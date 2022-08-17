ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

TMZ.com

Legendary College Hoops Announcer Dick Vitale Announces He's Cancer Free

Legendary college hoops announcer Dick Vitale is officially cancer free again, he announced Wednesday. Vitale said in a series of tweets that he got the great news from his doctor following a myriad of tests this week. "Dick u have gone from being in remission to being CANCER FREE,'" Vitale...
HEALTH
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers Criticizes Green Bay Packers WRs

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers Quarterback, is no happy camper as he criticizes the young Packers receivers group for dropping passes. Rodgers expects a lot out of his wide receivers and when they fail to meet those expectations, he is not shy about telling them. He even went as far as saying to the receivers group, “you keep dropping the ball, you’re not going to be out there”, along with some other criticisms. After these statements, Rodgers met with the group directly.
GREEN BAY, WI
TMZ.com

Jerry Jones Brushes Off Antonio Brown's Cowboys Interest, We Have Young Guys

If Antonio Brown wants Jerry Jones to call him, it won't be about making him a Dallas Cowboy ... 'cause the legendary owner says he'd rather give his young receivers a chance. The former Buccaneer spoke about his NFL future with TMZ Sports last week ... and while he has a boomin' rap career, it definitely sounded like he wasn't ready to step away from the game just yet -- saying, "Tell Jerry Jones to call me!"
DALLAS, TX
TMZ.com

Zach And Julie Ertz Welcome Son, Madden, 'You Are So Loved'

Zach and Julie Ertz are officially parents -- the couple just welcomed their newborn son, Madden!!. "One week with our sweet boy! Madden Matthew Ertz you are so loved," Ertz wrote on Instagram. "Beyond grateful to be your Dad. @julieertz and I can't even put into words how blessed we are to be your parents."
NFL
TMZ.com

Hank Aaron 1954 Topps Rookie Card Sells For $720K, Breaks Record

Even posthumously, Hank Aaron continues to set records ... 'cause TMZ Sports has learned one of his rookie cards just sold for over $700K, making it the most expensive Aaron card EVER. Aaron's famous 1954 Topps piece netted $720K at auction on Thursday night -- easily surpassing the old record...
MLB
Pro Football Rumors

Reviewing the Green Bay Packers' 2022 offseason

Back to becoming a consistent Super Bowl threat in recent years, the Packers have remained unable to overcome perpetual postseason stumbling blocks. The team’s back-to-back No. 1 seeds from 2020-21 were a first in franchise history — with record-based home-field advantage only being introduced in the mid-1970s — but neither led to a Super Bowl berth. The Packers managed a third straight 13-win season but endured a divisional-round upset. Much has changed since, inviting big-picture questions.
GREEN BAY, WI

