Rain Biggest Threat for Louisiana from Tropical System
Potential Tropical Cyclone 4 will likely become a tropical cyclone sometime later today. That could happen as soon as the next advisory from the National Hurricane Center. The path of the storm, which is currently centered in the southwest Gulf of Mexico, suggests a landfall along the upper Mexican or extreme southern Texas coast.
Tropical Development in the Gulf Possible This Weekend
A persistant area of low pressure and disorganized showers and thunderstorms has survived its trip across Central America and southern Mexico and appears to be poised to emerge into the very warm waters of the southwestern Gulf of Mexico later today. That system has been monitored by the National Hurricane...
United Way To Help Louisiana Residents With Electric Bill
The United Way of Southwest Louisiana and Entergy Louisiana have formed a partnership to help residents in Southwest Louisiana pay their electric bills. Entergy Louisiana prices have skyrocketed over the last few months and customers all over the state are struggling to cover the cost. However, it appears that there may be a light at the end of the tunnel.
Most Stressed Out States: Where Does Louisiana Rank?
If you've ever wondered where Louisiana ranks among the most stressed-out states, we're about to drop some knowledge on ya!. Well if you guessed 1st...ding, ding, ding...you win! And go figure, we were #1 for the last few years too. WalletHub.com recently took 40 different factors into account to rank...
Severe Weather Threat Possible in South Louisiana Thursday
Residents of South Louisiana can expect an increased threat of rain and potentially severe weather across the region on Thursday. That threat is included in the forecast from the Storm Prediction Center but it does not appear as if the increased threat of rain and storms will be related to a weak tropical system that is expected to push into the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days.
Heavy Rain Threat Likely for South Louisiana Through the Weekend
South Louisiana residents should be bracing for a threat of heavy rainfall and potentially severe storms over the next few days. Yes, it looks as if we are going to be heading into another extended period of wet weather with the potential for heavy tropical downpours at least through the beginning of next week.
Power Rankings: Best First Date Locations In SW Louisiana
SWLA has so much to offer when it comes to dating like amazing food, beautiful natural backdrops, and much more. But where are the best locations for a first date in SWLA? We'll answer that question today. The last few weeks we have power ranked the best Louisiana brewed beers...
Feds Fine Rick Ross and Family Members for Multiple Wingstop Restaurant Violations
Multiple Wingstop locations in Mississippi run by Rick Ross and his family have been fined by the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division for several violations. On Aug. 11, the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (DOLWHD) announced it had collected $114,427 "in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties" from five Wingstop locations in the state operated by Boss Wing Enterprises, XXL learned on Tuesday (Aug. 16). $51,674 in back wages and liquidated damages for 244 workers were recovered as well as an assessment of $62,753 in civil money penalties.
Heat Returns as Showers Take a Break Across South Louisiana
Forecasters with the National Weather Service are suggesting that the first full week of back to school for many South Louisiana school systems will be one that puts each school's air conditioning system to the test. Heat index values approaching 100 degrees or more will not be uncommon for much of the I-10 corridor over the next few days.
Oldest Restaurants in Louisiana
One of the things I love about South Louisiana is the cuisine. There is something so special about how we make our food delicious and with lots of love. It is no surprise that Louisiana is home to some of the oldest restaurants in the country. And before you say something no not all of them are in New Orleans.
Frightening Video From Inside A School Bus Crash
I always wondered when I was a kid why school buses don't have seat belts. Eight states including Arkansas, California, Florida, Louisiana, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, and Texas have laws requiring the installation of seat belts on school buses. However, WWL TV reports:. In 1999, the Louisiana Legislature approved...
Louisiana Shrimpers Struggle Amid High Fuel and Low Shrimp Prices
Louisiana shrimpers, some of the hardest working people in our state are struggling to do the job many were born to do. The reason for their struggles appears to have nothing to do with their work ethic but is more about the post-pandemic economic situation our country finds itself in right now.
Three South Louisiana Lottery Tickets Win over $420,000
Lottery players in South Louisiana have 420,000 reasons to be looking for winners this morning. South Louisiana Powerball players have 100,000 reasons to be reaching into their purses and pockets this morning and Easy 5 Players from over the weekend, have 320,000 reasons to check their numbers too. The Louisiana...
Louisiana Tik Toker Schools Internet on Spicy Seafood Boils
A Louisiana Tik Tok creator has got the lips of the internet tingling with his unique hacks for making spicy seafood boils. Tik Tok creator @chefjayvoo has seen his subscriber numbers explode ever since he started sharing some of his inside secrets to getting the most flavor out of his unique but rather simple Louisiana seafood boils.
Drought Could Lead to Spaghetti and Pizza Sauce Shortage
As if things couldn't get worse now there is word that the ongoing drought in the western United States could affect the prices you pay for pizza and the sauce you put on your pasta. That's right, we could be looking at a major tomato shortage across the country and across the world this fall.
Louisiana State Police Giving Away Free Car Seats Saturday
One of the biggest problems in not just Louisiana but across the United States is folks having the wrong restraint or car seat for their baby or toddler. It is super important to have the right car seat for the size of your child in your vehicle when you travel.
‘Dumb Blonde Moment’ Gets Contestant Free Louisiana Chicken
Popeyes, the Louisiana fried chicken chain, just keeps churning out viral moments. I was on another "YouTube rabbit hole" last night and found this gem of a video. A woman on the Canadian version of Family Feud had an embarrassing answer in 2020. It was a tie-breaker round at the...
VIDEO: Jellyfish Pop Up Around Prien Lake and Lake Charles
Now, this might be old news to you but it's certainly not something I've heard of around the Lake Area. Over the weekend, last weekend, there was a big boat poker run. In some of those random snaps, I started seeing random videos of jellyfish. Usually, it was just a single one floating around minding its own business. I thought it was so random to see one just cruising around the waters of the lake area. In all of my years floating around our local waterways, I don't recall seeing one this far in. I've been stung by one in Gulf Shores, I don't suggest getting that close to them. This made me wonder if it was a fluke, or if we really do have jellyfish just cruising around in our waterways. Firstly, I am no marine expert. The things I am about to tell you are nowhere near on an expert level. I was just curious as to what type it was, and why did I see a few over the weekend.
