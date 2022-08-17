COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Friday, hundreds of bookbags and other items were donated at Trevitt Elementary School to families in need. "We have uniforms for the kids, we have backpacks full of supplies, baby items," said Tiffany Smith, founder of Evelyn's Heart Foundation. "My foundation is named after my mom. She was actually a teacher at Tevitt Elementary. I started my foundation after her death and so everything that i do as far as this foundation is concerned is for her."

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO