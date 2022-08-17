ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Mom fighting abortion bans after her daughter's death points to her homeland as a cautionary tale

On the eve of the anniversary of her daughter's death Tuesday night, Rosa Hernández was having trouble falling asleep. She said she could still feel the presence of her 16-year-old child Rosaura "Esperancita" Almonte Hernández, who died a decade ago when she had leukemia. Doctors had delayed giving Rosaura chemotherapy because she was pregnant, and they didn't want to harm the fetus.
NBC News

GOP candidate for Florida House is booted from Twitter after post about shooting federal agents

A Republican candidate seeking a House seat in the Florida Legislature had his Twitter account yanked this week after a post about violence against federal agents. Luis Miguel, who's running in Florida's House District 20, said on Twitter that under his plan, federal agents could be shot on sight in the state. He told the website Florida Politics that Twitter had notified him that his account had been permanently suspended, which he later confirmed to NBC News on Friday.
NBC News

Florida judge orders DOJ to redact Trump search warrant affidavit

A Florida judge told the government to prepare a redacted version of the affidavit it used to justify the search of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. The judge is giving the government a week to make redactions to the document. The DOJ forcefully disagreed saying the investigation is still “in its early stages.”Aug. 18, 2022.
NBC News

Walmart expands abortion coverage for employees

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart, the nation’s largest employer, is expanding its abortion coverage for employees after staying largely mum on the issue following the Supreme Court ruling that scrapped a nationwide right to abortion. In a memo sent to employees on Friday, the company said its health...
NBC News

NBC News

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

