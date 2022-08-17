Read full article on original website
Mom fighting abortion bans after her daughter's death points to her homeland as a cautionary tale
On the eve of the anniversary of her daughter's death Tuesday night, Rosa Hernández was having trouble falling asleep. She said she could still feel the presence of her 16-year-old child Rosaura "Esperancita" Almonte Hernández, who died a decade ago when she had leukemia. Doctors had delayed giving Rosaura chemotherapy because she was pregnant, and they didn't want to harm the fetus.
GOP candidate for Florida House is booted from Twitter after post about shooting federal agents
A Republican candidate seeking a House seat in the Florida Legislature had his Twitter account yanked this week after a post about violence against federal agents. Luis Miguel, who's running in Florida's House District 20, said on Twitter that under his plan, federal agents could be shot on sight in the state. He told the website Florida Politics that Twitter had notified him that his account had been permanently suspended, which he later confirmed to NBC News on Friday.
Florida judge orders DOJ to redact Trump search warrant affidavit
A Florida judge told the government to prepare a redacted version of the affidavit it used to justify the search of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. The judge is giving the government a week to make redactions to the document. The DOJ forcefully disagreed saying the investigation is still “in its early stages.”Aug. 18, 2022.
Viral video of a racist rant led people to threaten the wrong business. The owner blames Google.
Editor's note: This story contains racist epithets that could be offensive to some readers. On June 13, Iris Mejia was trying to take a nap. She had called out of work because she felt sick and wanted to get some rest from the daily duties of running her salon, Beauty Bar Orlando in Florida.
As the cost to hire a lawyer climbs, some states let non-lawyers provide legal advice
More states are allowing non-lawyers to represent people in civil court matters as the gap in access to legal counsel grows wider between those who can afford attorneys and those who can’t. Although it’s in its early stages, such advocacy is desperately needed as states struggle to ensure residents...
Walmart expands abortion coverage for employees
NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart, the nation’s largest employer, is expanding its abortion coverage for employees after staying largely mum on the issue following the Supreme Court ruling that scrapped a nationwide right to abortion. In a memo sent to employees on Friday, the company said its health...
Michigan judge temporarily blocks prosecutors from enforcing state’s abortion ban
Circuit Court Judge Jacob Cunningham in Oakland County, Michigan, granted a preliminary injunction that would temporarily bar prosecutors in the state's largest counties from enforcing the state’s 1931 ban on abortion; the judge added that “by not issuing an injunction today, the court would send the healthcare system into crisis.”Aug. 19, 2022.
