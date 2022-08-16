ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
unionnewsdaily.com

ALJ football team visits First Children’s School in Fanwood

FANWOOD, NJ — One of the first steps to forming a football family bond at Arthur L. Johnson High School in Clark is the Crusaders’ annual August visit to the First Children’s School, located in Fanwood. On Friday, Aug. 12, the players and coaching staff spent time...
FANWOOD, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Glen Ridge resident continues to dredge local history with his metal detector

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Still collecting after all these years, Glen Ridge High School Class of 2021 graduate Jack Wooten started amassing his array of collectibles as a small boy. “I was big into Matchbox cars and seashells I found at the beach,” he recently told The Glen Ridge Paper. “I have all the cars in a bin and and all the shells in glass jars.”
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
unionnewsdaily.com

BCC releases names of this season’s football divisions

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The names are in. The Big Central Conference divisions were realigned for the 2022 season, with that information being released in December. The names for the new divisions were just released last week. According to BCC President Scott Miller, the conference is going with Freedom,...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clark, NJ
Clark, NJ
Government
New Jersey Monthly

How a Couple Meticulously Designed a Multigenerational Home in Spring Lake

It’s fair to say that Lisa and Dominick Paragano do nothing by accident; the couple is fastidious, considering every detail and each angle of any project or challenge. It makes sense, then, that when designing and building their Shore home, they meticulously and deliberately planned it down to the final nail. The result is spot-on.
SPRING LAKE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ball Pit#Eagle Scout#Scout Troop#Boy Scout
Daily Mail

New Jersey elementary school drops Thomas Jefferson's name and renames it for first black woman to graduate from local high school after student outrage over the slave-owner

An elementary school in New Jersey is changing it's name, dropping that of founding father Thomas Jefferson over the main author of the Declaration of Independence's slave ownership. Jefferson Elementary School in South Orange will instead be renamed to Delia Bolden Elementary School, celebrating the first black woman to graduate...
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location

One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
WESTFIELD, NJ
progressivegrocer.com

ShopRite’s Fresh to Table In-Store Concept Gains Ground in New Jersey

RoNetco Supermarkets Inc., an operator of ShopRite grocery stores in northwest New Jersey, has recently debuted Fresh to Table, an innovative store-within-a-store concept enabling customers to find fresh on-trend foods, easy-to-prepare ingredients and meal solutions in a variety of grab-and-go formats. The new format can be found in five RoNetco ShopRite stores operating in Sussex, Warren and Morris counties.
NEWTON, NJ
MaxPreps

New Jersey high school football rankings: Bergen Catholic, Don Bosco Prep headline preseason MaxPreps Top 25

The Crusaders notched a 28-7 victory over Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey) in the NJSIAA Non-Public A state championship game and finished the 2021 season ranked No. 3 in the nation. Although the Crusaders have to replace key players on offense, a loaded defense is led by Texas commit Sydir Mitchell and four-star junior D.J. Samuels as the squad starts the season ranked No. 21 nationally.
ORADELL, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ucnj.org

Union County to Host Fall Concert, September 10 in Clark

Max Weinberg and The Smithereens among those slated to perform at free show in Oak Ridge Park. The Board of County Commissioners invites residents to the Fall Concert on Saturday, September 10 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Oak Ridge Park, located at 136 Oak Ridge Road in Clark. The event is free for all to attend.
essexnewsdaily.com

Nutley Public School District announces new administrators

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley Public School District has appointed five new district administrators this summer. Brooke Benavides was named principal of Lincoln School; Jackie Devore was named K-12 coordinator of physical education, health and wellness; Michael Gurrieri was named K-12 coordinator of English/language arts; Craig Jandoli was named Nutley High School vice principal; and Jenna Rubino was named K-12 coordinator of science.
NUTLEY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick Share Music and Memories at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ

This has been a summer of bucket list concerts for me and April. We have had the chance to check out shows with several "bucket list" acts. The Who, Elton John, and now Rod Stewart. We never had a chance to see Rod and at 77 years of age who knows? He didn't bill this as a "final" tour but as he approaches 80 we felt we better check him out since he's coming to Jersey.
HOLMDEL, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

‘Can’t go out the front door’: Staten Island home overrun with spotted lanternflies. Parks taking ‘limited’ action.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As spotted lanternflies continue to infest Staten Island, the influx of invasive pests has made it difficult for some residents to even leave the house. Mary Raya, a Sunnyside resident who lives on the border of Clove Lakes Park, has been dealing with spotted lanternflies since August 2020, shortly after the pests were first discovered in the borough.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
News 12

DROUGHT WATCH: Lack of rain exposes areas at Manasquan Reservoir

New Jersey is in a drought watch, and the state Department of Environmental Protection is asking all residents to conserve water. The lack of rain has exposed areas of land at the Manasquan Reservoir that are not normally seen, with one park superintendent telling News 12 the water level is probably 4 to 5 feet lower than normal with timbers that are normally underwater now exposed.
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Popular NYC Eatery Carnegie Diner Heads To North Jersey

One of New York City’s most iconic eateries, the Carnegie Diner, is making its North Jersey debut. Originally opened near Carnegie Hall in Midtown Manhattan, the diner’s newest location is at the Harmon Meadow shopping center at 700 Plaza Drive in Secaucus, its website says. The new 6,600-square-foot...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy