House candidate Mary Peltola speaks with News of the North
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The unofficial results from Alaska's special primary election show a close race between the three U.S. House candidates. According to the Alaska Division of Elections, Democrat Mary Peltola holds a lead over Republican Sarah Palin. Republican Nick Begich is ranked third in the results. In an...
Skaflestad looks to take JKT's place in Alaska House of Representatives
Hoonah, Alaska (KINY) - Kenny Skaflestad, a commercial fisherman in Hoonah and former mayor there, is running to replace Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins in the House of Representatives in Juneau. Skaflestad, a Republican, and Democrat Rebecca Himschoot of Sitka, will face off in November for the seat.. So far in the primary,...
Alaska Summit on critical mining minerals to be held next week
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - In partnership with state and congressional leaders, the University of Alaska will host a summit to explore Alaska’s role in meeting the country’s need for a domestic supply of critical mineral resources. The gathering will include policymakers, industry leaders, Alaska Native corporations, state and...
Pilot project launched to support Tribal climate resilience in Alaska
Storm-driven erosion on the Ninglik River that was creeping towards Newtok has caused the southwest Alaska community to relocate nine miles downriver to Mertarvik. (Photo credit ANTHC) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium and NOAA have announced the launch of a new pilot project to support...
Serve Alaska awarded AmeriCorps funding to organizations across Alaska
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - AmeriCorps has awarded $2,010,338 in grants to Serve Alaska State Service Commission, matching $1.8 million in local funding. The award will expand Serve Alaska and AmeriCorps’s presence across Alaska where sub-grantees have been receiving funding to bring support and training to communities. AmeriCorps State and...
Alaska tops WalletHub analysis on job openings
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - With the labor force participation rate at 62.1%, WalletHub released updated data on 2022’s "States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring." In order to see where employers are struggling the most in hiring, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia...
Yamaha signs agreement to expand marine technical training in Alaska
Pat Pitney, President, University of Alaska, Ben Speciale, President, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit, Dr. Tamika L. Ledbetter, Commissioner, Alaska Department of Labor, Mike Dunleavy, Governor. (Credit: Yamaha.) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit and the Alaska Maritime Education Consortium signed a Yamaha Marine Training Program Agreement...
