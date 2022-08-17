ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

CCS shares details of 'last, best and final' offer extended to teachers union

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After contract negotiations broke Thursday night, Columbus City Schools shared its "last, best and final" offer it extended to the Columbus Education Association. The offer was made Thursday during a 12-hour bargaining session after which both sides said they were disappointed. "We are disappointed to...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Columbus parents gear up for school year as teacher strike looms

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Friday, hundreds of bookbags and other items were donated at Trevitt Elementary School to families in need. "We have uniforms for the kids, we have backpacks full of supplies, baby items," said Tiffany Smith, founder of Evelyn's Heart Foundation. "My foundation is named after my mom. She was actually a teacher at Tevitt Elementary. I started my foundation after her death and so everything that i do as far as this foundation is concerned is for her."
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Franklin County drops mask advisory, COVID-19 transmission level

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County’s indoor mask advisory has been rescinded, the health commissioner announced Friday. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention downgraded the county’s COVID-19 community transmission level from high to medium, or orange to yellow on the department’s nationwide map, Franklin County Health Commissioner Joe Mazzola said in a news […]
10TV

Columbus teachers' union agrees to meet for 2 bargaining sessions with school board

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After days of silence between the Columbus school board and teachers' union, the two groups have agreed to meet twice this week for continued negotiations. The Columbus Board of Education released a statement Monday requesting that the federal mediator contact the Columbus Education Association (CEA) to schedule two negotiation sessions this week. Those meetings were agreed upon by the CEA and will take place on Tuesday and Thursday.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Division of Police celebrates promotion of 27 officers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police held a ceremony Friday morning celebrating the promotion of several officers. 27 sworn personnel were promoted to the ranks of Commander, Lieutenant and Sergeant. According to Columbus police, this was the largest group of sworn personnel in its division history...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Is 988 a joke in this town and Ohio?

Mental health, suicides and addiction were serious problems before the pandemic, and the fallout threw gas on a raging fire. Thankfully, the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (OhioMHAS), with help from the federal government, rolled out ‘988’ back in July, a nationwide suicide and crisis lifeline. Ohioans in all 88 counties can now call or text 988 for free 24/7 crisis support.
OHIO STATE
10TV

Hilliard alum becomes teacher at preschool she attended

HILLIARD, Ohio — You don’t always get a chance to return to preschool but one Hilliard graduate is returning to hers – for the entire year. Not as a student, but as the teacher. "I'm really excited,” Emma Gill said. “I'm excited to meet my students and...
HILLIARD, OH
NBC News

Frustrated pharmacists are opting out of the insurance system, saving some customers hundreds of dollars a month

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — For years, Sharon Kitchen and her husband, Mike, went to the same pharmacy just 2 miles from their house in this suburb of Columbus. But last June, their pharmacist, Nate Hux, suggested that Sharon switch to a new pharmacy he had opened — right next door to his old one — which he said would save her more than $500 a year.
PICKERINGTON, OH
Delaware Gazette

Meeting to focus on US Route 23

LEWIS CENTER — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will hold a meeting regarding the Route 23 Connect study from noon-2 p.m. Aug. 25 in the Orange Township Hall, 1680 E. Orange Road. Readers will recall ODOT came up with six concepts (seven if you count doing nothing) to...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Development Commission approves Sheetz site it previously opposed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Sheetz is moving forward with a Hilltop convenience store and gas station. The proposed location at 782 and 744 N. Wilson Road met opposition from the city’s planning department and the Columbus Development Commission earlier this year. Though the planning department still opposed the use, Sheetz received unanimous approval […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Intel will become Columbus' largest water user

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus has a lot of major water users, but none will compare to the amount of water Intel will use per day. According to the city water department, Ohio State uses 2.8 millions of gallons of water per day. Anheuser Busch consumes 2.3 million gallons and Abbot Labs takes in 1.1 million gallons.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Shots fired near Groveport Madison football game cause evacuation

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WSYX) — Gunshots rang out in the final moments of a Groveport Madison football game Friday night, school officials say. Groveport Madison was playing in a home football game against Canal Winchester. Jeff Warner, the Communications and Community Relations Director for the district, said in a message...
GROVEPORT, OH
iheart.com

City of Chillicothe Getting Part of Ohio Opioid Settlement

The City of Chillicothe has received nearly $27-thousand as part of the One Ohio Opioid Settlement. According to a Council request from the city auditor's office, the $26,936 payment is the first of 18 total payments that may vary in dollar-amounts each year. The money is part of more than...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
10TV

First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio — High school football is back. The 2022 season kicks off this week and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Olentangy Berlin for their matchup against Hilliard Bradley. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

10TV

