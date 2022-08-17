Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Great Indian Food in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
DoorDash Customer Received Drugs Inside Chipotle BagBriana BelcherColumbus, OH
How These Threatening Letters Terrorized A Small TownJeffery MacCircleville, OH
Related
WSYX ABC6
CCS shares details of 'last, best and final' offer extended to teachers union
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After contract negotiations broke Thursday night, Columbus City Schools shared its "last, best and final" offer it extended to the Columbus Education Association. The offer was made Thursday during a 12-hour bargaining session after which both sides said they were disappointed. "We are disappointed to...
Columbus parents gear up for school year as teacher strike looms
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Friday, hundreds of bookbags and other items were donated at Trevitt Elementary School to families in need. "We have uniforms for the kids, we have backpacks full of supplies, baby items," said Tiffany Smith, founder of Evelyn's Heart Foundation. "My foundation is named after my mom. She was actually a teacher at Tevitt Elementary. I started my foundation after her death and so everything that i do as far as this foundation is concerned is for her."
CCS votes to remove school improvement levy, bond issue from November ballot
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus City School Board president said it’s not the right time to ask voters to approve a permanent improvement levy and bond issue that would’ve helped pay for upgrades, improvements and repairs to the district’s aging infrastructure. The school board voted Tuesday...
Franklin County drops mask advisory, COVID-19 transmission level
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County’s indoor mask advisory has been rescinded, the health commissioner announced Friday. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention downgraded the county’s COVID-19 community transmission level from high to medium, or orange to yellow on the department’s nationwide map, Franklin County Health Commissioner Joe Mazzola said in a news […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus teachers' union agrees to meet for 2 bargaining sessions with school board
COLUMBUS, Ohio — After days of silence between the Columbus school board and teachers' union, the two groups have agreed to meet twice this week for continued negotiations. The Columbus Board of Education released a statement Monday requesting that the federal mediator contact the Columbus Education Association (CEA) to schedule two negotiation sessions this week. Those meetings were agreed upon by the CEA and will take place on Tuesday and Thursday.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Division of Police celebrates promotion of 27 officers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police held a ceremony Friday morning celebrating the promotion of several officers. 27 sworn personnel were promoted to the ranks of Commander, Lieutenant and Sergeant. According to Columbus police, this was the largest group of sworn personnel in its division history...
columbusfreepress.com
Is 988 a joke in this town and Ohio?
Mental health, suicides and addiction were serious problems before the pandemic, and the fallout threw gas on a raging fire. Thankfully, the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (OhioMHAS), with help from the federal government, rolled out ‘988’ back in July, a nationwide suicide and crisis lifeline. Ohioans in all 88 counties can now call or text 988 for free 24/7 crisis support.
Hilliard alum becomes teacher at preschool she attended
HILLIARD, Ohio — You don’t always get a chance to return to preschool but one Hilliard graduate is returning to hers – for the entire year. Not as a student, but as the teacher. "I'm really excited,” Emma Gill said. “I'm excited to meet my students and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Frustrated pharmacists are opting out of the insurance system, saving some customers hundreds of dollars a month
PICKERINGTON, Ohio — For years, Sharon Kitchen and her husband, Mike, went to the same pharmacy just 2 miles from their house in this suburb of Columbus. But last June, their pharmacist, Nate Hux, suggested that Sharon switch to a new pharmacy he had opened — right next door to his old one — which he said would save her more than $500 a year.
Delaware Gazette
Meeting to focus on US Route 23
LEWIS CENTER — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will hold a meeting regarding the Route 23 Connect study from noon-2 p.m. Aug. 25 in the Orange Township Hall, 1680 E. Orange Road. Readers will recall ODOT came up with six concepts (seven if you count doing nothing) to...
myfox28columbus.com
COTA employees give back to community, hand out over 9,000 pounds of food this week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A group of COTA employees came together to give back to the community they serve!. Earlier this week, COTA's BELIEVE Employee Resource Group and the Mid-Ohio Food Collective handed out over 9,400 pounds of food to people at the Northern Lights Park and Ride, located on Cleveland Avenue.
Columbus Development Commission approves Sheetz site it previously opposed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Sheetz is moving forward with a Hilltop convenience store and gas station. The proposed location at 782 and 744 N. Wilson Road met opposition from the city’s planning department and the Columbus Development Commission earlier this year. Though the planning department still opposed the use, Sheetz received unanimous approval […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Intel will become Columbus' largest water user
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus has a lot of major water users, but none will compare to the amount of water Intel will use per day. According to the city water department, Ohio State uses 2.8 millions of gallons of water per day. Anheuser Busch consumes 2.3 million gallons and Abbot Labs takes in 1.1 million gallons.
WSYX ABC6
Shots fired near Groveport Madison football game cause evacuation
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WSYX) — Gunshots rang out in the final moments of a Groveport Madison football game Friday night, school officials say. Groveport Madison was playing in a home football game against Canal Winchester. Jeff Warner, the Communications and Community Relations Director for the district, said in a message...
Businesses near Ohio State campus welcome students, rise in sales
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Monday was the first day for move-in for freshmen at The Ohio State University and surrounding businesses are excited about the return of school and all of its students. Ohio State is anticipating roughly 14,000 students to move in on campus, and that’s not including those...
iheart.com
City of Chillicothe Getting Part of Ohio Opioid Settlement
The City of Chillicothe has received nearly $27-thousand as part of the One Ohio Opioid Settlement. According to a Council request from the city auditor's office, the $26,936 payment is the first of 18 total payments that may vary in dollar-amounts each year. The money is part of more than...
Parent support group helping Columbus families as potential teachers' strike looms
COLUMBUS, Ohio — With school just days away, communities are doing what they can to support each other this year while the clock is ticking on the potential teachers' strike with Columbus City Schools. Parents who spoke with 10TV say they stand by the teachers but are concerned about...
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 1
COLUMBUS, Ohio — High school football is back. The 2022 season kicks off this week and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Olentangy Berlin for their matchup against Hilliard Bradley. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
Large Scale Development Reportedly Coming To Polaris Parkway
Columbus Business First has reported that NP Limited Partnership, the development team behind Polaris, is planning a $150 million mixed use project east of Top Golf and Ikea. Called the Galaxy at Polaris, it would have two phases. The first phase, on 12 acres, will have eight buildings including a...
Shooting breaks out at high school football game in Groveport
GROVEPORT — Friday night, a high school football stadium was forced to evacuate after gunshots were fired at Groveport Madison High School. Our news partners at WBNS in Columbus report that two people have been detained in connection to the shooting. >>14-year-old boy identified as victim killed in Dayton...
10TV
Columbus, OH
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbus local newshttps://www.10tv.com/
Comments / 0