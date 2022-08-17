Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool ‘Preparing Offer’ For Brighton’s Moises Caicedo
On Friday Ecuadorian news outlet StudioFutbol reported that Liverpool are ‘preparing an offer’ Brighton’s Moises Caicedo. The 20 year-old Ecuadorian central midfielder joined Brighton in February of 2021 for about £4m. The following August he joined Belgian side Beerschot on loan until January. The talk of...
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolves: Match Thread and How to Watch
Tottenham Hotspur return to the friendly confines of north London to take on Wolves. This match will have a heck of a time living up to the entertainment we had last week against Chelsea. Antonio Conte will not be banned from the dugout after the Football Association ruled that a...
SB Nation
Liverpool Women Beat Aston Villa 1-0 and Prepare For Final Friendlies
After a disappointing 1-0 loss against rivals Manchester United, Liverpool notched their first pre-season friendly victory over Women’s Super League competition on Thursday. The goal came early from a corner. No surprise, it was the queen herself, Leanne Kiernan, who attacked the loose ball and tucked it away in the near corner.
SB Nation
Brighton & Hove Albion ‘exploring potential deal’ for Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour — report
Billy Gilmour’s somewhat underwhelming loan last season to Norwich City, his first ever loan, has failed to (re-)launch his senior Chelsea career, and he’s found himself on the periphery of the first-team for much of the summer. And it doesn’t look like he’ll be getting a look-in anytime soon, playing and training largely with the Development Squad.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: Naby Keita, Bobby Firmino Available for Manchester United
Liverpool has been plagued with injuries at the start of the new season, and morale has been understandably not at the highest ahead of Monday’s Northwestern Derby against arch rivals Manchester United. But Jurgen Klopp provided some welcome news in his press conference. Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita are...
SB Nation
Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Dele latest, Broja & Januzaj updates, Lampard on Onana
“I liked him when he came on. I liked the presence of him. I don’t want to put too much on his shoulders, but there is a reason why we signed him and why we pushed so hard for him and I believe we will see that. “I know...
MLS・
SB Nation
Chelsea, West Ham agree transfer fee for Emerson Palmieri — report
West Ham United’s pursuit of Emerson Palmieri in this transfer window has been one of the more fascinating tales as far as calciomercato stories go. They expressed an interest in the Italy international, stepped back over non-agreement of personal terms, then stepped back in two days later. Fortunately, for everyone involved, the tale appears to be heading towards its end.
UEFA・
SB Nation
Inglethorpe Signs New Contract
Alex Inglethorpe, Liverpool’s Academy director, has signed a new deal with the club today. Inglethorpe came to LFC a decade ago from Tottenham, and spent the first two years on Merseyside as the U21 manager. Since taking the director role in 2014, Inglethorpe has overseen the development of plenty...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
Julian Alvarez: “What I want to do is to bring happiness to fans with assists and goals.”
Julian Alvarez is relishing his experience at Manchester City. After signing for City in January and joining in July, the Argentine star has had positive cameos in City matches thus far. Speaking to the press, he had a lot to say. Let’s dive in:. On the 93:20 goal. “I...
SB Nation
Pragmatism: How Manchester City Must Approach the Champions League
A fourth Premier League title in five years sealed Manchester City’s dominance in English football. The club has won all there is to win on the domestic scene. It’s now a question of “what next?”. As the new Champions League season approaches, all eyes are now on...
SB Nation
Pulisic willing to fight for Chelsea place as Sevilla express interest in Hudson-Odoi — reports
Christian Pulisic’s immediate future has been the subject of much speculation, with Manchester United reportedly interested in signing him this summer, while Newcastle United, Atletico Madrid and Juventus are also monitoring the situation. Chelsea are said to be open to a permanent departure, but are unwilling to sanction a...
SB Nation
Opinion: As the old song says, ‘Sunderland AFC are going to be alright’!
On Wednesday evening, Sunderland slipped to their first league defeat of the season, and only their second under Alex Neil. Unlike most losses, however, I wasn’t left with a bitter taste in my mouth afterward. We matched our opponents, who finished fifth in the second tier last season, until...
SB Nation
Five Things From Reading’s 3-0 Demolition Of Blackburn
If Reading were an adolescent, they certainly have shown their tumultuous mood swings over the last two fixtures. A horrific shambles of a performance at Rotherham United versus this vibrant, spiky, confident spanking of the league leaders. Not in my living memory (and that’s a long, long time) could two performances, score lines and attitudes could be so wildly contrasting.
SB Nation
Liverpool preview w/Mark Kastner
New episode of The Busby Babe Podcast. Colin and Nathan are joined by Casey Evans and Mark Kastner to preview next Monday’s Manchester United vs. Liverpool match at Old Trafford. This episode is the second of the two episodes recorded on Tuesday. Be sure to like, share, rate 5...
SB Nation
Casemiro to Manchester United could be wrapped up today
According to multiple reports, Brazil and Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro could be just hours away from completing his move to Manchester United. The player trained with Real Madrid today before leaving the complex, and manager Carlo Ancelotti told the press that he was seeking a new challenge. With Casemiro and...
SB Nation
Leeds United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Preview, team news, how to watch
Back in May this year, Chelsea made the trip to Elland Road and handily beat Leeds 3-0 to add fuel to the race against Premier League relegation last season. Despite our best efforts Burnley, Watford and Norwich’s incompetence far outweighed Leeds’, who narrowly escaped from a return to Championship football thanks to a 2-1 win over Brentford in the last match of the previous term.
SB Nation
Tuchel receives larger fine than Conte, and suspended one-match ban, too
Apparently neither Antonio Conte nor Thomas Tuchel will have to miss their team’s matches this weekend, despite both receiving red cards at the conclusion of Sunday's 2-2 draw between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge. That's the latest bit of nonsensical ruling from The FA, though not that...
SB Nation
Nothing new on the Wesley Fofana front, claims Brendan Rodgers
Leicester City head coach Brendan Rodgers continues to insist that Wesley Fofana is not for sale and will be their player still when the transfer window slams shut in two weeks. One of course would except Rodgers to confidently stick to that position, but if we are to take him...
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Man City vs. FA, What Julian Wants, Liam Arrives at Stoke, and More...
We’ve made it to Friday!! Time to catch up on all the latest headlines before Matchweek 3 gets underway. Man City charged by FA for ‘violent’ pitch invasion vs Aston Villa after Premier League title win - Joe Bray - Manchester Evening News. The FA have charged...
SB Nation
Everton vs Nottingham Forest: Opposition Analysis | Stumbling into Trouble
Everton host Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest in one of this weekend’s traditional three o’clock matchups with pressure starting to mount for the home side to get some points on the board. Losing star striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin to a knee injury just days before the season commenced...
Comments / 0