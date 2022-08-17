Read full article on original website
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
China Opposes U.S. Chip Act, to Take Measures to Safeguard Rights
BEIJING (Reuters) - China opposes a new chips act passed by the United States and will take forceful measures to safeguard its legitimate rights when necessary, said China's commerce ministry on Thursday. Some provisions in the U.S. act restricted normal economic, trade and investment activities of relevant firms in China,...
Japan mulls long-range missile upgrades due to China threat: report
Japan is considering the deployment of more than 1,000 long-range cruise missiles to increase its ability to counter growing regional threats from China, local newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun reported on Sunday. But the ministry was also expected to ask approval for a list of unpriced items, including the development cost to upgrade the long-range cruise missiles, the Asahi Shimbun newspaper said. hih/aha
Russia's war at 6 months: A global economy in growing danger
Martin Kopf needs natural gas to run his family's company, Zinkpower GmbH, which rustproofs steel components in western Germany.Zinkpower's facility outside Bonn uses gas to keep 600 tons of zinc worth 2.5 million euros ($2.5 million) in a molten state every day. The metal will harden otherwise, wrecking the tank where steel parts are dipped before they end up in car suspensions, buildings, solar panels and wind turbines.Six months after Russia invaded Ukraine, the consequences are posing a devastating threat to the global economy, including companies like Zinkpower, which employs 2,800 people. Gas is not only much more costly,...
Half of Russia's Black Sea Fleet's Combat Jets Out of Operation - Western Official
LONDON (Reuters) - Blasts at the Saky air base in the annexed Crimean peninsula earlier this month have put more than half of the Russian Black Sea fleet's naval aviation combat jets out of use, a Western official said on Friday. The air base near Novofedorivka on the west coast...
Australia's Qantas apologises to customers for operational problems
SYDNEY, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd (QAN.AX) will offer A$50 ($34) vouchers, loyalty status extensions and lounge passes to frequent flyers to apologise for a rise in delays, cancellations, lost baggage and staffing issues since travel demand rebounded.
Taiwan Says China Continuing Military Activities Nearby
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's defence ministry said 17 Chinese aircraft and five Chinese ships were detected operating around Taiwan on Saturday as Beijing continued military activities near the island. It said this included four aircraft that crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line, which in normal times acts as an unofficial...
Eight days of strike action commences at UK’s biggest port
The first of an eight-day workers strike at the UK’s biggest container port begins on Sunday.Around 1,900 members of Unite at Felixstowe will walk out in a dispute over pay in the first strike to hit the port since 1989.It is the latest outbreak of industrial action to hit a growing number of sectors of the economy.Workers including crane drivers, machine operators and stevedores are taking action after voting by more than 9-1 in favour of strikes.The union said the stoppage will have a big impact on the port, which handles around four million containers a year from 2,000 ships.But...
China Jails Canadian Tycoon for 13 Years for Finance Crimes
BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese-born Canadian tycoon who disappeared from Hong Kong in 2017 was sentenced Friday to 13 years in prison for a multibillion-dollar string of financial offenses and his company was fined $8.1 billion, a court announced. Xiao Jianhua was convicted of misusing billions of dollars of...
Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Lays off Staff, Reveals Police Probe
(Reuters) - Troubled crypto lender and borrower Hodlnaut on Friday laid off about 40 employees since pausing crypto withdrawals and disclosed an investigation by the Singapore police. The company, which applied for a form of creditor protection last week, did not reveal further details about the police proceedings. "While Hodlnaut...
S&P Global Increases Ukraine's Foreign Currency Rating
(Reuters) - Global ratings agency S&P Global on Friday raised Ukraine's foreign currency sovereign credit ratings, noting the country has completed a distressed debt restructuring. The long- and short-term foreign currency sovereign credit ratings are now raised to "CCC+/C" from "SD/SD", S&P said. Last week, Ukraine's overseas creditors backed its...
Ukrainian Economy Could Contract 35-40% by Year-End - Minister
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's economy could contract 35-40% by the end of the year, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on Friday. Hit by Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, the economy contracted 15.1% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2022. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Toby Chopra)
Russia-Controlled Zaporizhzhia Says It's Exporting up to 7,000 T of Grain Per Day
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia is exporting up to 7,000 tonnes of grain per day, Russian-installed authorities there said on Saturday. Ukraine has accused Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, of stealing grain from territories that Russia's army has seized since Moscow sent...
China Sentences Tycoon Xiao Jianhua to 13 Years, Fines His Company $8.1 Billion
BEIJING (Reuters) -A Shanghai court on Friday sentenced Chinese-Canadian billionaire Xiao Jianhua, not seen in public since 2017, to 13 years in jail and fined his Tomorrow Holdings conglomerate 55.03 billion yuan ($8.1 billion), a record in China. Xiao and Tomorrow Holdings were charged with illegally siphoning away public deposits,...
Greece's Exit From Enhanced EU Scrutiny Ends 12 Years of Pain - PM
ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece's exit on Saturday from the European Union's so-called enhanced surveillance framework for its economy ends 12 years of pain and allows the country greater freedom in policy making, its prime minister said. Greece's economic performance and policies have been closely monitored under the framework since 2018...
U.S. Air Force Secretary: China's Actions Around Taiwan Increase Risk
TAIPEI (Reuters) - U.S. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said on Friday that China's actions around Taiwan increase the level of risk and he hoped that China's behaviour returns to the norms that were established before. China, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, has been staging military...
