ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Ethereum Rises Above $1,900; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Wednesday

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=157jTz_0hKCRPny00

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, managed to surpass the $24,000 level on Wednesday.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, showed a steady growth, topping the $1,900 mark.

Other popular crypto coins, including Ripple XRP/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, traded higher this morning.

EOS EOS/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Celsius CEL/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.16 trillion, recording a 24-hour rise of 1.2%. BTC was trading lower by around 0.3% to $24,045, while ETH rose by around 1.4% to $1,907 on Wednesday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Target Corporation TGT and Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

  • EOS EOS/USD

Price: $1.59

24-hour gain: 25.9%

  • Tezos XTZ/USD

Price: $1.97

24-hour gain: 9.3%

  • Quant QNT/USD

Price: $119.66

24-hour gain: 6.2%

  • Dogecoin DOGE/USD

Price: $0.08548

24-hour gain: 5.3%

  • UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD

Price: $5.40

24-hour gain: 4.4%

Losers

  • Celsius CEL/USD

Price: $2.40

24-hour drop: 13.6%

  • Convex Finance CVX/USD

Price: $6.27

24-hour drop: 3.9%

  • Monero XMR/USD

Price: $165.18

24-hour drop: 3.2%

  • STEPN GMT/USD

Price: $1.05

24-hour drop: 3.1%

  • Oasis Network ROSE/USD

Price: $0.09118

24-hour drop: 2.1%

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why Tesla Stock Will Be More Affordable Next Week

The Elon Musk-led mega-EV company Tesla Inc TSLA announced on Aug. 5 its intention to split its stock just two years after completing another stock split. With the 3-1 split just a week away, here’s what you need to know about it. What's Happening: Aug. 25 is when Tesla...
STOCKS
Benzinga

$3.9 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed slightly higher on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dow Falls 60 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mixed toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 60 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.19% to 33,917.28 while the NASDAQ rose 0.24% to 12,968.90. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.12% to 4,279.09. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2.4% on...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Ethereum Eth Usd#Ripple Xrp Usd#Eos#Btc#Target Corporation Tgt#Lowe S Companies Inc#Tezos Xtz Usd Price#Convex Finance#Cvx Usd Price#Stepn
Benzinga

How Much $1,000 Invested In Apple, Meta, Amazon, Netflix, Alphabet In Mid-June Would Have Fetched Ahead Of Friday's Plunge

Tech stocks had an uninspiring first half, following which they collectively lost multi-billion dollars in market capitalization. Given the steep declines, investors began discounting a rebound as fundamentals improve, prompting bargain hunters to step in. Battered Tech Stocks Stem Rot: True to expectations, tech stocks did turn around after hitting...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Warren Buffett Purchased More Shares Of Paramount, Activision Blizzard and Ally Financial: How These 3 Dividend Stocks Can Provide Value

Warren Buffett is one of the most successful well-known value investors in the world, seeking investments in companies with strong fundamentals and future growth potential. After many 13F filings revealed the bearish stance hedge funds have on the market, this CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) made numerous new investments, as time in the market can be much better than trying to time the market.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Benzinga

Bulls and Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Apple, Marathon Oil And Why Coinbase May End Ethereum Staking

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories. Wall Street's rally of four consecutive weeks came to an end on Friday, as stocks took a sharp downturn. The S&P 500 finished the week lower by 1.21%, while the Dow was down by a slight 0.16%, and the Nasdaq saw the biggest weekly decline, closing 2.62% lower.
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dogecoin Daily: Price In Red, Shibes Sound Alarm Over 'Trojan Horse'

Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 8.9% lower at $0.07 over 24 hours leading up to early Friday morning. DOGE was seen trading lower along with other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 3.15% to $1.1 trillion. Dogecoin Price Performance. Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour -8.9%. 24-hour against Bitcoin -5.9%
MARKETS
Benzinga

This Healthcare Stock Is Trading Lower By 29%: Here Are 29 Stocks Moving Premarket

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. PSTV shares rose 88.7% to $1.04 in pre-market trading after the company was awarded $17.6 million from State of Texas for continued development of co.'s lead investigational targeted radiotherapeutic Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome for the treatment of patients with leptomeningeal metastases. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. CDAK shares rose 42.4% to...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
71K+
Followers
160K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy