Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur declares Jordan Love to be ‘light years ahead’ of last year
The Green Bay Packers could have a sleeping giant on their hands in the name of Jordan Love. We’ve yet
Aaron Rodgers’ Bashing of Young Green Bay Packers Receivers Led to Team Meeting
In an attempt to wake up the Green Bay Packers’ young receiving core, veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers called out the group this week. Following a practice with the New Orleans Saints that included a lot of “mistakes,” Rodgers wanted them to be more “consistent.”. “It’s unfortunately...
TMZ.com
Deshaun Watson Suspended 11 Games, Fined $5 Mil, But QB Says He's Innocent
11:10 AM PT -- Watson's agent, David Mulugheta, is explaining his client's contradicting statements ... saying, "Deshaun has always stated he is innocent of sexual assault. Nothing has changed in what he said. He also said he is remorseful, the decisions he made have created this situation." "The settlement allows...
TMZ.com
Legendary College Hoops Announcer Dick Vitale Announces He's Cancer Free
Legendary college hoops announcer Dick Vitale is officially cancer free again, he announced Wednesday. Vitale said in a series of tweets that he got the great news from his doctor following a myriad of tests this week. "Dick u have gone from being in remission to being CANCER FREE,'" Vitale...
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers Criticizes Green Bay Packers WRs
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers Quarterback, is no happy camper as he criticizes the young Packers receivers group for dropping passes. Rodgers expects a lot out of his wide receivers and when they fail to meet those expectations, he is not shy about telling them. He even went as far as saying to the receivers group, “you keep dropping the ball, you’re not going to be out there”, along with some other criticisms. After these statements, Rodgers met with the group directly.
TMZ.com
Jerry Jones Brushes Off Antonio Brown's Cowboys Interest, We Have Young Guys
If Antonio Brown wants Jerry Jones to call him, it won't be about making him a Dallas Cowboy ... 'cause the legendary owner says he'd rather give his young receivers a chance. The former Buccaneer spoke about his NFL future with TMZ Sports last week ... and while he has a boomin' rap career, it definitely sounded like he wasn't ready to step away from the game just yet -- saying, "Tell Jerry Jones to call me!"
TMZ.com
Zach And Julie Ertz Welcome Son, Madden, 'You Are So Loved'
Zach and Julie Ertz are officially parents -- the couple just welcomed their newborn son, Madden!!. "One week with our sweet boy! Madden Matthew Ertz you are so loved," Ertz wrote on Instagram. "Beyond grateful to be your Dad. @julieertz and I can't even put into words how blessed we are to be your parents."
TMZ.com
Hank Aaron 1954 Topps Rookie Card Sells For $720K, Breaks Record
Even posthumously, Hank Aaron continues to set records ... 'cause TMZ Sports has learned one of his rookie cards just sold for over $700K, making it the most expensive Aaron card EVER. Aaron's famous 1954 Topps piece netted $720K at auction on Thursday night -- easily surpassing the old record...
Reviewing the Green Bay Packers' 2022 offseason
Back to becoming a consistent Super Bowl threat in recent years, the Packers have remained unable to overcome perpetual postseason stumbling blocks. The team’s back-to-back No. 1 seeds from 2020-21 were a first in franchise history — with record-based home-field advantage only being introduced in the mid-1970s — but neither led to a Super Bowl berth. The Packers managed a third straight 13-win season but endured a divisional-round upset. Much has changed since, inviting big-picture questions.
