Kentucky State

wymt.com

Hal Rogers: A long term solution is needed for EKY flooding

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Representative Hal Rogers said on Thursday that a long-term solution is needed following the flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The Fifth District Representative said a solution to severe flooding along the Cumberland River was found decades ago, adding he wonders if something similar could work in the communities hit by flooding in the Kentucky mountains.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Volunteers visit EKY from out of state to help with flood recovery

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentuckians are still recovering from devastating flooding more than three weeks ago, and help continues to pour in from across the country. “We still have folks that are unable to get out with vehicles. Tiles are washed out. different things,” Frank Peters said.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Thousands raised in concerts for flood relief

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A concert was held Thursday night at Greyline Station to benefit Eastern Kentucky flood victims. “I never imagined a tragedy could hit that quickly,” said Lauren Sturgill. Like so many others, Lauren Sturgill’s family in Letcher County lost so much in the flooding. “It’s...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Local farmers markets open to serve free food to flood victims

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Farmers markets in Breathitt, Knott, Perry and Letcher Counties are opening to serve free food for flood victims in the region. The markets partnered with Lee Initiative and World Central Kitchen to provide free produce while also paying the farmers. “People who have been impacted by...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
Kentucky State
Virginia State
wymt.com

Rep. Andy Barr meets with ARH employees impacted by eastern Ky. flooding

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - ARH is continuing to help eastern Kentucky by collecting donations and supplies. Congressman Andy Barr met with ARH employees on Thursday, including one who has lost everything. Brian Lucas, who’s the clinical engineering director at ARH, lives in Letcher County. He was home when flood waters...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Largest pumpkin crowned at Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The largest pumpkin was crowned at the Kentucky State Fair on Saturday. Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion. This gigantic gourd beat out nine other competitors for the grand prize of $1,508.20, a dollar for every pound...
LOUISVILLE, KY
#Heavy Rain
wymt.com

Buffalo Trace Distillery auction to benefit Eastern Kentucky flood victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Buffalo Trace Distillery auctions off highly rare and collectible whiskeys to benefit Eastern Kentucky flood victims. According to Buffalo Trace Distillery, the online auction offered a full line up of some of the distillery’s most coveted collections. Buffalo Trace partnered up with Menish Productions on...
wymt.com

Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky gives update on donations

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky has released an update on donations and the disbursement of flood relief funds. The foundation announced that, as of Friday, August 19, it has given more than $670,000 in grants to support families, nonprofits, small businesses and family farms. In the...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

EKY superintendents weigh options for upcoming school year

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Following the devastating flooding, superintendents in eastern Kentucky are doing what they can to get students in classrooms, as quickly as they can. “We will be going back to school on concrete floors, we do know that at this time,” Knott County Superintendent Brent Hoover said....
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Gov. Beshear says FEMA flooding response improving

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - A week after criticizing FEMA and their lack of approval for eastern Kentucky flood victims, Gov. Andy Beshear says it is starting to get better. On Tuesday, FEMA officials announced some additional steps they were taking to get more people approved, and Thursday the governor says numbers are going up.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Tips for getting FEMA assistance

(WYMT) - FEMA recently released more information about claims for people filing after the recent flooding in Eastern Kentucky. FEMA officials said they have more than 800 people working in Kentucky at the moment and are meeting with people one-on-one to settle claims and answer questions. Below is the list...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Police searching for suspects who used stolen van in several crimes

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WYMT) - Officials with one sheriff’s office need your help to find a stolen van and some suspects they believe were involved in several burglaries or attempted burglaries in Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee. On the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, police released the flyer below...
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

Gov. Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear was in Louisville Thursday for his weekly Team Kentucky update. He spoke about the state’s response to flooding in Eastern Kentucky, economic development and other topics. You can watch a livestream below.
KENTUCKY STATE

