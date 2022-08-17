ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolves: Match Thread and How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur return to the friendly confines of north London to take on Wolves. This match will have a heck of a time living up to the entertainment we had last week against Chelsea. Antonio Conte will not be banned from the dugout after the Football Association ruled that a...
Liverpool Women Beat Aston Villa 1-0 and Prepare For Final Friendlies

After a disappointing 1-0 loss against rivals Manchester United, Liverpool notched their first pre-season friendly victory over Women’s Super League competition on Thursday. The goal came early from a corner. No surprise, it was the queen herself, Leanne Kiernan, who attacked the loose ball and tucked it away in the near corner.
Brighton & Hove Albion ‘exploring potential deal’ for Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour — report

Billy Gilmour’s somewhat underwhelming loan last season to Norwich City, his first ever loan, has failed to (re-)launch his senior Chelsea career, and he’s found himself on the periphery of the first-team for much of the summer. And it doesn’t look like he’ll be getting a look-in anytime soon, playing and training largely with the Development Squad.
Klopp Talk: Naby Keita, Bobby Firmino Available for Manchester United

Liverpool has been plagued with injuries at the start of the new season, and morale has been understandably not at the highest ahead of Monday’s Northwestern Derby against arch rivals Manchester United. But Jurgen Klopp provided some welcome news in his press conference. Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita are...
Chelsea, West Ham agree transfer fee for Emerson Palmieri — report

West Ham United’s pursuit of Emerson Palmieri in this transfer window has been one of the more fascinating tales as far as calciomercato stories go. They expressed an interest in the Italy international, stepped back over non-agreement of personal terms, then stepped back in two days later. Fortunately, for everyone involved, the tale appears to be heading towards its end.
Inglethorpe Signs New Contract

Alex Inglethorpe, Liverpool’s Academy director, has signed a new deal with the club today. Inglethorpe came to LFC a decade ago from Tottenham, and spent the first two years on Merseyside as the U21 manager. Since taking the director role in 2014, Inglethorpe has overseen the development of plenty...
Five Things From Reading’s 3-0 Demolition Of Blackburn

If Reading were an adolescent, they certainly have shown their tumultuous mood swings over the last two fixtures. A horrific shambles of a performance at Rotherham United versus this vibrant, spiky, confident spanking of the league leaders. Not in my living memory (and that’s a long, long time) could two performances, score lines and attitudes could be so wildly contrasting.
Liverpool preview w/Mark Kastner

New episode of The Busby Babe Podcast. Colin and Nathan are joined by Casey Evans and Mark Kastner to preview next Monday’s Manchester United vs. Liverpool match at Old Trafford. This episode is the second of the two episodes recorded on Tuesday. Be sure to like, share, rate 5...
Casemiro to Manchester United could be wrapped up today

According to multiple reports, Brazil and Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro could be just hours away from completing his move to Manchester United. The player trained with Real Madrid today before leaving the complex, and manager Carlo Ancelotti told the press that he was seeking a new challenge. With Casemiro and...
Leeds United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Preview, team news, how to watch

Back in May this year, Chelsea made the trip to Elland Road and handily beat Leeds 3-0 to add fuel to the race against Premier League relegation last season. Despite our best efforts Burnley, Watford and Norwich’s incompetence far outweighed Leeds’, who narrowly escaped from a return to Championship football thanks to a 2-1 win over Brentford in the last match of the previous term.
Nothing new on the Wesley Fofana front, claims Brendan Rodgers

Leicester City head coach Brendan Rodgers continues to insist that Wesley Fofana is not for sale and will be their player still when the transfer window slams shut in two weeks. One of course would except Rodgers to confidently stick to that position, but if we are to take him...
