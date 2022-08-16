Biotech company 10x Genomics recently reduced its workforce by 8 percent, a move that affects about 100 employees. "We took this action to make us more resilient in the current environment and put us on a path to become a sustainable business," 10x Genomics co-founder and CEO Serge Saxonov wrote in a statement to Becker's. "It's the people of 10x who make the magic happen, which is what made this decision to reduce the size of our team so difficult."

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO