Vigil held for motorcyclist killed on Foster Road

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Family and friends of a woman killed in a car crash are honoring her life. Loved ones of Ruthann Ott came together to light candles, tell stories and remember her at a vigil in front of Franz Bakery on Southeast 114th Avenue and Foster Road where she was killed Monday afternoon.
PORTLAND, OR
canbyfirst.com

Canby State Representative Arrested at Clackamas County Fair

Republican State Representative James Hieb, who represents Canby, was arrested at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds after the Canby Rodeo late Wednesday night on suspicion of interfering with a peace officer and disorderly conduct. Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office John Wildhaber confirmed the arrest and charges to The Canby Current Thursday morning...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
clayconews.com

New form of Deadly Fentanyl found and Seized in Multnomah County, Oregon

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR - The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is reporting that during a recent search warrant, Multnomah County Special Investigations Unit (SIU) deputies found a new form of Fentanyl that is considered to be more dangerous and potent than pressed pills. At the suspect’s residence in Northeast Portland, deputies...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Woman dead after 100-foot plunge above Multnomah Falls

CORBETT Ore. (KPTV) – A hiker has died after falling about 100 feet at Multnomah Falls on Friday, according to Corbett Fire. Multnomah County Sherriff’s Office said she was hiking with a group of friends on Multnomah Falls-Larch Mountain Trail, #441 when the fall occurred near Wisendanger Falls.
CORBETT, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal Crash I-5, Marion Co., Aug. 17

On Monday August 15, 2022, at about 2:40 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 SB near milepost 277. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Civic, operated by Jacob Hernandez-Arellano, age (18), of Salem, was driving southbound and made a lane change from the left lane to the middle lane into the path of a 2015 Freightliner semi-truck with trailer, operated by Jasvir Singh, age (52), of Yuba City, California. The vehicles crashed and came to rest a short distance away in the right lane and shoulder. Hernandez-Arellano was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. A juvenile passenger in the Honda Civic received non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Salem Memorial Hospital. Singh was not injured. Southbound Interstate 5 was closed for about 2 ½ hours. OSP was assisted by Life Flight, Aurora Fire, Metro West Ambulance, Falck Ambulance, TVFR, Woodburn Fire, and ODOT.
MARION COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

16-year-old arrested in Clark County with automatic handgun, ballistic vest

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – A 16-year-old has been arrested after running from the police with an illegal handgun in the Hazel Dell area. Clark County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were conducting a traffic sting on Aug. 10 when one deputy witnessed a sedan with an “equipment violation.” The deputy began pursuit, attempting to pull the sedan over but the driver sped away from the scene.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
The Newberg Graphic

Newberg woman killed in crash

Tabitha Scott a passenger in the fatal crash Aug. 10 in Wasco County, west of AntelopeA Newberg woman was killed last week in a single-vehicle crash in Wasco County. According to a release from the Oregon State Police, 24-year-old Tabitha Scott was a passenger in a vehicle piloted by 23-year-old Salem resident Elijah Wilson on Aug. 10 on a stretch of Highway 293 about eight miles west of the town of Antelope. "(A) preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Cobalt … was southbound and for unknown reasons left the roadway, going down an embankment where it crashed into a tree," the...
WASCO COUNTY, OR
KGW

Russian hacker behind multiple attacks in state arrives in Oregon

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A Russian national suspected of carrying out the cyber attacks that crippled Sky Lakes Medical Center arrived in Portland for court this week. Denis Dubnikov pleaded not guilty to charges related to his involvement with an international cryptocurrency money laundering conspiracy. Dubnikov was arrested in...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
West Linn Tidings

Two injured in West Linn crash Wednesday afternoon

One person had to be extricated from their vehicle after the crash on Rosemont Road.West Linn police, Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and American Medical Response responded to a two-car crash that left one car on its side on Rosemont Road near Carriage Way in West Linn Wednesday afternoon. One person had to be extricated from the turned over car and suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. One other person suffered life-threatening injuries. Each car was occupied by a driver and no passengers. As first responders arrived, several citizens, including a nurse, were already on scene assisting the patients. {loadposition sub-article-01}
WEST LINN, OR

