WSET
'We remember:' Hurricane Camille struck Virginia 53 years ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Camille slammed into the Appalachian Mountains 53 years ago, taking hundreds of lives across a few states and wreaking irreparable devastation in affected communities. Camille is one of only four Category 5 hurricanes to make landfall in the United States. By the time...
wfxrtv.com
VSP special agents testify in deadly Rockbridge Co. gas station explosion trial
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The trial for a Roanoke man charged with four counts of manslaughter in connection with a deadly gas station explosion in Rockbridge County in 2019 entered its fourth day on Thursday. On May 10, 2019, an explosion at the South River Market killed four...
WHSV
SOL scores are in: how did schools in the Valley do?
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia’s Department of Education released the SOL testing scores for the 2021-2022 school year. While schools across the state struggled to reach pre-pandemic numbers, many in the Valley made significant strides. Overall, the state of Virginia saw an increase in pass rates in Reading, History...
Public Fish & Oyster
Food and travel writer Steve Cook stumbles upon an unexpected find near the Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia: a restaurant teeming with seafood, Public Fish & Oyster in Charlottesville. As most Richmonders know, when you want good seafood, you gotta head to the mountains. Okay, I made that up. And...
theunionstar.com
Foster care agency seeks local homes for children in need
United Methodist Family Services (UMFS) is seeking people who want to make a difference in a child’s life by providing a stable environment of love and understanding. Katherine Solvig, a foster parent recruiter from the UMFS Lynchburg office, is hoping to develop more foster homes for children who need placement in Campbell County, Appomattox County, and the surrounding areas.
cbs19news
Investigating armed robbery at Fork Union store
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery. According to a release, the incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Dollar General on James Madison Highway in Fork Union. The suspect ran away from the scene before deputies arrived. He may...
WHSV
Verona and Staunton courthouse cost estimates revealed
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County residents have a big choice to make in November. They’ll vote on where they want their courthouse to be, and architects and engineers have now wrapped up their cost estimates. County leaders reported the findings Wednesday at a press conference. If course facilities...
cbs19news
Lots of rain in last month affects local orchards and vineyards
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia has experienced a significant amount of rain since the beginning of July, and while rain may be a great thing for some plants, too much can also cause harm. In the last six weeks, the Charlottesville area has received around seven inches of...
WHSV
Lineweaver Apartments in Harrisonburg getting upgrades, residents unsure if its enough
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority has been making upgrades to Lineweaver Apartments and will continue to do so with a 1.2 million dollar grant they received earlier this year. However, some living there are concerned the upgrades may not be enough. One of the upgrades...
wfxrtv.com
More witnesses testify about deadly Rockbridge Co. gas station explosion
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The trial for a Roanoke man facing multiple counts of manslaughter in connection with a 2019 explosion at a Rockbridge County gas station has finished its third day, with several witnesses testifying for the prosecution. On May 10, 2019, an explosion at the South...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County police identify Charlottesville man found dead in Rivanna River
The Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the man found dead on Aug. 13 in the Rivanna River. A cause of death for William Jasper, 46, of Charlottesville, has not been determined at this time, according to a release from the Albemarle County Police Depaetment. This incident is still...
NBC 29 News
UPDATE: Rivanna River body identified
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Police have a identified a man found dead in the Rivanna River on Saturday, August 13. Investigators say 46-year-old William Jasper was from the Charlottesville area. A cause of death has not been determined at this time. If you have any information about this...
NBC Washington
Family Who Lost 2 Brothers in Crash Endures With Help of Virginia Community
A family in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, who suffered an unimaginable tragedy is crediting community support with helping them through their grief. In March 2021, three teenage brothers were riding in an SUV that one of their friends was driving when it went off the road, crashed and burst into flames.
WHSV
Officials respond to overnight fire at Love’s Travel Stop in Greenville
GREENVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - According to Augusta County Fire-Rescue Chief Gregory Schacht, around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Love’s Travel Stop in Greenville, for reports of a structure fire in the Chester’s Chicken restaurant. The Chief says the fire was in the rear of the restaurant in a storage area, and was caused by improper storage of oily rags. As a result, the Chester’s Chicken restaurant sustained considerable damage. Meanwhile, Love’s and McDonalds sustained minimal smoke damage.
Will Washington & Lee University Wall Off Historic Site?
Virginia, known as “The Cradle of Presidents,” has held an important and honored place in American history. For example, due to British explorers founding Jamestown along the James River in 1607, the Old Dominion became the birthplace of English-speaking America. Signage from the National Park Service explains that, owing to Richmond serving as the capital […]
WHSV
Seneca Caverns closed until further notice due to staffing shortages
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Seneca Caverns in West Virginia announced on Thursday that it will be closed until further notice citing staffing shortages. According to a Facebook post from Seneca Caverns, that includes the caverns, gift shop, gemstone mining, and Asbury’s Restaurant. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may...
WDBJ7.com
Eleven-hour welfare check ends without incident
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An eleven-hour welfare check attempt in Lynchburg on Cobbs Street came to an end Thursday night. Police say they were called to Cobbs Street at 10 a.m. Thursday for a report of a disorderly female. Officers say she was wanted for a non-violent misdemeanor and made...
WSET
Attorney and former Army Officer arrested on cyberstalking charge in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — An attorney and former Army Officer assigned to the United States Army Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School (JAG School) in Charlottesville, was arrested over the weekend in Arkansas and charged with cyberstalking. Manfredo Madrigal, III, 36, a former resident of Charlottesville, Virginia,...
WSLS
Trial continues for man charged in deadly 2019 Rockbridge County explosion
BUENA VISTA, Va. – Wednesday was day three of the 2019 deadly Rockbridge County gas explosion trial. The third day of the trial was led by eyewitness accounts. “I just didn’t know what to do,” said one witness who testified Wednesday. Four people died in May 2019...
cbs19news
Lake Anna celebrates 50 years of being built
CHARLOTTESVILLE Va, (CBS19 NEWS) -- Lake Anna has celebrated its 50-year anniversary today. The lake was created in 1972 following Dominion Energy's closing of the dam, as residents now know as the 17-mile-long lake. A planned celebration will take place on August 20 to celebrate the existence of the lake...
