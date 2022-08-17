ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Paris Hilton, Winklewoss Twins-Backed Startup Aims To Bring Extinct Woolly Mammoth Back To Life

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4244eJ_0hKCRZdE00

A startup, which counts Winklevoss Capital Management, Paris Hilton and public speaker Tony Robbins among its backers, is planning to bring back to life the long-extinct Tasmanian tiger and the woolly mammoth.

What Happened: Gemini Exchange co-founder and Bitcoin BTC/USD-bull Cameron Winklevoss said “Amazing awaits,” on Twitter while sharing a Bloomberg piece on Dallas, Texas-based Colossal Biosciences, the startup bringing back the extinct animals.

Colossal’s plan involves taking cells from the thylacine animal’s closest non-extinct relatives like the dunnart and engineering them with Tasmanian tiger DNA, reported Bloomberg.

In the case of mammoths, Colossal would take genetic material from Asian elephants and use frozen woolly mammoth DNA to bring the extinct species back to life.

Why It Matters: Colossal was started by technology entrepreneur Ben Lamm and Harvard University geneticist George Church in September last year with $15 million in seed money and the company has since then raised another $60 million, noted Bloomberg.

The executives at the Winklevoss-backed startup say that bringing back the Tasmanian tiger could help in efforts to re-balance Australian ecosystems that have suffered long from sustained loss of biodiversity, according to Bloomberg.

Colossal said in a statement on Tuesday that it had partnered with the University of Melbourne and its Thylacine Integrated Genetic Restoration Research Lab, headed up by Andrew Pask.

Pask was termed a “foremost Tasmanian tiger expert” by the company. He said, “rewilding the thylacine to the Tasmanian landscape can significantly curb the destruction of this natural habitat due to invasive species.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Colossal to De-Extinct the Thylacine, also known as the Tasmanian Tiger, an Iconic Australian Marsupial That Has Been Extinct Since 1936

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Colossal Biosciences, a breakthrough genetic engineering and de-extinction company, announces it has started the de-extinction of the thylacine, a beloved Australian marsupial that was eradicated by human hunting nearly a century ago. Commonly known as the Tasmanian tiger, the slim, striped keystone species was native to Australia, including Tasmania and New Guinea and had previously roamed the Earth for millions of years. This is the second announced animal de-extinction project from Colossal, which uses breakthrough gene-editing technologies for a new wave of wildlife and ecosystem conservation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005043/en/ (Photo: Colossal Biosciences)
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Winklevoss
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Tony Robbins
Good News Network

Common Weed May Be ‘Super Plant’ That Holds Key to Drought-Resistant Crops

A drought-proof weed may hold the key to feeding the world, according to new research. The common plant known as purslane, harbors important clues about how to create valuable drought-resistant crops. Yale scientists describe how Portulaca oleracea integrates two distinct metabolic pathways to create a novel type of photosynthesis that...
AGRICULTURE
IFLScience

Carl Sagan's 1995 Prediction Of America's Future Is Worryingly Accurate

Over 25 years ago, Dr Carl Sagan made an eerily prophetic prediction about the future, appearing to foretell the rise of big tech, misinformation, and astrology Twitter. Sagan is best known as a preacher of science, communicating complex ideas with passion and poetry like no other, but the late astrophysicist was also a dab hand at sharp insights into humanity.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Woolly Mammoth#Extinct#Invasive Species#Wooly Mammoth#Linus Business#Business Industry#Gemini Exchange#Bitcoin Btc Usd#Colossal Biosciences#Itiscolossal#Asian#Harvard University#Australian
ScienceAlert

Deep Water Under The Colorado Plateau Reveals a Hidden Surprise

Earth's deepest sources of water may not be as old as we once assumed. Based on samples taken from deep below the Colorado Plateau, the briny remnants of ancient seas that make up the base of many groundwater systems might not be so perfectly isolated from the world above. When researchers attempted to date the region's Paradox Basin, between Colorado and Utah, they found 'young' water had been flushed down as deep as three kilometers (1.9 miles). The fresh influx would have been delivered by rainfall, snow melt or natural aquifers as recently as between 400,000 and 1.1 million years ago. While that might seem downright...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Benzinga

Bill Gates Shares Plan To Tackle The 'World's Deadliest Animal'

Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates shared a plan to outsmart the “world’s deadliest animal” on Monday. What Happened: Gates recently wrote on his blog about a building in Medellín, Colombia, where scientists are breeding “millions and millions” of mosquitoes. The scientists are feeding...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
71K+
Followers
160K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy