Read full article on original website
Related
wvik.org
Company Town
This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. Young Ralph Jackson worked in the coal mines around Cable, Illinois until the Coal Valley Mining Company did him a favor and brought him into their company store to learn clerking. Several years later he was able to return the favor and teach the company a lesson.
wvik.org
New Name for QC Civic Center
Thursday officials of the civic center and Vibrant, a Moline-based financial services company, made the announcement. Vibrant President and CEO Matt McCombs calls the ten year deal an investment in the community. "The opportunity to be the first local business that's actually sponsoring The Mark and having the naming rights...
wvik.org
Scott County Considers Solar Ordinance
Planning Director Chris Mathias says since 1980, Scott County has had very strict rules to protect its agricultural land. And that even small, alternative uses must be scrutinized very carefully. "We have some of the best farmland in the world here, and in my opinion we need to make sure...
Comments / 0