Charlottesville, VA

WSET

'We remember:' Hurricane Camille struck Virginia 53 years ago

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Camille slammed into the Appalachian Mountains 53 years ago, taking hundreds of lives across a few states and wreaking irreparable devastation in affected communities. Camille is one of only four Category 5 hurricanes to make landfall in the United States. By the time...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WHSV

SOL scores are in: how did schools in the Valley do?

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia’s Department of Education released the SOL testing scores for the 2021-2022 school year. While schools across the state struggled to reach pre-pandemic numbers, many in the Valley made significant strides. Overall, the state of Virginia saw an increase in pass rates in Reading, History...
VIRGINIA STATE
Boomer Magazine

Public Fish & Oyster

Food and travel writer Steve Cook stumbles upon an unexpected find near the Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia: a restaurant teeming with seafood, Public Fish & Oyster in Charlottesville. As most Richmonders know, when you want good seafood, you gotta head to the mountains. Okay, I made that up. And...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
theunionstar.com

Foster care agency seeks local homes for children in need

United Methodist Family Services (UMFS) is seeking people who want to make a difference in a child’s life by providing a stable environment of love and understanding. Katherine Solvig, a foster parent recruiter from the UMFS Lynchburg office, is hoping to develop more foster homes for children who need placement in Campbell County, Appomattox County, and the surrounding areas.
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

Investigating armed robbery at Fork Union store

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery. According to a release, the incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Dollar General on James Madison Highway in Fork Union. The suspect ran away from the scene before deputies arrived. He may...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Verona and Staunton courthouse cost estimates revealed

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County residents have a big choice to make in November. They’ll vote on where they want their courthouse to be, and architects and engineers have now wrapped up their cost estimates. County leaders reported the findings Wednesday at a press conference. If course facilities...
VERONA, VA
NBC 29 News

UPDATE: Rivanna River body identified

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Police have a identified a man found dead in the Rivanna River on Saturday, August 13. Investigators say 46-year-old William Jasper was from the Charlottesville area. A cause of death has not been determined at this time. If you have any information about this...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Officials respond to overnight fire at Love’s Travel Stop in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - According to Augusta County Fire-Rescue Chief Gregory Schacht, around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Love’s Travel Stop in Greenville, for reports of a structure fire in the Chester’s Chicken restaurant. The Chief says the fire was in the rear of the restaurant in a storage area, and was caused by improper storage of oily rags. As a result, the Chester’s Chicken restaurant sustained considerable damage. Meanwhile, Love’s and McDonalds sustained minimal smoke damage.
GREENVILLE, VA
The Roanoke Star

Will Washington & Lee University Wall Off Historic Site?

Virginia, known as “The Cradle of Presidents,” has held an important and honored place in American history. For example, due to British explorers founding Jamestown along the James River in 1607, the Old Dominion became the birthplace of English-speaking America. Signage from the National Park Service explains that, owing to Richmond serving as the capital […]
LEXINGTON, VA
WHSV

Seneca Caverns closed until further notice due to staffing shortages

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Seneca Caverns in West Virginia announced on Thursday that it will be closed until further notice citing staffing shortages. According to a Facebook post from Seneca Caverns, that includes the caverns, gift shop, gemstone mining, and Asbury’s Restaurant. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Eleven-hour welfare check ends without incident

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An eleven-hour welfare check attempt in Lynchburg on Cobbs Street came to an end Thursday night. Police say they were called to Cobbs Street at 10 a.m. Thursday for a report of a disorderly female. Officers say she was wanted for a non-violent misdemeanor and made...
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

Lake Anna celebrates 50 years of being built

CHARLOTTESVILLE Va, (CBS19 NEWS) -- Lake Anna has celebrated its 50-year anniversary today. The lake was created in 1972 following Dominion Energy's closing of the dam, as residents now know as the 17-mile-long lake. A planned celebration will take place on August 20 to celebrate the existence of the lake...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

