Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
The lab industry is ready for monkeypox, says Quest exec
The World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global emergency July 23, and the U.S. issued a similar declaration Aug. 4. More than 14,000 cases have been confirmed in the U.S. as of Aug. 18, according to CDC data. Harvey Kaufman, MD, senior medical director at Quest Diagnostics, spoke with Becker's...
beckershospitalreview.com
Community pharmacies face Adderall supply disruptions
Many community pharmacists are struggling to stock Adderall amid supply disruptions and high demand for the attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder treatment, Bloomberg reported Aug. 18. Among 358 community pharmacy leaders polled between July 25 and Aug. 5, 64 percent said brand name and generic versions of Adderall were on backorder, a survey...
beckershospitalreview.com
US to roll back coverage of COVID-19 vaccines, treatments starting this fall
The Biden administration is set to begin shifting costs of COVID-19 vaccines and treatments to the commercial market, ending the practice of the U.S. government purchasing the drugs and making them available at no cost, The Wall Street Journal reported Aug. 18. HHS is set to hold an Aug. 30...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hackensack U Medical Center 2nd in world to implant new heart pump
N.J.-based Hackensack University Medical Center became the second hospital in the world to implant the Impella Bridge-to-Recovery heart pump, New Jersey Business Magazine reported Aug. 18. Cardiac surgeon Yuriy Dudiy, MD, implanted the device in a 63-year-old male diagnosed with advanced heart failure on July 18. Impella BTR received FDA...
RELATED PEOPLE
IFLScience
New Antibody Neutralizes All Known COVID-19 Variants
As experts continue to warn that ignoring COVID-19 and the 15,000 deaths a day it is causing is a grave mistake, it has become clear a lasting solution to the virus will require something that neutralizes all coronavirus variants, else we risk constantly trailing behind. Now, Harvard researchers believe they have found just that – a single antibody that neutralizes all known SARS-CoV-2 variants in their laboratory tests.
beckershospitalreview.com
UW Medicine Heart Institute 1st to perform minimally invasive heart tumor removal
Interventional cardiologists at the Seattle-based UW Medicine Heart Institute performed the first minimally invasive heart tumor removal using a catheter-delivered device July 27. The procedure only took James McCabe, MD, and Zachary Steinberg, MD, 30 minutes to complete. The 54-year-old patient avoided the typical open-heart surgery and significant recovery standard...
beckershospitalreview.com
Long-serving Mayo Clinic leader Craig Smoldt dies at 80
Craig Smoldt, who served as a Mayo Clinic administrator for five decades, died Aug. 5, according to a notice in The Courier. Mr. Smoldt, 80, had been battling cancer, according to the notice. Mr. Smoldt, who began his career at Mayo in 1970 before retiring in 2020, was integral to...
beckershospitalreview.com
Jaguar Health gets 180 days to comply with Nasdaq bid rule
Pharmaceutical company Jaguar Health has been granted until Feb. 13, 2023, to comply with Nasdaq's $1 bid price requirement, the company said Aug. 19. Jaguar Health must report a closing bid price of $1 per share for 10 consecutive business days or face delisting from the stock index, according to an Aug. 19 company news release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckershospitalreview.com
AHA, Joint Commission launch comprehensive heart attack center certification
The American Heart Association, in collaboration with the Joint Commission, launched a new certification July 1 to ensure effective care for patients experiencing cardiac events. The Comprehensive Heart Attack Center certification completed the available cardiac systems of care program and provided a new standard of certified care, according to an...
beckershospitalreview.com
10x Genomics lays off 8% of staff
Biotech company 10x Genomics recently reduced its workforce by 8 percent, a move that affects about 100 employees. "We took this action to make us more resilient in the current environment and put us on a path to become a sustainable business," 10x Genomics co-founder and CEO Serge Saxonov wrote in a statement to Becker's. "It's the people of 10x who make the magic happen, which is what made this decision to reduce the size of our team so difficult."
beckershospitalreview.com
Health informatics chief Dr. Peter Winkelstein says EHR, patient data exchange could work like smartphone apps
The seamless sharing of patient data has long been a goal of many in healthcare. Just ask Peter Winkelstein, MD. He has led the health informatics program at the University of Buffalo for 25 years. He is also chief medical information officer for Kaleida Health and UBMD Physicians' Group, both based in Buffalo, N.Y.
beckershospitalreview.com
Dr. Raymond Damadian, inventor of the first MRI scanner, dies at 86
Raymond Damadian, MD, who built the first MRI scanner more than forty years ago, died Aug. 3, The New York Times reported Aug. 17. He was 86. Dr. Damadian's research helped revolutionize the field of diagnostic medicine, with MRI scans now widely relied on to diagnose cancer and other conditions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beckershospitalreview.com
Frustrated with drug prices, some pharmacies bypass insurance
A small but growing number of pharmacies are opting to bypass the nation's health insurance system and sell generic drugs straight to consumers at lower prices, NBC News reported Aug. 19. These "cash" or "self-pay" pharmacies sell drugs at wholesale prices, plus a small mark-up, which they pocket as profit....
beckershospitalreview.com
Optum Store adds $55 telehealth visits
Optum's online marketplace, which aims to provide affordable healthcare products and services, now has virtual care visits. Optum Store is offering same-day virtual appointments for patients with COVID-19, allergies, acute pain, skin problems, sinus and ear infections, colds and other conditions. Patients with sprains, burns, cuts and bruises can also use the virtual service to consult a clinician.
beckershospitalreview.com
Digital health company Thirty Madison lays off 10% of staff
Thirty Madison, a company that treats patients for a variety of chronic conditions through telehealth and its proprietary medications, has reduced its workforce by 10 percent, a spokesperson confirmed to Becker's. The spokesperson didn't comment further or identify the number of employees affected. The company's LinkedIn page says it has...
beckershospitalreview.com
Omicron-tweaked vaccines could be for everyone 12 and up, White House says
The updated COVID-19 boosters aimed at targeting omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 could soon be authorized for people 12 and older, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha, MD, told NBC News Aug. 17. Drugmakers are racing to test the modified vaccines — which are poised to include half of...
beckershospitalreview.com
Home health startup AlayaCare cuts workforce by 14%
AlayaCare, a tech startup that focuses on home healthcare, has let go of 60 employees, or 14% of its workforce, BetaKit reported Aug. 16. The company provides artificial intelligence-enabled software to home and community-based health care providers that allows them to schedule, document and bill for care. The firm also offers patient portals.
beckershospitalreview.com
Pharma giants slam Medicare drug price negotiation
The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 opens the door for Medicare to negotiate prices for certain drugs — a change that drug manufacturers strongly oppose. President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law Aug. 16. The sweeping $739 billion reconciliation package contains some of the most significant changes to Medicare in years, particularly the dynamic between the federal health insurance program and drugmakers.
beckershospitalreview.com
31% of NPs may leave healthcare: 5 survey findings
A survey of more than 2,000 U.S. nurse practitioners found nearly a third are considering leaving healthcare, according to Medscape's first report on nurse practitioner burnout and depression published Aug. 18. The report is based on online survey responses from 2,084 practicing nurse practitioners polled from April 5 to May...
beckershospitalreview.com
US to boost monkeypox vaccine supplies: 2 updates
An additional 1.8 million doses of the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine will be available for health departments to order starting Aug. 22, according to White House officials. "We will make approximately 360,000 vials, or up to 1.8 million more doses, available to states and jurisdictions," Dawn O'Connell, assistant secretary for preparedness and response atHHS, said Aug. 18. More than 700,000 vials of the vaccine have been shipped nationwide, representing more than 1 million doses currently available for use.
Comments / 0