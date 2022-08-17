Unicorn Quest brings sparkle-filled fun back to North East

NORTH EAST — Cort Cameron walked up and down Main Street dressed as a unicorn, taking pictures with kids and families alike.

Despite his close to eight-foot-tall inflatable unicorn costume’s impressive ability at retaining heat, Cameron said he is “doing it for the kids.”

That sense of liveliness echoed from children and adults, while the town’s fifth annual Unicorn Quest, a fairy tale-themed adventure, packed the sidewalks of Main Street on Saturday.

“It’s a perfect day,” Cameron said. “It’s definitely pretty positive and all the kids are loving it.”

The event offered free face painting, photo opportunities, live music and tons of food, along with an ability to earn gems towards free prizes.

Christie McDevitt, who created the initial idea of Unicorn Quest, has been dubbed the “unicorn mama” for her work with the event. This year, Unicorn Quest took on a Candyland inspired theme, with McDevitt dressed as the board game’s Queen Frostine.

“This is an event that just kind of warms your heart,” McDevitt said.

McDevitt said the event is designed around kids, but loves seeing adults get into it as well, with the creativity of local vendors and the light-heartedness of the mom’s and dad’s. The owner of North East Chocolates always loves the glitter.

Like McDevitt, Rylynn Lowe, 8, also enjoys the large amounts of glitter.

“It’s fun,” Lowe said. “I liked getting my hair covered in glitter.”

Mary-Ann Schmidt is one of those vendors to attend Unicorn Quest and said she makes sure to never miss it. Schmidt has attended the event all five years and is in her second year of selling her homemade jewelry and art.

Schmidt, founder of Mary’s Mosaics and More, said she always keeps the prices low for the kids and enjoys coming out to Main Street every year. The long-time teacher throughout Cecil County said the event allows her to see former students who always recognize her.

For Schmidt, the event allows her, along with all the attendees to get out into the community and just have fun.

“I just love it,” Schmidt said. “I love meeting the people from out of town, I love seeing people in the community.”