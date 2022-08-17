Read full article on original website
Britain’s growing dormant cash pile set to be a windfall for charities
Unclaimed insurance payouts, pensions and shares will soon be used to fund charities in a move that could collect up to £880m from lost and forgotten accounts. Next month will see the first of a series of significant changes to a government scheme which moves “dormant” money from financial institutions to the charity sector.
Number of unemployed over-50s shoots up amid ‘silver exodus’ from workplace
The number of people aged 50-64 who are economically inactive in the UK has shot up to 3.6 million. It represents a rise of almost 10% since before the pandemic, providing powerful evidence of a post-Covid “silver exodus” from the workplace. Other findings released by the Office for...
Are personalised vitamins the key to good health?
Tailor-made supplements are being touted as the path to a healthier, happier, younger-looking you. Whether they work and whether they’re necessary is moot, say experts
US News and World Report
Bhutan Bans Import of Most Vehicles as Foreign Exchange Reserves Plummet
KATHMANDU (Reuters) - Bhutan will ban the import of all vehicles except utility vehicles, heavy earthmoving machines and agriculture machinery to save dwindling foreign exchange reserves, the government said in a notice seen by Reuters on Friday. Nestled between China and India, the country of fewer than 800,000 people is...
US News and World Report
S&P Global Increases Ukraine's Foreign Currency Rating
(Reuters) - Global ratings agency S&P Global on Friday raised Ukraine's foreign currency sovereign credit ratings, noting the country has completed a distressed debt restructuring. The long- and short-term foreign currency sovereign credit ratings are now raised to "CCC+/C" from "SD/SD", S&P said. Last week, Ukraine's overseas creditors backed its...
US News and World Report
Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Lays off Staff, Reveals Police Probe
(Reuters) - Troubled crypto lender and borrower Hodlnaut on Friday laid off about 40 employees since pausing crypto withdrawals and disclosed an investigation by the Singapore police. The company, which applied for a form of creditor protection last week, did not reveal further details about the police proceedings. "While Hodlnaut...
Russia's war at 6 months: A global economy in growing danger
MECKENHEIM, Germany (AP) — Martin Kopf needs natural gas to run his family’s company, Zinkpower GmbH, which rustproofs steel components in western Germany. Zinkpower’s facility outside Bonn uses gas to keep 600 tons of zinc worth 2.5 million euros ($2.5 million) in a molten state every day. The metal will harden otherwise, wrecking the tank where steel parts are dipped before they end up in car suspensions, buildings, solar panels and wind turbines. Six months after Russia invaded Ukraine, the consequences are posing a devastating threat to the global economy, including companies like Zinkpower, which employs 2,800 people. Gas is not only much more costly, it might not be available at all if Russia completely cuts off supplies to Europe to avenge Western sanctions, or if utilities can’t store enough for winter. Germany may have to impose gas rationing that could cripple industries from steelmaking to pharmaceuticals to commercial laundries. “If they say, we’re cutting you off, all my equipment will be destroyed,” said Kopf, who’ also chairs Germany’s association of zinc galvanizing firms.
US News and World Report
New Zealand to Temporarily Boost Worker Intake Amid Shortfall
(Reuters) - New Zealand will make temporary changes to immigration rules, a minister said on Sunday, aiming to lure 12,000 workers over the next year with a working holiday scheme designed to fill labour gaps as businesses scramble to find staff. The jostling for workers is part of a global...
US News and World Report
Greece's Exit From Enhanced EU Scrutiny Ends 12 Years of Pain - PM
ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece's exit on Saturday from the European Union's so-called enhanced surveillance framework for its economy ends 12 years of pain and allows the country greater freedom in policy making, its prime minister said. Greece's economic performance and policies have been closely monitored under the framework since 2018...
US News and World Report
China Sentences Tycoon Xiao Jianhua to 13 Years, Fines His Company $8.1 Billion
BEIJING (Reuters) -A Shanghai court on Friday sentenced Chinese-Canadian billionaire Xiao Jianhua, not seen in public since 2017, to 13 years in jail and fined his Tomorrow Holdings conglomerate 55.03 billion yuan ($8.1 billion), a record in China. Xiao and Tomorrow Holdings were charged with illegally siphoning away public deposits,...
US News and World Report
U.S. Air Force Secretary: China's Actions Around Taiwan Increase Risk
TAIPEI (Reuters) - U.S. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said on Friday that China's actions around Taiwan increase the level of risk and he hoped that China's behaviour returns to the norms that were established before. China, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, has been staging military...
