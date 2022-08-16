Read full article on original website
In response to delays with Neuralink, Elon Musk approaches brain chip startup Synchron about a partnership.Tech ReviewedNew York City, NY
Miracle Letter Unites Community in Prayer Vigil for 50-year-old Cold CaseJustice_for_Jeannette_DePalmaScotch Plains, NJ
NYC schools to enroll at least 1,000 migrant children for upcoming yearEntrepreneur's JournalNew York City, NY
Abbott said Adams Ran as a Law and Order Mayor - Actions Show OtherwiseTom HandyNew York City, NY
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
unionnewsdaily.com
ALJ football team visits First Children’s School in Fanwood
FANWOOD, NJ — One of the first steps to forming a football family bond at Arthur L. Johnson High School in Clark is the Crusaders’ annual August visit to the First Children’s School, located in Fanwood. On Friday, Aug. 12, the players and coaching staff spent time...
The state’s most unique doughnut shop is expanding to Westfield, NJ
Your sweet tooth just got a whole lot sweeter. There’s a new doughnut shop opening its third location in Westfield and it’s the most unique dessert place New Jersey has seen. MOCHIMOLY opened its doors in Millburn and Park Ridge earlier this year and they are already expanding.
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge resident continues to dredge local history with his metal detector
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Still collecting after all these years, Glen Ridge High School Class of 2021 graduate Jack Wooten started amassing his array of collectibles as a small boy. “I was big into Matchbox cars and seashells I found at the beach,” he recently told The Glen Ridge Paper. “I have all the cars in a bin and and all the shells in glass jars.”
unionnewsdaily.com
BCC releases names of this season’s football divisions
UNION COUNTY, NJ — The names are in. The Big Central Conference divisions were realigned for the 2022 season, with that information being released in December. The names for the new divisions were just released last week. According to BCC President Scott Miller, the conference is going with Freedom,...
NJ minor league baseball team ditching Yogi Berra Stadium as home
One of the state's minor league baseball teams has announced it is leaving its long-time home field after 25 years. New Jersey Jackals would be playing its final game at Yogi Berra Stadium on Aug. 25, as confirmed in a statement on the team's Twitter account. Plans for the Frontier...
New Jersey Monthly
How a Couple Meticulously Designed a Multigenerational Home in Spring Lake
It’s fair to say that Lisa and Dominick Paragano do nothing by accident; the couple is fastidious, considering every detail and each angle of any project or challenge. It makes sense, then, that when designing and building their Shore home, they meticulously and deliberately planned it down to the final nail. The result is spot-on.
Popular Southern chicken restaurant is coming to New Jersey
Add another entrant into the bruising fast food wars in New Jersey: popular Southern chain Raising Cane’s has plans to enter the fray. According to NJ.com, the chain is planning three locations as of now: in Marlton, Burlington, and Cherry Hill. Raising Cane’s built their business on the strength...
Famous New Jersey deli expanding into Westfield
If you're a fan of great deli as am I then you know all about the Millburn Deli. But did you know that they're expanding into Westfield?. Owners Andrew Morgan and Rich Nemet told NJ.com that they signed a lease to open at 142-44 E. Broad St. They will be...
New Jersey elementary school drops Thomas Jefferson's name and renames it for first black woman to graduate from local high school after student outrage over the slave-owner
An elementary school in New Jersey is changing it's name, dropping that of founding father Thomas Jefferson over the main author of the Declaration of Independence's slave ownership. Jefferson Elementary School in South Orange will instead be renamed to Delia Bolden Elementary School, celebrating the first black woman to graduate...
Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location
One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
progressivegrocer.com
ShopRite’s Fresh to Table In-Store Concept Gains Ground in New Jersey
RoNetco Supermarkets Inc., an operator of ShopRite grocery stores in northwest New Jersey, has recently debuted Fresh to Table, an innovative store-within-a-store concept enabling customers to find fresh on-trend foods, easy-to-prepare ingredients and meal solutions in a variety of grab-and-go formats. The new format can be found in five RoNetco ShopRite stores operating in Sussex, Warren and Morris counties.
MaxPreps
New Jersey high school football rankings: Bergen Catholic, Don Bosco Prep headline preseason MaxPreps Top 25
The Crusaders notched a 28-7 victory over Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey) in the NJSIAA Non-Public A state championship game and finished the 2021 season ranked No. 3 in the nation. Although the Crusaders have to replace key players on offense, a loaded defense is led by Texas commit Sydir Mitchell and four-star junior D.J. Samuels as the squad starts the season ranked No. 21 nationally.
ucnj.org
Union County to Host Fall Concert, September 10 in Clark
Max Weinberg and The Smithereens among those slated to perform at free show in Oak Ridge Park. The Board of County Commissioners invites residents to the Fall Concert on Saturday, September 10 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Oak Ridge Park, located at 136 Oak Ridge Road in Clark. The event is free for all to attend.
essexnewsdaily.com
Nutley Public School District announces new administrators
NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley Public School District has appointed five new district administrators this summer. Brooke Benavides was named principal of Lincoln School; Jackie Devore was named K-12 coordinator of physical education, health and wellness; Michael Gurrieri was named K-12 coordinator of English/language arts; Craig Jandoli was named Nutley High School vice principal; and Jenna Rubino was named K-12 coordinator of science.
Beloved French bulldog stolen from 13-year-old boy walking him in New Jersey
It happened as the boy and his dog, Ted "Teddy" DiBiase -- named after the former professional wrestler who went by the moniker the Million Dollar Man -- walked along South 19th Street.
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick Share Music and Memories at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ
This has been a summer of bucket list concerts for me and April. We have had the chance to check out shows with several "bucket list" acts. The Who, Elton John, and now Rod Stewart. We never had a chance to see Rod and at 77 years of age who knows? He didn't bill this as a "final" tour but as he approaches 80 we felt we better check him out since he's coming to Jersey.
‘Can’t go out the front door’: Staten Island home overrun with spotted lanternflies. Parks taking ‘limited’ action.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As spotted lanternflies continue to infest Staten Island, the influx of invasive pests has made it difficult for some residents to even leave the house. Mary Raya, a Sunnyside resident who lives on the border of Clove Lakes Park, has been dealing with spotted lanternflies since August 2020, shortly after the pests were first discovered in the borough.
16-Year-Old Shot in Clifton
CLIFTON, NJ – Police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot and rushed to the...
News 12
DROUGHT WATCH: Lack of rain exposes areas at Manasquan Reservoir
New Jersey is in a drought watch, and the state Department of Environmental Protection is asking all residents to conserve water. The lack of rain has exposed areas of land at the Manasquan Reservoir that are not normally seen, with one park superintendent telling News 12 the water level is probably 4 to 5 feet lower than normal with timbers that are normally underwater now exposed.
Popular NYC Eatery Carnegie Diner Heads To North Jersey
One of New York City’s most iconic eateries, the Carnegie Diner, is making its North Jersey debut. Originally opened near Carnegie Hall in Midtown Manhattan, the diner’s newest location is at the Harmon Meadow shopping center at 700 Plaza Drive in Secaucus, its website says. The new 6,600-square-foot...
