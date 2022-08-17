Read full article on original website
WBD Stock Unmoved; It Seeks to Sell Stake in GB News
Warner Bros is planning to sell its stake in loss-making television channel GB News. The company will focus on its other media brands. Warner Bros (WBD) is in the process of selling its stake in the loss-making television channel GB News. Bloomberg reports that the sell-off should allow the embattled news outlet to pursue a new £60 million fundraising round. In addition, GB News co-founders Andrew Cole and Mark Schneider are also set to sell their stakes.
Marshalls keeps guidance numbers on track but takes a cautious approach
Marshalls had a strong first-half trading performance but is taking a cautious approach to the economy’s inflationary pressures. Despite a slowdown in consumer spending, paving expert Marshalls (GB:MSLH) reported a jump in its revenue and earnings in its half-year results for 2022. The company maintained its full-year guidance numbers...
NICE Stock Down Despite Q2 Beat; Street Says Buy
NICE has delivered a robust Q2 performance on the back of strength in its Cloud vertical. Meanwhile, two Wall Street heavyweights have upped their NICE stakes. Shares of cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions provider NICE Ltd. (NICE) are in the red so far today despite robust Q2 earnings results, marked by margin expansion and upbeat guidance.
Roku Expands Its Mexican Operations; Investors are Optimistic
Roku has enhanced its offerings in the Roku TV space, with three notable additions to be made available starting this month. Meanwhile, top retail investors on TipRanks are buying up ROKU shares. Streaming pioneer Roku, Inc. (ROKU) recently revealed the launch of three Roku TV brands in Mexico, namely Aiwa,...
America’s Car-Mart Drives In Q1 Earnings Miss; Stock Drops in Response
America’s Car-Mart shares fell after hours after its Q1 earnings missed estimates. Nonetheless, the automotive retailer continues to make customer gains. Automotive retailer America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT) has reported weaker than expected numbers for the first quarter of 2023 marked by its bottom-line lagging estimates. Shares of the company fell in after-hours trading yesterday in response.
Target Becomes America’s Worst Retailer
Target just announced disappointing quarterly figures. Is a rebound coming?
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund disclosed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
Three Dividend Stocks With Strong Buy Ratings from Analysts
High-yield dividend stocks have been incredibly resilient this year. As the market rally picks up steam, the following names seem likely to hold their own, even if everything else goes back on the retreat. In this piece, we used TipRanks’ Comparison Tool to have a closer look at three dividend...
Dogecoin: $1 Price Target is Realistic
The skeptics will call Dogecoin a joke token, but they don’t appreciate just how far this little crypto coin has come during the past decade. Besides, support from a famous automaker CEO could help Dogecoin reach the all-important $1 level someday. Dogecoin is a sub-penny cryptocurrency with a price...
2 Buy-Rated Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7% (With Solid Upside to Boot)
The stock market might be at a crossroads once again. In recent weeks, we’ve seen some solid gains, mostly across the board, as a rally has taken hold and moderated year-to-date losses on the major indexes. But is this rally running out of steam?. Taking the bearish view of...
Is Recently Listed Driven Brands (NASDAQ: DRVN) a Good Stock to Buy?
In this article, we will learn why automotive services provider Driven Brands could be a good investment option for prospective investors. North Carolina-based Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN), which went public in January 2021, is one of the largest automotive services companies in North America. The company’s financial performance has been impressive, and its prospects appear very bright. On TipRanks, analysts, bloggers, hedge funds, and retail investors look bullish, which makes DRVN stock a good investment option.
Is Power Corporation Stock’s 5.6% Dividend Worth It?
Investors may see a diversified, relatively safe 5.6%-yielding stock such as Power Corporation and get excited about it, and that’s fair. However, due to the company’s fundamentals not being perfect, we believe there are better dividend opportunities elsewhere. Power Corporation of Canada (TSE: POW) is a relatively large...
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
While BILL, WEBR, and FL stocks gained in Friday’s early trade, STNE and BBBY slipped. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Friday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. Domestic merchandise retail store chain Bed Bath &...
Meta Platforms Stock: Should Investors Look Beyond Near-Term Pressures?
Meta Platforms stock is down significantly this year amid weak ad spending, heightened competition from TikTok, and Apple’s iOS policy changes. That said, several Wall Street analysts continue to believe in the company’s long-term growth story. This year has been very challenging for Meta Platforms’ (META) investors. Meta’s...
Stock Market Today – Friday, Aug 19: What You Need to Know
We have arrived at the final day of a relatively less volatile week, as the bear market rally from earlier this month fades on heightened fears of a recession. As a result, stocks finished the day in the red. Stocks Finish Friday’s Session in Negative Territory. Last Updated 4:15...
This couple made $13,000 in passive income in just over a month: 'We only work 1 hour per week'
Last September, wedding photographers Adriana Krause and Stephan Alvin did something unusual. They bought a second home during a global pandemic. The home, a cabin in Oakhurst, California, is their business's headquarters, located near Yosemite National Park where they shoot small ceremonies. When they're not in California, they're in Rio de Janeiro, where they purchased a condo in July 2020.
Deere’s (NYSE: DE) Q3 Earnings Miss & Lower FY22 Projections Upset Investors
Deere’s stock fell in the pre-market trading session on Friday as investors reacted to the company’s Q3 earnings lag and lowered projections for Fiscal 2022. Illinois-based Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) has delivered mixed results for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 (ended July 31, 2022). The company’s earnings surprise was (7.4%), while revenues surpassed the consensus estimate by 9.6%. In addition to the earnings miss, the company’s lowered projections for Fiscal 2022 seem to have disappointed investors.
Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Are Their ‘Top Picks’ for the Rest of 2022
Anyone involved in the investing game will know it’s all about “stock picking.” Choosing the right stock to put your money behind is vital to ensure strong returns on an investment. Therefore, when the Wall Street pros consider a name to be a ‘Top Pick,’ investors should take note.
BlackRock (BLK) Launches Fintech ETF
BlackRock launched a new ETF to invest in companies disrupting the global financial services space. Meanwhile, hedge funds have turned bullish about the company and are bulking up on its stock. Investment management giant BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) recently launched a new ETF focusing on financial technology, or fintech, companies.
