ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North East, MD

Unicorn Quest brings sparkle-filled fun back to North East

By By Patrick LaPorte
Cecil Whig
Cecil Whig
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XOJ7K_0hKCbY2R00

NORTH EAST — Cort Cameron walked up and down Main Street dressed as a unicorn, taking pictures with kids and families alike.

Despite his close to eight-foot-tall inflatable unicorn costume’s impressive ability at retaining heat, Cameron said he is “doing it for the kids.”

That sense of liveliness echoed from children and adults, while the town’s fifth annual Unicorn Quest, a fairy tale-themed adventure, packed the sidewalks of Main Street on Saturday.

“It’s a perfect day,” Cameron said. “It’s definitely pretty positive and all the kids are loving it.”

The event offered free face painting, photo opportunities, live music and tons of food, along with an ability to earn gems towards free prizes.

Christie McDevitt, who created the initial idea of Unicorn Quest, has been dubbed the “unicorn mama” for her work with the event. This year, Unicorn Quest took on a Candyland inspired theme, with McDevitt dressed as the board game’s Queen Frostine.

“This is an event that just kind of warms your heart,” McDevitt said.

McDevitt said the event is designed around kids, but loves seeing adults get into it as well, with the creativity of local vendors and the light-heartedness of the mom’s and dad’s. The owner of North East Chocolates always loves the glitter.

Like McDevitt, Rylynn Lowe, 8, also enjoys the large amounts of glitter.

“It’s fun,” Lowe said. “I liked getting my hair covered in glitter.”

Mary-Ann Schmidt is one of those vendors to attend Unicorn Quest and said she makes sure to never miss it. Schmidt has attended the event all five years and is in her second year of selling her homemade jewelry and art.

Schmidt, founder of Mary’s Mosaics and More, said she always keeps the prices low for the kids and enjoys coming out to Main Street every year. The long-time teacher throughout Cecil County said the event allows her to see former students who always recognize her.

For Schmidt, the event allows her, along with all the attendees to get out into the community and just have fun.

“I just love it,” Schmidt said. “I love meeting the people from out of town, I love seeing people in the community.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
baltimorefishbowl.com

Woodberry Kitchen to become Woodberry Tavern, website says

Spike Gjerde’s Woodberry Kitchen will become Woodberry Tavern when it reopens this fall, according to postings on its website. “Woodberry Tavern is the next iteration of Woodberry Kitchen’s dining experience, set to open during the fall of 2022,” the website states. “Guests will be treated to a...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5ny.com

Man finds rare purple pearl inside clam at Delaware restaurant

A Phoenixville, PA man was on vacation, enjoying a meal with his family at Salt Air Restaurant in Rehoboth Beach, DE when he came across a surprise in an order of clams: a purple pearl!. "It was the end of the dish and I felt something hard and crunchy as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Society
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
City
North East, MD
pauladeenmagazine.com

Easton, Maryland: Escape to Easton

Maryland’s eastern shore is dotted with small towns and inlets ready for exploring. Just across the Chesapeake Bay from Virginia, the welcoming air of Easton, Maryland, evokes Southern hospitality in a state that rides the border of the Mason-Dixon Line. Its growing food scene has cultivated several noteworthy restaurants, and when mixed with its quaint charm, it’s the perfect place to spend a weekend away.
EASTON, MD
Nottingham MD

Winning $2.2 million Multi-Match ticket sold in Middle River

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—A huge winning lottery ticket has been sold in Middle River. Maryland Lottery officials are looking for the lucky player who won an estimated annuity prize of $2.2 million in the Thursday, August 18 Multi-Match drawing. The winner, who is the second player to hit a Multi-Match...
wypr.org

Baltimore County looks to revive old shopping mall

Baltimore County plans to buy the old Sears building still connected to Security Square Mall for $10 million. It's an effort to revitalize the mall which in recent years has been in decline. County officials hope buying a former anchor store of Security Square will help them guide the mall’s future.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sparkle#Unicorn Quest#Candyland
WMDT.com

22 huskies rescued from Felton home in deplorable conditions

GEORGETOWN, Del. – Over 20 huskies were rescued from a home that was essentially unlivable in Felton. Now, animal rescue officials are working to improve the health of the dogs and hopefully find them another home. Officials with the Brandywine Valley SPCA were quick to spring into action and...
FELTON, DE
WBOC

Artifacts Found at Church Excavation Site In Easton

EASTON, Md. - The Asbury United Methodist Church, in Easton's historic area, uncovered artifacts after an excavation on Sunday and Monday. Flooding and drainage problems required new pipes to be laid on the site. The state of Maryland required an archeologist to be on site. Among the dirt, the archeologist...
EASTON, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
foxbaltimore.com

Special guest stops by the Baltimore City Fire Department

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A special guest stopped by the Baltimore City Fire Department, Friday. The Baltimore Orioles Bird flew by Engine 27 for the fire department's Friday at the Firehouse youth event!. The Orioles Bird played games, enjoyed free lunch with attending kids and toured the station.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

White Marsh steakhouse named among best in Baltimore

WHITE MARSH, MD—One of the best steakhouses in area is located right in White Marsh, according to a new report from Stacker. Kobe Japanese Steak & Seafood House on THE AVENUE at White Marsh came in at number 11 on this list. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated...
BALTIMORE, MD
PhillyBite

Five of The Best Hot Dog Spots in Delaware

Delaware has some great options if you're craving a good hot dog. The state is home to some great hot dog spots, but which ones are the best? This article explores the best hot dog spots throughout the state. While Delaware may not have as many choices as other states, its best hot dog spots are well worth checking out. There are so many great hot dog joints that it's difficult to try them all.
themunchonline.com

151 Denison St Unit 1

Cozy One Bedroom Rental - One bedroom, one bathroom with hardwood floors, new kitchen appliances and a large shared yard and front porch!. Hoping to find a respectful moral individual that needs a quiet home to get through the school year (and maybe longer). Five bedroom,... Learn more.
BALTIMORE, MD
Cecil Whig

Cecil Whig

Easton, MD
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
474K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cecil Whig is a local newspaper that covers Cecil County, Maryland since 1841. It is the oldest newspaper on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, publishes Wednesday and Friday, and online at www.CecilDaily.com

 https://www.cecildaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy