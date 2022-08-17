Ethereum Rises Above $1,900; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Wednesday
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, managed to surpass the $24,000 level on Wednesday.
The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, showed a steady growth, topping the $1,900 mark.
Other popular crypto coins, including Ripple XRP/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, traded higher this morning.
EOS EOS/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Celsius CEL/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.16 trillion, recording a 24-hour rise of 1.2%. BTC was trading lower by around 0.3% to $24,045, while ETH rose by around 1.4% to $1,907 on Wednesday.
Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Target Corporation TGT and Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW, scheduled for release today.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- EOS EOS/USD
Price: $1.59
24-hour gain: 25.9%
- Tezos XTZ/USD
Price: $1.97
24-hour gain: 9.3%
- Quant QNT/USD
Price: $119.66
24-hour gain: 6.2%
- Dogecoin DOGE/USD
Price: $0.08548
24-hour gain: 5.3%
- UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD
Price: $5.40
24-hour gain: 4.4%
Losers
- Celsius CEL/USD
Price: $2.40
24-hour drop: 13.6%
- Convex Finance CVX/USD
Price: $6.27
24-hour drop: 3.9%
- Monero XMR/USD
Price: $165.18
24-hour drop: 3.2%
- STEPN GMT/USD
Price: $1.05
24-hour drop: 3.1%
- Oasis Network ROSE/USD
Price: $0.09118
24-hour drop: 2.1%
