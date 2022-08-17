ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Missing 11-year-old Hartford boy found safe

By Jenn Brink, Samantha Stewart
WTNH
WTNH
 7 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 11-year-old boy who was reported missing from Hartford has been found safe, police said.

Ethan Taylor was reported missing early Wednesday after he was last seen around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Hartford police said Taylor was found Wednesday afternoon.

No additional information was immediately available.

James Thompson
7d ago

What area was he last seen? (Help to enhance search in the Last Seen Location 🤔👁️👁️,Then branch outward...

