Man hit by car in Salem’s Woodmansee Park, dies
Salem police say that a man died Saturday morning after being struck by a woman driving a car at a local park.
kptv.com
Serial purse-snatcher suspected in over 40 cases arrested in Clackamas County
CLACKAMAS, Ore. (KPTV) - A serial purse-snatcher involved in over 40 cases has been arrested in Clackamas and there may be more victims, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation began nearly a year ago. The sheriff’s office said the suspect would target single women loading groceries...
Washington County Sheriff’s Office says missing woman has been found
The Washington County Sheriff's Office is requesting public assistance in locating a missing woman.
Oregon Rep. James Hieb arrested at Clackamas County Fair
A state representative is facing legal trouble after he was arrested Wednesday night at the Clackamas County fair.
kptv.com
Vigil held for motorcyclist killed on Foster Road
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Family and friends of a woman killed in a car crash are honoring her life. Loved ones of Ruthann Ott came together to light candles, tell stories and remember her at a vigil in front of Franz Bakery on Southeast 114th Avenue and Foster Road where she was killed Monday afternoon.
canbyfirst.com
Canby State Representative Arrested at Clackamas County Fair
Republican State Representative James Hieb, who represents Canby, was arrested at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds after the Canby Rodeo late Wednesday night on suspicion of interfering with a peace officer and disorderly conduct. Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office John Wildhaber confirmed the arrest and charges to The Canby Current Thursday morning...
clayconews.com
New form of Deadly Fentanyl found and Seized in Multnomah County, Oregon
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR - The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is reporting that during a recent search warrant, Multnomah County Special Investigations Unit (SIU) deputies found a new form of Fentanyl that is considered to be more dangerous and potent than pressed pills. At the suspect’s residence in Northeast Portland, deputies...
Officials: Serial purse-snatcher arrested after more than 40 thefts in Clackamas
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspected serial purse-snatcher who is accused of stealing pursues from over 40 women over the last year.
kptv.com
Oregon state rep. arrested for disorderly conduct at Clackamas County Fair
CANBY Ore. (KPTV) - A Republican state legislator was arrested this week at the Clackamas County fair and charged with disorderly conduct. The Willamette Week reported Thursday that Rep. James Hieb (R-Canby) was arrested Wednesday night. Hieb told the news outlet that he lit a cigarette near the exit and...
23-Year-Old Cody Allen Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Clarks County (Clarks County, WA)
According to Clark County Sheriff’s Office, a Vancouver man died in a motor vehicle accident on Northeast 99th Street on Tuesday night. The officials stated that Cody Allen crashed into a utility pole and struck a house at around 5:18 p.m. Cody was pronounced dead at the scene by...
kptv.com
Woman dead after 100-foot plunge above Multnomah Falls
CORBETT Ore. (KPTV) – A hiker has died after falling about 100 feet at Multnomah Falls on Friday, according to Corbett Fire. Multnomah County Sherriff’s Office said she was hiking with a group of friends on Multnomah Falls-Larch Mountain Trail, #441 when the fall occurred near Wisendanger Falls.
26-Year-Old Conner Harvey Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Vancouver (Vancouver, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motorcyclist died after hitting two vehicles in Vancouver on Wednesday morning. The officials reported that the motorcycle crash occurred on State Route 14 near 164th Avenue at about 5:43 p.m. The incident unfurled after the 26-year-old Conner Harvey of Washougal was travelling east...
oregontoday.net
Fatal Crash I-5, Marion Co., Aug. 17
On Monday August 15, 2022, at about 2:40 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 SB near milepost 277. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Civic, operated by Jacob Hernandez-Arellano, age (18), of Salem, was driving southbound and made a lane change from the left lane to the middle lane into the path of a 2015 Freightliner semi-truck with trailer, operated by Jasvir Singh, age (52), of Yuba City, California. The vehicles crashed and came to rest a short distance away in the right lane and shoulder. Hernandez-Arellano was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. A juvenile passenger in the Honda Civic received non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Salem Memorial Hospital. Singh was not injured. Southbound Interstate 5 was closed for about 2 ½ hours. OSP was assisted by Life Flight, Aurora Fire, Metro West Ambulance, Falck Ambulance, TVFR, Woodburn Fire, and ODOT.
kptv.com
16-year-old arrested in Clark County with automatic handgun, ballistic vest
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – A 16-year-old has been arrested after running from the police with an illegal handgun in the Hazel Dell area. Clark County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were conducting a traffic sting on Aug. 10 when one deputy witnessed a sedan with an “equipment violation.” The deputy began pursuit, attempting to pull the sedan over but the driver sped away from the scene.
Newberg woman killed in crash
Tabitha Scott a passenger in the fatal crash Aug. 10 in Wasco County, west of AntelopeA Newberg woman was killed last week in a single-vehicle crash in Wasco County. According to a release from the Oregon State Police, 24-year-old Tabitha Scott was a passenger in a vehicle piloted by 23-year-old Salem resident Elijah Wilson on Aug. 10 on a stretch of Highway 293 about eight miles west of the town of Antelope. "(A) preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Cobalt … was southbound and for unknown reasons left the roadway, going down an embankment where it crashed into a tree," the...
KGW
Russian hacker behind multiple attacks in state arrives in Oregon
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A Russian national suspected of carrying out the cyber attacks that crippled Sky Lakes Medical Center arrived in Portland for court this week. Denis Dubnikov pleaded not guilty to charges related to his involvement with an international cryptocurrency money laundering conspiracy. Dubnikov was arrested in...
Motorcyclist dies after striking truck, car in Vancouver
A motorcyclist died after striking two vehicles in Vancouver on Wednesday evening, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Two injured in West Linn crash Wednesday afternoon
One person had to be extricated from their vehicle after the crash on Rosemont Road.West Linn police, Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and American Medical Response responded to a two-car crash that left one car on its side on Rosemont Road near Carriage Way in West Linn Wednesday afternoon. One person had to be extricated from the turned over car and suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. One other person suffered life-threatening injuries. Each car was occupied by a driver and no passengers. As first responders arrived, several citizens, including a nurse, were already on scene assisting the patients. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Southeast Portland shooting shuts down traffic, leaves one dead
Authorities are investigating after a shooting in Southeast Portland Wednesday night left one person dead, the Portland Police Bureau said.
‘I was five feet away:’ Tribal member recounts terrifying experience during Pendleton casino shooting
PENDLETON, Ore. — It was supposed to be a fun day filled with brunch and gambling for Portland resident and tribal member Shalaya Williams and her 90-year-old grandmother as they headed out to the Wildhorse Resort and Casino in Pendleton. The duo had decided to split up — with...
