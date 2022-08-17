ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump is struggling to find good lawyers who are still willing to represent him: WaPo report

By Cheryl Teh
 3 days ago
A file photo of Donald Trump. Drew Angerer/Getty Images
  • Donald Trump is struggling to find lawyers willing to represent him, per a Washington Post report.
  • The Post spoke to several lawyers, some of whom described Trump as an impossible client.
  • Others said they feared they would not get paid after representing him.

Former President Donald Trump is having trouble finding a good lawyer to represent him, per a new report from The Washington Post.

The Post spoke to several lawyers who commented under the condition of anonymity on Trump's struggle to find seasoned counsel to defend him. "Everyone is saying no," a Republican lawyer told The Post, weighing in on how lawyers are turning down the Trump camp's cases.

Also speaking under anonymity, another lawyer spoke about the difficulties faced when representing Trump. They said that during his presidency, Trump would tweet about the Mueller probe against his legal team's advice. Several other people also told The Post that Trump was an impossible client, and worried if they would be compensated for their work.

"In olden days, he would tell firms representing him was a benefit because they could advertise off it. Today it's not the same," said Michael Cohen, a former Trump lawyer who has since become a fierce critic of the former president.

"He's also a very difficult client in that he's always pushing the envelope, he rarely listens to sound legal advice, and he wants you to do things that are not appropriate, ethically or legally," Cohen added.

Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich told The Post that the Trump legal team includes individuals like Jim Trusty and Evan Corcoran, who have "decades of prosecutorial experience and have litigated some of the most complex cases in American history."

"President Trump is represented by some of the strongest attorneys in the country, and any suggestion otherwise is only driven by envy," Budowich said.

Trump is currently represented by Trusty and Corcoran — as well as Alina Habba, a New Jersey parking garage lawyer, and former One America News anchor Christina Bobb.

Trump is facing several major legal challenges this year, including an investigation in New York into whether the Trump Organization violated banking, insurance, and tax laws and whether it engaged in financial fraud. Trump pleaded the fifth more than 440 times during his deposition in the case.

Trump could also be facing potential criminal charges following an investigation from the Department of Justice into whether he mishandled confidential documents. While executing a search warrant on Trump's Mar-a-Lago last Monday, the FBI removed 11 sets of classified documents — some of which were marked "top secret" and concerned nuclear weapons. According to the warrant, the Justice Department is looking into whether Trump broke three federal laws, including the Espionage Act.

A representative at Trump's post-presidential press office did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Lunatic Fringe
3d ago

he has the right to remain silent ... anything's he says or does can be used against him in a court of law..!! if you cannot afford an attorney one will be appointed for you..🤓

OtherSophie
3d ago

When your previous lawyers wind up in jail, have their law license suspended, and find themselves on the receiving end of billion dollar lawsuits, your expectations can't be too high for the future.

DonTheCon Loser
3d ago

Any lawyer that represents DonTheCon deserve what they get. 😂

