Warner Bros is planning to sell its stake in loss-making television channel GB News. The company will focus on its other media brands. Warner Bros (WBD) is in the process of selling its stake in the loss-making television channel GB News. Bloomberg reports that the sell-off should allow the embattled news outlet to pursue a new £60 million fundraising round. In addition, GB News co-founders Andrew Cole and Mark Schneider are also set to sell their stakes.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO