Great date ideas for the rain – whether it’s a first date or long-term love

By Imy Brighty-Potts
 3 days ago

At last, the heatwave is tapering off, as the UK is set to see rain fall after weeks of drought and sunshine. But, after a fun summer of dates and drinks in the park, can we even remember how to date when the weather turns?

Whether it’s an awkward first date or a rendezvous with your long-term lover, here are seven dates that don’t depend on the sunshine.

Check out the free art scene near you

Galleries and museums are a fabulous – and often free – way to get out of the house and explore, without being outdoors. With interactive exhibitions, famous artwork, or even just something a bit odd that you will question with your date, they’re a great place to go. Wandering about and having something to focus on will break the tension, and there will always be something to chat about.

Get competitive with a couple’s cook-off

Why not try a full Come Dine With Me-style challenge with your date? This could even then be a series of dates where you each have to serve up a meal, drinks and provide entertainment. Bring other couples in on it for a fun way to catch up with pals and double date indoors.

See what up-and-coming comedy nights are happening nearby

Comedy gigs make a great date, because there will be laughter (awkward or genuine) and there is no need to clutch at straws for topics to discuss. Being in the audience together creates instant rapport, and even if they aren’t the best act you’ve seen, you and your date will bond through the shared experience.

Often shows for up-and-coming comedians will include up to 10 acts and cost next to nothing – many being ‘pay what you can’. The best places to find gigs like this are normally through local pubs and on Instagram and Twitter , and are often referred to as New Act, New Material nights.

Have a themed cocktail night at home

TikTok has been awash lately with fun videos of friends having themed drinks nights, crafting cocktails around a favourite film or what your job is. Why not give this a go with a few themes each, and make a tasty drink for the other? Equally, you could learn some of the classics, and sit back with your date and relax.

Paint one another

Ever wondered how you look through your date’s eyes? Well, here’s one way to find out – depending on their level of talent. Pick up some paints, or even just a set of felt tips, maybe add a bottle of wine into the mix, pop some inspiring music on and get painting one another. You could use a photo or go full Van Gogh and paint from still life, whatever you do, this is a sure-fire way to get laughing with your date.

Visit an independent cinema

A rainy day cinema trip is a calming experience, but why not take it a step further and see what’s showing at one of the smaller cinemas near you? They may be showing a classic you want to relive together or the newest blockbuster, but chances are, it won’t cost you the world and will have a lovely atmosphere.

