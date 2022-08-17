Missing 11-year-old Hartford boy found safe

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 11-year-old boy who was reported missing from Hartford has been found safe, police said.

Ethan Taylor was reported missing early Wednesday after he was last seen around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Hartford police said Taylor was found Wednesday afternoon.

No additional information was immediately available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.