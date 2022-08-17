Ethereum Rises Above $1,900; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Wednesday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, managed to surpass the $24,000 level on Wednesday.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, showed a steady growth, topping the $1,900 mark.

Other popular crypto coins, including Ripple XRP/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, traded higher this morning.

EOS EOS/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Celsius CEL/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.16 trillion, recording a 24-hour rise of 1.2%. BTC was trading lower by around 0.3% to $24,045, while ETH rose by around 1.4% to $1,907 on Wednesday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Target Corporation TGT and Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

EOS EOS/USD

Price: $1.59

24-hour gain: 25.9%

Tezos XTZ/USD

Price: $1.97

24-hour gain: 9.3%

Quant QNT/USD

Price: $119.66

24-hour gain: 6.2%

Dogecoin DOGE/USD

Price: $0.08548

24-hour gain: 5.3%

UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD

Price: $5.40

24-hour gain: 4.4%

Losers

Celsius CEL/USD

Price: $2.40

24-hour drop: 13.6%

Convex Finance CVX/USD

Price: $6.27

24-hour drop: 3.9%

Monero XMR/USD

Price: $165.18

24-hour drop: 3.2%

STEPN GMT/USD

Price: $1.05

24-hour drop: 3.1%

Oasis Network ROSE/USD

Price: $0.09118

24-hour drop: 2.1%