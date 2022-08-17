Read full article on original website
Louisiana Tries to Get Retirees Back in Class Teaching
The teacher shortage in Louisiana is a problem in most school districts. This is a nationwide problem as many teachers have left the profession for a variety of reasons. Earlier this year, the National Education Association released a survey showing more than 50% of teachers in the nation were considering retiring earlier than expected. That is twice the number from the 2020 survey.
All 3 Abortion Clinics Pulling Out of Louisiana
For the first time in 50 years, there will be no abortion clinics in the state of Louisiana. This is claimed as answered prayer to some, a nightmare for abortion activists. Hope Medical clinic in Shreveport announced Tuesday that they will relocate to another 'abortion friendly' state after the recent denial of their appeal challenging Louisiana's trigger laws.
United Way To Help Louisiana Residents With Electric Bill
The United Way of Southwest Louisiana and Entergy Louisiana have formed a partnership to help residents in Southwest Louisiana pay their electric bills. Entergy Louisiana prices have skyrocketed over the last few months and customers all over the state are struggling to cover the cost. However, it appears that there may be a light at the end of the tunnel.
How To Make Louisiana Muscadine Wine
Hey, y'all! I just found out it's muscadine season in Louisiana. It's a giant grape, with seeds in it and it's known as the fruit of the South. Did you know it makes the best wine? To be honest I don't consider myself a wine drinker. Another word, it's not my go-to when I am drinking socially. I like wine, but I'm more of a Canadian Whisky girl (Crown Royal.) Be that as it may, if I had to choose my favorite flavor in wine...hands down it would have to be muscadine wine. If you haven't tried it, you don't know what you're missing. It is so good!
Tropical Development in the Gulf Possible This Weekend
A persistant area of low pressure and disorganized showers and thunderstorms has survived its trip across Central America and southern Mexico and appears to be poised to emerge into the very warm waters of the southwestern Gulf of Mexico later today. That system has been monitored by the National Hurricane...
Most Stressed Out States: Where Does Louisiana Rank?
If you've ever wondered where Louisiana ranks among the most stressed-out states, we're about to drop some knowledge on ya!. Well if you guessed 1st...ding, ding, ding...you win! And go figure, we were #1 for the last few years too. WalletHub.com recently took 40 different factors into account to rank...
Severe Weather Threat Possible in South Louisiana Thursday
Residents of South Louisiana can expect an increased threat of rain and potentially severe weather across the region on Thursday. That threat is included in the forecast from the Storm Prediction Center but it does not appear as if the increased threat of rain and storms will be related to a weak tropical system that is expected to push into the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days.
Heavy Rain Threat Likely for South Louisiana Through the Weekend
South Louisiana residents should be bracing for a threat of heavy rainfall and potentially severe storms over the next few days. Yes, it looks as if we are going to be heading into another extended period of wet weather with the potential for heavy tropical downpours at least through the beginning of next week.
Man Arrested in Texas for Deadly Louisiana Vehicle Crash
A Marshall man has been arrested on Friday after causing a fiery crash that killed a driver and injured two others on Highway 80 late in May. Just before noon on May 27, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies and investigators responded to a crash on Highway 80 in Greenwood. Upon arrival they found two vehicles on fire, and a third destroyed. A crime scene investigator determined that a gray pickup truck, driven by 40-year-old Stephen Stasny, was traveling eastbound on Highway 80 when it crossed over onto oncoming traffic, hitting another pickup truck head-on. Then, a third vehicle crashed into the back of the second pickup truck. Stasny's pickup ended up on the side of the road, while the other two vehicles went up in flames.
Gas Station ‘Sliders’ Robbing Louisiana Residents
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office recently issued a warning to the public, urging residents to be aware of their surroundings when pumping gas. Various Law enforcement agencies say gas stations across the state are seeing an uptick in vehicle burglaries and carjackings. Last week Calcasieu.info posted the...
