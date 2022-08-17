ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

A$AP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty in Alleged A$AP Relli Shooting

A$AP Rocky appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to charges he shot his former friend – an early member of the A$AP Mob – during a “heated discussion” on a Hollywood street last November. Prosecutors charged the Harlem rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, with two counts of using a semiautomatic firearm to assault Terell Ephron, also known as A$AP Relli. Rolling Stone was first to report last week that Ephron was the alleged victim in the felony case and had filed a civil lawsuit against Mayers for assault, battery, negligence and intentional infliction of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

A$AP Rocky Seen Arriving In Court As He Pleads Not Guilty To Felony Assault Charges: Photos

A$AP Rocky looked ready for court, as he arrived for his hearing in the felony assault case on Wednesday, August 17. Rocky, 33, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was charged with 2 counts of felony assault with a firearm months after a shooting in November 2021. He sported a dark blue suit and tie, as well as a black face mask, as he arrived for the trial. He pleaded not guilty, according to Entertainment Tonight.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Sobbing Vanessa Bryant tells court she fears cops MOVED daughter Gianna's body to photograph it after fatal helicopter crash, and says ghoulish leaked snaps triggered horrific panic attack

Vanessa Bryant broke down in tears while testifying in a Los Angeles court room on Friday that she lives in constant fear that photographs of the bodies of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna will be leaked on social media after officials shared them around. Bryant sobbed and gasped for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Gun Violence#Attorneys#Music Industry#Violent Crime#Tmz#Terr
The Independent

Judge bars Louisiana father from contacting child in custody battle with alleged victim

A Louisiana man has been denied contact with his daughter in the latest development of a high-profile custody case between the father, John Barnes, and mother, Crysta Abelseth, who says their teenage daughter was conceived when Mr Barnes was 30 and Ms Abelseth was 16.The encounter would constitute rape, regardless of consent, under Louisiana law.The case made headlines earlier this summer when Ms Abelseth went public to say that she had lost custody – and we being forced to pay child support – to her alleged rapist.Mr Barnes had been given full custody of their 15-year-old daughter after a...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Music
TheDailyBeast

Teen Charged With Shooting a Mom Dead as She Visited Her Son’s Grave in Texas

A teenager has been charged with murdering a woman as she visited her son’s grave in Texas. Christian Lamar Weston, 17, is being held with no bond over the March slaying of Yolanda N’Gaojia, 52, the Killeen Police Department said. N’Gaojia was fatally shot while visiting her son’s grave at the Calvary Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery on what would have been her son’s 22nd birthday, according to reports. Cops arriving at the scene found two people with gunshot wounds—the second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene, while N’Gaojia died less than two hours after the shooting. As well as being charged with murder, Weston also faces an unrelated charge of carrying an unlicensed weapon. Texas law allows a 17-year-old to be tried as an adult. Read it at ABC News
HipHopDX.com

Mystikal’s Lawyer Confident Rapper Will Be Cleared In Rape Case

Mystikal‘s lawyer has spoken out on his client’s latest case and is very confident the rapper will beat the sexual assault charge levied against him. Joel Pearce, an attorney who previously represented the rapper when he faced similar rape and kidnapping charges in 2020, said he doesn’t believe the current rape and kidnapping charges against the former No Limit rapper will stick.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
TheDailyBeast

Three Arrests in 16-Year Mystery of Decapitated Woman Found in Puget Sound

More than 16 years after the headless corpse of a 33-year-old woman was found floating inside a Rubbermaid tote container in Puget Sound, three men have been arrested for murder. The arrest warrants were issued June 2022 by Special Agent Jimmy Kilgallen with the U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service, who presented the dossier to the Seattle prosecutor who acted on the documents this week. A fourth man implicated in the gruesome crime died in the years after the murder, authorities said. The body of Shanan Lynn Read was discovered by local authorities on Jan. 15, 2006. Her head washed up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Denver

Dentist denies killing wife on safari trip, tells Colorado courtroom gun accidentally went off

A wealthy dentist accused of shooting and killing his wife in their cabin at the end of an African safari trip testified Wednesday that an unfamiliar shotgun they brought with them to hunt a leopard accidentally went off, wounding her as she hurried to pack early in the morning."I did not kill my wife. I could not murder my wife. I would not murder my wife," Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph told jurors Wednesday.His voice cracked at times as he testified for over two hours about his open marriage to Bianca Rudolph and her death in October 2016 in Zambia. He said...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy