devices

Google has announced that it is rolling out its Android 13 software update for Pixel devices, it is also expected to be headed to other manufacturers’ devices soon. The new Android 13 software update brings a wide range of new features to Google’s Pixel smartphones, you can see more information below.
