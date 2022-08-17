Read full article on original website
A$AP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty in Alleged A$AP Relli Shooting
A$AP Rocky appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to charges he shot his former friend – an early member of the A$AP Mob – during a “heated discussion” on a Hollywood street last November. Prosecutors charged the Harlem rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, with two counts of using a semiautomatic firearm to assault Terell Ephron, also known as A$AP Relli. Rolling Stone was first to report last week that Ephron was the alleged victim in the felony case and had filed a civil lawsuit against Mayers for assault, battery, negligence and intentional infliction of...
Rapper A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to shooting at his friend during argument on a Hollywood sidewalk
Rapper A$AP Rocky - boyfriend of singing superstar Rihanna and father of her three month-old baby boy - pleaded not guilty in Los Angeles today to shooting at a former friend and music partner during an argument. Charged with two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, Rocky -...
A$AP Rocky Seen Arriving In Court As He Pleads Not Guilty To Felony Assault Charges: Photos
A$AP Rocky looked ready for court, as he arrived for his hearing in the felony assault case on Wednesday, August 17. Rocky, 33, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was charged with 2 counts of felony assault with a firearm months after a shooting in November 2021. He sported a dark blue suit and tie, as well as a black face mask, as he arrived for the trial. He pleaded not guilty, according to Entertainment Tonight.


